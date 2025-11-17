30 Times Actors Made Waves While Starting Their Careers Only To Fizzle Out Soon After

While Barbenheimer continues to win the box office around the world, and actors and writers in Hollywood continue their strike, it’s time to talk about movies and failures. Okay, relative failures, because leading roles in even average movies or TV shows are still good money.
But if we compare reality with the expectations that some rising screen stars had in their youth – both from critics or colleagues and movie-goers, then it turns out that many of them clearly did not live up to these expectations. And a recent viral thread in the r/popculturechat community is dedicated to just such actors and actresses. So lights, camera, action, reading!…
More info: Reddit
#1 Joseph Gordon Levitt
I know he’s had a good run, but surprised that no one said Joseph Gordon Levitt. Dude was everywhere in the early 10’s it felt like. Had a ton of hype off of some solid performances then he seemed to drop off the face of the earth by the late 10’s.
Image source: Shenanigans80h, PunkToad
#2 Hayden Christensen
I’d like to argue Hayden Christensen After Star Wars, we barely saw him in anything because he had so much backlash over the role even though now he’s remembered quite fondly. He’s had a career revival lately with his performance in the Obi-wan show so I hope he’ll be seen and cast a lot more now
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Eye7311, Geoffrey Chandler
#3 Eliza Dushku
Eliza Dushku—I thought she was going to be huge, but she kind of disappeared!
Image source: meowparade, Gage Skidmore
#4 Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner disappeared from the screen after the Twilight movies ended.
Image source: SJP_06, Gage Skidmore
#5 Josh Hutcherson
Josh Hurtchenson disappeared after Hunger Games, I was wondering what happened to his career after the last movie, but someone told me they read on a interview that it was his choice, I guess he decided to take a break for a few years, apparently he’s living in Spain with his girlfriend, but he’s having a bit of comeback this year with a new movie, a horror one I think.
Image source: samsienna, Eva Rinaldi
#6 Sam Claflin
Was always surprised Sam Claflin didn’t have a bigger career after Hunger Games. I always mixed him up with Alex Pettyfer back in that era, but Sam’s hopefully the less problematic one lol. He was recently great in Peaky Blinders and Daisy Jones though, so hopefully he’ll get more projects!
Image source: cymru_yesac, Peter Kudlacz
#7 Dylan O’Brien
Dylan O’Brien. He was on Teen Wolf and a big role in Maze Runner. I think he was injured on Maze Runner but haven’t heard much from him after that.
Image source: bookgeek42, Gage Skidmore
#8 Michelle Trachtenberg
Michelle Trachtenberg
Image source: standinginagalaxy, dodge challenger1
#9 Logan Lerman
I feel like Logan Lerman was supposed to have timothee’s career! He obviously was known for Percy Jackson but I loved him in perks of being a wallflower
Image source: yeehawbookworm, Francesca Luna Barone (ig:francabbx)
#10 Skeet Ulrich
Y’all gonna kill me for saying this but Skeet Ulrich I was told had crazy hype after scream by my older sister and then he completely fizzled out
Image source: babalon124, Dru Kelly
#11 Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley was supposed to be the next Jennifer Lawrence, but her career tanked right alongside Divergent when the YA Adaptation bubble burst.
Image source: foxscribbles, Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV
#12 Felicity Jones
Maybe it’s me living under a rock but I feel like Felicity Jones was on track to be super A list but the. just disappeared
Image source: oat_milquetoast, Dick Thomas Johnson
#13 Sara Paxton
sara paxton. they put her in everything to make an effort at making her the next big thing
Image source: annnyywhooo, GabboT
#14 Jai Courtney
Who remembers Jai Courtney?! They tried to make him a thing but it never worked out.
Image source: LinksMilkBottle, Gage Skidmore
#15 Mia Wasikowska
I thought Mia Wasikowska was gaining traction in the early 2010s but I haven’t seen her in much since.
Image source: veiled_lodger, Gage Skidmore
#16 Theo James
No one mentioned Theo James yet?? Glad he’s getting more attention after White Lotus!
Image source: cymru_yesac, Red Carpet Report on Mingle Media TV
#17 Jena Malone
This is older but Jenna Malone?! She was in so many iconic movies from the early aughts and kinda fell off. That said, I think she has the perfect level of fame: has had some notable projects that probably have served her well financially, but she’s not overexposed and can live a somewhat private life.
Image source: YouNeedCheeses, MAKY.OREL
#18 Taylor Kitsch
Taylor Kitsch
Image source: MacaroniMistress, Eva Rinaldi
#19 Larisa Oleynik
Larisa Oleynik! She just kind of disappeared. I think she was in Mad Men for a hot second?
Image source: thesmallestwaffle, LA NY LA
#20 Dane DeHaan
Dane DeHaan. Someone in another thread on here today mentioned how every young up and coming white male actor always gets compared Leo DiCaprio; I remember when Dane DeHaan was starting out and had been in Chronicle and Place Beyond the Pines, he got compared Leo around 2012-2013/2014. After Amazing Spider Man 2 and that Valerian movie with Cara Delevingne, he fizzled out. He was recently in Oppenheimer and he was good in it despite him not being in the movie as much, it made me wish he had become a bigger star.
Image source: PinkCadillacs, Gage Skidmore
#21 Lee Pace
Lee Pace. He was everywhere like 10 years. Marvel, the Hobbit, had a tv show, etc.
Image source: packersaremyboo, Gage Skidmore
#22 Emma Watson
Does Emma Watson count? I don’t know if her “phase out” is intentional on her part though…
I feel like she exhausts the general public and doesn’t wow enough in her roles so people just forget about her? Tolerate her? I feel like Dan and Rupert have the bigger cult following, even though Hermione is an extremely beloved character.
Image source: ZaZaZaatar, Sergiy Galyonkin
#23 Millie Bobby Brown
I thought Millie Bobby Brown was going to be bigger by now.
Image source: flowersinmyteas, Gage Skidmore
#24 Brandon Routh
This was over a decade ago but Brandon Routh was suppose to be huge. The next Tom Cruise but haven’t heard much about him since Superman.
Image source: DeeDeeW1313, Gage Skidmore
#25 Isla Fisher
Isla Fisher
Image source: teetnxo, GJ Kooijman
#26 Elisha Cuthbert
Elisha Cuthbert
Image source: mollyclaireh, Kristin Dos Santos
#27 Anna Sophia Robb
I loved Anna Sophia Robb, but I haven’t heard much about her since The Carry Diaries.
Image source: bunnanamilkshake, Alyse & Remi from Los Angeles
#28 Garrett Hedlund
I haven’t seen his name yet but Garrett Hedlund.
Image source: KooKoobananaa, Gage Skidmore
#29 Alex Pettyfer
Alex Pettyfer! He starred in Beastly and Magic Mike but allegedly had issues with Channing Tatum on set of Magic Mike. His movie I am Number Four flopped and rumours were swirling that he was difficult to work with on set. He was briefly engaged to Riley Keough
Image source: UnlikelyFig2822, El Hormiguero
#30 James van Der Beek
James van Der Beek… everyone else from Dawson’s creek has had a come back at some point but he really just didn’t
Image source: heygurl34, Gordon Correll
Follow Us