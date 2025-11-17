30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

by

While Barbenheimer continues to win the box office around the world, and actors and writers in Hollywood continue their strike, it’s time to talk about movies and failures. Okay, relative failures, because leading roles in even average movies or TV shows are still good money.

But if we compare reality with the expectations that some rising screen stars had in their youth – both from critics or colleagues and movie-goers, then it turns out that many of them clearly did not live up to these expectations. And a recent viral thread in the r/popculturechat community is dedicated to just such actors and actresses. So lights, camera, action, reading!…

More info: Reddit

#1 Joseph Gordon Levitt

I know he’s had a good run, but surprised that no one said Joseph Gordon Levitt. Dude was everywhere in the early 10’s it felt like. Had a ton of hype off of some solid performances then he seemed to drop off the face of the earth by the late 10’s.

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: Shenanigans80h, PunkToad

#2 Hayden Christensen

I’d like to argue Hayden Christensen After Star Wars, we barely saw him in anything because he had so much backlash over the role even though now he’s remembered quite fondly. He’s had a career revival lately with his performance in the Obi-wan show so I hope he’ll be seen and cast a lot more now

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Eye7311, Geoffrey Chandler

#3 Eliza Dushku

Eliza Dushku—I thought she was going to be huge, but she kind of disappeared!

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: meowparade, Gage Skidmore

#4 Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner disappeared from the screen after the Twilight movies ended.

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: SJP_06, Gage Skidmore

#5 Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hurtchenson disappeared after Hunger Games, I was wondering what happened to his career after the last movie, but someone told me they read on a interview that it was his choice, I guess he decided to take a break for a few years, apparently he’s living in Spain with his girlfriend, but he’s having a bit of comeback this year with a new movie, a horror one I think.

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: samsienna, Eva Rinaldi

#6 Sam Claflin

Was always surprised Sam Claflin didn’t have a bigger career after Hunger Games. I always mixed him up with Alex Pettyfer back in that era, but Sam’s hopefully the less problematic one lol. He was recently great in Peaky Blinders and Daisy Jones though, so hopefully he’ll get more projects!

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: cymru_yesac, Peter Kudlacz

#7 Dylan O’Brien

Dylan O’Brien. He was on Teen Wolf and a big role in Maze Runner. I think he was injured on Maze Runner but haven’t heard much from him after that.

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: bookgeek42, Gage Skidmore

#8 Michelle Trachtenberg

Michelle Trachtenberg

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: standinginagalaxy, dodge challenger1

#9 Logan Lerman

I feel like Logan Lerman was supposed to have timothee’s career! He obviously was known for Percy Jackson but I loved him in perks of being a wallflower

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: yeehawbookworm, Francesca Luna Barone (ig:francabbx)

#10 Skeet Ulrich

Y’all gonna kill me for saying this but Skeet Ulrich I was told had crazy hype after scream by my older sister and then he completely fizzled out

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: babalon124, Dru Kelly

#11 Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley was supposed to be the next Jennifer Lawrence, but her career tanked right alongside Divergent when the YA Adaptation bubble burst.

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: foxscribbles, Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV

#12 Felicity Jones

Maybe it’s me living under a rock but I feel like Felicity Jones was on track to be super A list but the. just disappeared 

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: oat_milquetoast, Dick Thomas Johnson

#13 Sara Paxton

sara paxton. they put her in everything to make an effort at making her the next big thing

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: annnyywhooo, GabboT

#14 Jai Courtney

Who remembers Jai Courtney?! They tried to make him a thing but it never worked out.

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: LinksMilkBottle, Gage Skidmore

#15 Mia Wasikowska

I thought Mia Wasikowska was gaining traction in the early 2010s but I haven’t seen her in much since.

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: veiled_lodger, Gage Skidmore

#16 Theo James

No one mentioned Theo James yet?? Glad he’s getting more attention after White Lotus!

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: cymru_yesac, Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV

#17 Jena Malone

This is older but Jenna Malone?! She was in so many iconic movies from the early aughts and kinda fell off. That said, I think she has the perfect level of fame: has had some notable projects that probably have served her well financially, but she’s not overexposed and can live a somewhat private life.

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: YouNeedCheeses, MAKY.OREL

#18 Taylor Kitsch

Taylor Kitsch

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: MacaroniMistress, Eva Rinaldi

#19 Larisa Oleynik

Larisa Oleynik! She just kind of disappeared. I think she was in Mad Men for a hot second?

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: thesmallestwaffle, LA NY LA

#20 Dane DeHaan

Dane DeHaan. Someone in another thread on here today mentioned how every young up and coming white male actor always gets compared Leo DiCaprio; I remember when Dane DeHaan was starting out and had been in Chronicle and Place Beyond the Pines, he got compared Leo around 2012-2013/2014. After Amazing Spider Man 2 and that Valerian movie with Cara Delevingne, he fizzled out. He was recently in Oppenheimer and he was good in it despite him not being in the movie as much, it made me wish he had become a bigger star.

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: PinkCadillacs, Gage Skidmore

#21 Lee Pace

Lee Pace. He was everywhere like 10 years. Marvel, the Hobbit, had a tv show, etc.

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: packersaremyboo, Gage Skidmore

#22 Emma Watson

Does Emma Watson count? I don’t know if her “phase out” is intentional on her part though…

I feel like she exhausts the general public and doesn’t wow enough in her roles so people just forget about her? Tolerate her? I feel like Dan and Rupert have the bigger cult following, even though Hermione is an extremely beloved character.

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: ZaZaZaatar, Sergiy Galyonkin

#23 Millie Bobby Brown

I thought Millie Bobby Brown was going to be bigger by now.

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: flowersinmyteas, Gage Skidmore

#24 Brandon Routh

This was over a decade ago but Brandon Routh was suppose to be huge. The next Tom Cruise but haven’t heard much about him since Superman.

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: DeeDeeW1313, Gage Skidmore

#25 Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: teetnxo, GJ Kooijman

#26 Elisha Cuthbert

Elisha Cuthbert

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: mollyclaireh, Kristin Dos Santos

#27 Anna Sophia Robb

I loved Anna Sophia Robb, but I haven’t heard much about her since The Carry Diaries. 

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: bunnanamilkshake, Alyse & Remi from Los Angeles

#28 Garrett Hedlund

I haven’t seen his name yet but Garrett Hedlund.

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: KooKoobananaa, Gage Skidmore

#29 Alex Pettyfer

Alex Pettyfer! He starred in Beastly and Magic Mike but allegedly had issues with Channing Tatum on set of Magic Mike. His movie I am Number Four flopped and rumours were swirling that he was difficult to work with on set. He was briefly engaged to Riley Keough

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: UnlikelyFig2822, El Hormiguero

#30 James van Der Beek

James van Der Beek… everyone else from Dawson’s creek has had a come back at some point but he really just didn’t

30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

Image source: heygurl34, Gordon Correll

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Would You Suggest To Keep An Online Relationship Alive? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I’m Honestly Fed Up With All The Bad News So I Illustrated The Best News Of 2018 (And Recent Years)
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
40 Times People Did Something So Dumb For Absolutely No Reason And Shared It In This Thread
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Capture The Life Of A Little Mouse Who Was Rescued From Cat’s Mouth
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Rescued Husky Goes Through An Incredible Transformation In Just 8 Months And It’s Hard To Believe It’s The Same Dog
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“The Ultimate ’80s Page”: 50 Posts About The 80s That Today’s Kids Probably Won’t Get
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.