Kathie Lee Gifford Faces Health Challenges After Hip Surgery and Pelvis Fracture

Entertainment icon Kathie Lee Gifford recently returned to the spotlight, sharing some challenging updates on her health. The beloved TV personality had a tumble down the stairs shortly after undergoing hip surgery, which led to even more complications.
Kathie Lee’s Painful Journey
The next thing you know, I am back in the hospital with a fractured pelvis, the front and the back. That’s more painful than anything I went through with the hip. The pelvis is unbelievably painful. said Kathie Lee. During her recovery from hip surgery, which was already one of the most painful situations she had ever faced, things took a turn for the worse.
The Aftermath of an Active Lifestyle
Kathie Lee’s active lifestyle, which included mounting films, climbing mountains, and performing on stage without breaks, contributed to her need for a hip replacement. As her surgeon explained,
You climbed mountains, you made movies, you got on stages. You never took off your high heels, and you kept going, and that’s why you’re going through what you’re going through.
A Tough Recovery
Kathie fell while still recovering from her initial hip surgery. This unfortunate accident resulted in a fractured pelvis which required her to return to the hospital for further treatment and recovery.
Follow Us