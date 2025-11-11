Children’s Drawings Turned Into Jewelry To Create Timeless Memories

I’m an artist working with children for more than five years on creativity & art. I think that art is the primal building stone of the children’s creativity, so I emphasize the importance of art. The best way to encourage creativity is to love, respect, and give proper value to kid’s drawings.
That’s how the idea of turning the children art into timeless good memories was born. I felt the need to keep and support the drawings of my daughter and turning them into personalized jewelry was a perfect way.
I was able to move forward with this project once I met sculptor and goldsmith Özgür Karavit who has created unique jewelry and personalized items from her son’s drawings. Our project aims to show the children that their art is precious and unique. And we started turning the children’s drawings into handmade jewelry, wearable art objects.
