“That’s How Things Work”: 45 Times People Accidentally Explained Obvious Things

There are plenty of obvious things that people love to discuss, like how the weather currently is and how soon the holidays are. It’s totally fine to bring up topics like this in a self-aware way: “I know this is obvious, but I just really need to make small talk.” But sometimes, people think they’re being philosophical when they’re really just stating the obvious.

Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the That’s How Things Work subreddit, which is dedicated to highlighting people who tried to be deep but failed miserably. From explaining concepts that already have a name to sharing “shower thoughts” that they probably should have kept to themselves, this list is full of funny, facepalm-worthy moments that might make you lose a bit of faith in humanity.

Be sure to upvote the posts that you get a kick out of, and then let us know in the comments: what’s the most obvious thing you’ve ever had explained to you before? Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring obvious things people learned embarrassingly late in life, you can find that right here!

#1 My Cake!

Image source: tigbitties888

#2 Thanks I Hate Names

Image source: Exile_The_Fallen

#3 Are You Twins In Real Life?

Image source: SalazarRED

#4 Help Me I’m Drowning

Image source: tigbitties888, twitter.com

#5 He Blames Pot

Image source: SalazarRED, thereal-obama.tumblr.com

#6 Ah Yes. Evolution Has Nothing To Do With Genetics

Image source: EthanLeEthan

#7 Headlines

Image source: _kellythomas_

#8 Low Battery? Charge Your Phone

Image source: J_KR

#9 Opinions Must Be Objective

Image source: reddit.com

#10 How Stock Photos Work

Image source: reddit.com

#11 What A Question

Image source: Regi413

#12 Yes, That’s How Genetics Work

Image source: kill3r326, cassjaytuck.tumblr.com

#13 Amazon Review For A Backpack

Image source: salty_llama

#14 That’s Just What It Is

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Yes, Doing Things Have Consequences

Image source: PanaceaPlacebo

#16 Yes That’s How It Usually Works

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Cecil’s Brother, Jericho, Is Also A Lion, Don’t You Know That!?

Image source: Slomotion321

#18 Smh

Image source: pastalavista01, twitter.com

#19 Kinda The Goal, Right?

Image source: esquared722

#20 That’s Why It’s Called A Virus

Image source: CouragesPusykat

#21 But-

Image source: otj667887654456655, twitter.com

#22 This Is A Fact

Image source: reddit.com, twitter.com

#23 That’s Why Biographies Are Written

Image source: TristanLennon

#24 If You Know How Old It Is Then You Know How Old It Is

Image source: Sizzox

#25 R/Showerthoughts At It Again

Image source: emojilover3001

#26 Yep, The Wind Can Blow Across State Borders

Image source: hexafraction

#27 Are You High

Image source: reddit.com

#28 That’s Pretty Much It Yeah

Image source: CoolBoyClarence, twitter.com

#29 Funny How Things Work

Image source: Thye204

#30 Roses Are Red, I Serve My Master-

Image source: MalbaCato

#31 That’s How Currency Works

Image source: SuperSlavicBros

#32 Yeah, No Sh*t Sherlock

Image source: jp_1896

#33 I Am Enlightened By Such Powerful Knowledge

Image source: pootermelon

#34 I Mean, Yeah

Image source: remainoreos

#35 Thanks I Didn’t Know That

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Its A Christmas Miracle!

Image source: Karim90716, twitter.com

#37 Thats How Humans Work

Image source: NateTheNooferNaught

#38 A Woman Who Looks Like Her Parents

Image source: jmcrljen

#39 Frenemies

Image source: cy6nu5

#40 Glad They Clarified These

Image source: abstractassassin05

#41 “You Won’t Look At These Things The Same”

Image source: killer_pop_chilly

#42 How Dare They Ask

Image source: NothingToSeeHere201

#43 Thats How Vaccines Work

Image source: woodenbroom

#44 That’s What Nostalgia Is

Image source: reddit.com

#45 M I N D B L O W I N G

Image source: OskarSkjold

