This Photographer Took Pictures Of New Yorkers In The 2000s That Are Split Up Into Two Categories, Shoppers And Workers (30 Pics)

The best media that we, people, have to travel back in time are video and photographs. Through them, we can get a glimpse into the past, connecting us to people and places that today are just faded memory.

Richard Renaldi’s portraiture photographic project “Shoppers and Workers” has captured vibrant individuals around New York City circa the 2000s. The stunning fashion of shoppers and the neat uniforms of workers portray people’s social status of different ages and ethnicities of that time.

We invite you to scroll down below and immerse yourself in these lively images. And if you would like to see more of Renaldi’s works on Bored Panda, see his previous posts of Touching Strangers and Typology of the American Teenager.

More info: renaldi.com | Instagram | twitter.com | flickr.com

#1 John, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#2 Francisca, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#3 Gay Talese, New York, NY, 1999

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#4 Letter Carrier, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#5 Cc, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#6 Laura, New York, NY, 1999

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#7 Sal, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#8 Manny, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#9 Veronica, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#10 Carmen And Friend, New York, NY, 1999

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#11 Eugene, New York, NY, 2002

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#12 Aupont, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#13 Vera And Her Mother, New York, NY, 1999

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#14 Kitchen Staff, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#15 Carol, New York, NY, 2002

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#16 Leon, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#17 George And Mike, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#18 Sena, New York, NY, 2001

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#19 Lily And Jennifer, New York, NY, 1999

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#20 Yassar, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#21 Susan, New York, NY, 2001

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#22 Pearl, New York, NY, 1999

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#23 Bike Messanger, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#24 Louis, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#25 Ramon, New York, NY, 2002

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#26 Mrs. Robert Gorman, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#27 Cathy, New York, NY, 1999

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#28 Brian, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#29 Mark, New York, NY, 2000

Image source: Richard Renaldi

#30 A. Laurance Kaiser Iv, New York, NY, 2001

Image source: Richard Renaldi

