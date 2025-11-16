I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

Hi, I’m here again! I wonder if there are people here who, like me (in September), are anticipating a spooky October and all that festive Halloween stuff? I can’t wait to finally decorate my workplace with the glass spider figurines I made myself. It’s something of a miracle.
In fact, I’m not the only one to have thought of this, many of my customers order pendants (you’ll have a chance to see them below) with spiders and use them as Halloween decorations for the home. Often it’s a spider that looks like it’s dangling from a web somewhere in the corner of the room. I bet it looks pretty creepy in the dark.
You can check out some of the spiders made of glass below!
More info: Etsy
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
