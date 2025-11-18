“I Can Smell The Pictures”: Photos Of Trash-Filled Home Priced At $1.5M Are Driving People Crazy

The Reddit community was left in a state of bewildered fascination after a series of photographs capturing the filthy interiors of a California home were shared on the social media platform. But without a doubt, what was even more shocking to the Redditors was the eye-watering price of the property that had room after room of piles of trash.
A listing of the property, nestled in California’s Laguna Hills, was posted on Zillow for a staggering price of $1.5 million. What Redditors couldn’t believe was why buyers would want to part ways with so much money for a house that appeared to be a treasure trove of trash.
A four-bedroom house in California was listed for $1.5 million “on a large 7500 sf desirable Laguna Hills lot”
Image credits: Zillow.com
Built in 1978, the house has an area of 2,339 square feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
More than 25 pictures were shared on the listing website, and viewers scratched their heads over the mismatch between all the garbage inside the house and the seven-figure sum of the house.
The description for the housing marketed the trash-filled hose as an opportunity that one shouldn’t pass up.
It appeared as though the house had piles and piles of trash within the walls
Image credits: Zillow.com
“‘No shoe booties for this one but bring a mask if going inside.’ People often want a fixer but everyone loves a bargain! Don’t pass up this Stratford Ridge opportunity for a 2300 sf 4 bedroom on a large 7500 sf desirable Laguna Hills lot. It is surrounded by properties valued well about a million$,” read the Zillow description of the house
“We do NOT believe it will go conventional, that’s up to your lender, but we are not going FHA or VA, though we love our service vets,” the description went on to say.
“Bring a mask if going inside,” read a line in the description of the house
Image credits: Zillow.com
The listers described the property as a perfect buy for “skilled handy folk, investors, flippers, and the resourceful.”
“PLEASE look at the inside and backyard shots to see that, IF the only place you’ve touched a hammer is at Loew’s or Casa d’ Depot, this is NOT yours to pursue,” read the description. “But, a great location for the skilled handy folk, investors, flippers, and the resourceful: Excellent for a residential care, build a 2nd story, large lot with room for remodel and add on….check with city/county on the detail Two of the pics show the view out the back of the home: plants would need to be trimmed to improve the view.”
A picture of the house was later shared on Reddit to the subreddit r/ZillowGoneWild, a page about “home listings that make you wonder.”
The house, built in 1978, gave more of a “Garbage Galore” vibe to viewers after a picture was shared on Reddit
Image credits: Zillow.com
“$1.5M and can’t even clean out the mess…” said the title.
“This housing market has gotten me so discouraged. How did we get here?!?” asked the Redditor who posted the picture of a room brimming with trash hoarded all over.
Baffled Redditors, after picking up their jaw off the floor, commented on the filthy house that had an ask of 1.5 million, with one saying: “Holy health hazard.”
“I can smell the pictures,” read one comment, while another quipped, “God, I’m about to sell my house and I’m petrified that buyers are going to be upset that the floors have some water damage and the driveway is cracking. And this MF is selling this property for $1 per cockroach.”
Redditors couldn’t fathom the mismatch between the seven-figure sum of the house and all the trash inside
Image credits: Zillow.com
“How does one host an open house in a place like this? Isn’t that a huge liability?” said another.
“You notice they don’t show the bathrooms. Thank goodness,” a fourth comment said.
One person asked, “How do people live like this?”
Other people tried to justify the price and said, “Why would they clean it? Someone will see that price and buy regardless. You’re buying the house not the contents.”
“It’s Laguna Hills, whoever buys this will tear it down. Downright cheap for location, must be something else wrong with it other than what we see,” another added.
Some felt the property was charging “$1 per cockroach,” while others believed it was more of a tear-down house
Image credits: Zillow.com
Some Redditors jibed at the description of the property listing on the website.
“‘No shoe booties for this one but bring a mask if going inside.’ yeah idk man i think we’re gonna need a lot more than a mask for this one,” one said.
Another wrote, “‘Plants would need to be trimmed to improve the view.’ I think that’s the least of their worries.”
“Holy health hazard,” said one social media user after laying eyes on pictures of the inside of the house
Follow Us