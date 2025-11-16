I Make Glass Figures And Spider Pendants As An Idea For Halloween Decor (20 Pics)

Hi, I’m here again! I wonder if there are people here who, like me (in September), are anticipating a spooky October and all that festive Halloween stuff? I can’t wait to finally decorate my workplace with the glass spider figurines I made myself. It’s something of a miracle.

In fact, I’m not the only one to have thought of this, many of my customers order pendants (you’ll have a chance to see them below) with spiders and use them as Halloween decorations for the home. Often it’s a spider that looks like it’s dangling from a web somewhere in the corner of the room. I bet it looks pretty creepy in the dark.

You can check out some of the spiders made of glass below!

More info: Etsy

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

Patrick Penrose
