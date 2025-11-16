“That’s How Things Work”: 45 Times People Accidentally Explained Obvious Things

Thank you, Captain Obvious!
There are plenty of obvious things that people love to discuss, like how the weather currently is and how soon the holidays are. It’s totally fine to bring up topics like this in a self-aware way: “I know this is obvious, but I just really need to make small talk.” But sometimes, people think they’re being philosophical when they’re really just stating the obvious.
Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from the That’s How Things Work subreddit, which is dedicated to highlighting people who tried to be deep but failed miserably. From explaining concepts that already have a name to sharing “shower thoughts” that they probably should have kept to themselves, this list is full of funny, facepalm-worthy moments that might make you lose a bit of faith in humanity.
Be sure to upvote the posts that you get a kick out of, and then let us know in the comments: what’s the most obvious thing you’ve ever had explained to you before? Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring obvious things people learned embarrassingly late in life, you can find that right here!
#1 My Cake!
Image source: tigbitties888
#2 Thanks I Hate Names
Image source: Exile_The_Fallen
#3 Are You Twins In Real Life?
Image source: SalazarRED
#4 Help Me I’m Drowning
Image source: tigbitties888, twitter.com
#5 He Blames Pot
Image source: SalazarRED, thereal-obama.tumblr.com
#6 Ah Yes. Evolution Has Nothing To Do With Genetics
Image source: EthanLeEthan
#7 Headlines
Image source: _kellythomas_
#8 Low Battery? Charge Your Phone
Image source: J_KR
#9 Opinions Must Be Objective
Image source: reddit.com
#10 How Stock Photos Work
Image source: reddit.com
#11 What A Question
Image source: Regi413
#12 Yes, That’s How Genetics Work
Image source: kill3r326, cassjaytuck.tumblr.com
#13 Amazon Review For A Backpack
Image source: salty_llama
#14 That’s Just What It Is
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Yes, Doing Things Have Consequences
Image source: PanaceaPlacebo
#16 Yes That’s How It Usually Works
Image source: reddit.com
#17 Cecil’s Brother, Jericho, Is Also A Lion, Don’t You Know That!?
Image source: Slomotion321
#18 Smh
Image source: pastalavista01, twitter.com
#19 Kinda The Goal, Right?
Image source: esquared722
#20 That’s Why It’s Called A Virus
Image source: CouragesPusykat
#21 But-
Image source: otj667887654456655, twitter.com
#22 This Is A Fact
Image source: reddit.com, twitter.com
#23 That’s Why Biographies Are Written
Image source: TristanLennon
#24 If You Know How Old It Is Then You Know How Old It Is
Image source: Sizzox
#25 R/Showerthoughts At It Again
Image source: emojilover3001
#26 Yep, The Wind Can Blow Across State Borders
Image source: hexafraction
#27 Are You High
Image source: reddit.com
#28 That’s Pretty Much It Yeah
Image source: CoolBoyClarence, twitter.com
#29 Funny How Things Work
Image source: Thye204
#30 Roses Are Red, I Serve My Master-
Image source: MalbaCato
#31 That’s How Currency Works
Image source: SuperSlavicBros
#32 Yeah, No Sh*t Sherlock
Image source: jp_1896
#33 I Am Enlightened By Such Powerful Knowledge
Image source: pootermelon
#34 I Mean, Yeah
Image source: remainoreos
#35 Thanks I Didn’t Know That
Image source: reddit.com
#36 Its A Christmas Miracle!
Image source: Karim90716, twitter.com
#37 Thats How Humans Work
Image source: NateTheNooferNaught
#38 A Woman Who Looks Like Her Parents
Image source: jmcrljen
#39 Frenemies
Image source: cy6nu5
#40 Glad They Clarified These
Image source: abstractassassin05
#41 “You Won’t Look At These Things The Same”
Image source: killer_pop_chilly
#42 How Dare They Ask
Image source: NothingToSeeHere201
#43 Thats How Vaccines Work
Image source: woodenbroom
#44 That’s What Nostalgia Is
Image source: reddit.com
#45 M I N D B L O W I N G
Image source: OskarSkjold
