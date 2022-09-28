Meet The Cast Of “The Winchesters”

If you’re a fan of the cult classic TV series Supernatural, then you’d love to know that a spinoff of the show is in the works. The series is titled The Winchesters, and it is an official prequel to Supernatural, depicting the characters of John Winchester and Mary Campbell, the parents of Sam and Dean Winchester.
The show is developed by Robbie Thompson, who used to write for Supernatural; Jensen Ackles, who played Dean Winchester in the original Supernatural series; and Danneel Ackles, actress, and wife of Jensen. Jensen and Danneel came up with the idea of a prequel during COVID lockdown, according to an interview Ackles did with Variety: “We were sitting around when COVID hit going, ‘You know what would be cool? If we went back in time and we saw the story of mom and dad and how they met — but do it in a way that skews the narrative so that we hit those waypoints that we established on ‘Supernatural,’ but get you from A to B, B to C, C to D in an unexpected way.’ And then we found a way to continue that story that might be surprising, but always keeping in our back pocket getting us back to the established mythology, which is not an easy task. It’s not an easy map to draw, but we’re doing our best.”
The Winchesters are expected to premiere on The CW on October 11, 2022. The series will be narrated by Jensen Ackles, presumably reprising his role in the original series. In an interview with TVLine, Ackles expressed his excitement over the shog: “The great thing about this world is that nothing is off the table. We have ways of bringing back fan-favorite characters and the actors that played them. We also have ways of bringing back younger versions of those characters.”
The Winchesters has been able to assemble an impressive list of cast members, some of whom have appeared in significant blockbusters in the past. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this show, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the much-anticipated Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters.
Meg Donnelly
Meg Donnelly will be playing the role of Mary Campbell in the upcoming dark fantasy drama TV series The Winchesters. In the main series, the role of Mary was played by Samantha Smith in the present day and by Amy Gumenick in time-travel episodes. Donnelly is best known for her involvement in the Disney Channel movies Zombies and its sequels, Zombies 2 and Zombies 3. She is also set to appear as a guest star in the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, portraying the character of Val. Other previous works include What Would You Do?, American Housewife, and The Broken Ones.
Drake Rodger
Drake Rodger will be playing the character of John Winchester in The Winchesters. Jeffrey Dean Morgan previously played a role in the main series. Rodger has been previously involved in projects including Quiet In My Town, The In Between, and Murder RX.
Bianca Kajlich
Bianca Kajlich will be portraying Millie Winchester, John’s mother, in The Winchesters. The actress was a series regular on Rules of Engagement and Undateable. In the latter, she portrayed the character of Leslie, which she described to The Pop Culture Principle as follows: “My character Leslie is a recently divorced, single woman, and she’s Danny’s older sister. Last season she was allowed into the boy’s club,b and this season, we are joined by the new waitress at the bar Candace. Leslie is a little desperate and probably drinks a little too much wine. Leslie is kind of the den mother to the group, but the den mother that has no business helping anyone else because she’s such a mess herself.”
More recently, she played a recurring role as Sheriff Mac in the fantasy drama series Legacies. On film, she’s appeared in 30 Minutes or Less; Dark Was the Night, and Drift.
Demetria McKinney
Demetria McKinney will be playing a character named Ada Monroe, who owns a bookstore and takes an interest in the occult. She currently stars in Motherland: Fort Salem, where she portrays the character of Anacostia Quartermaine. She’s also appeared in The Quad, Superstition, and The Rickey Smiley Show.
Nida Khurshid
Nida Khurshid will be playing an apprentice hunter named Latika Desai in the upcoming spinoff, The Winchesters. Her previous on-screen appearances include Station 19 and Disney Television Discovers Talent Showcase.
Jojo Fleites
Last on the list is Jojo Fleites, who will be portraying Carlos Cervantez in The Winchesters. Not much is known about Fleites, but his verified Instagram account boasts 14,000 followers.