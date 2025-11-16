45 Times Teens Got A Taste Of Their Own Medicine As Their Parents Hilariously Roasted Them On Twitter

I remember my 14-year-old self reading Herman Hesse’s “Steppenwolf,” thinking of the dumb world and dreaming that it would have no consequences. My CD player would be blasting Nirvana’s Nevermind again and again, like a stuck record that had no way of escaping. Fast forward to today, I cringe a little and yet, I find it cute. Being a teen is one ride of a lifetime that feels eternal in the moment, but passes so fast as if it never happened.
Every parent who raises a teenage kid also experiences a fair share of that awkward, overwhelming and transformative time of life. Some, well, most of them, argue (because that’s just a law of nature, right?) and others arm themselves with a smashing sense of humor. And it turns out that some savage parents are able to roast their teenagers into barbecue in just a single tweet.
Today, we collected some of the funniest tweets from the unstoppable parents with teen kids, so scroll down below to laugh your eyes out!
#1
Image source: RealFionaO
#2
Image source: DrWhoWhatWhyHow
#3
Image source: sweetmomissa
#4
Image source: StevenIsserlis
#5
Image source: WendiAarons
#6
Image source: TheMandiEm
#7
Image source: dramadelinquent
#8
Image source: whinecheezits
#9
Image source: maryfairybobrry
#10
Image source: WendiAarons
#11
Image source: LibyaLiberty
#12
#13
Image source: SamMcAlister1
#14
Image source: Parkerlawyer
#15
Image source: mommajessiec
#16
Image source: ChristiLukasiak
#17
Image source: FoxyWinePocket
#18
Image source: RodLacroix
#19
Image source: ICantEven001
#20
Image source: Six_Pack_Mom
#21
Image source: steveolivas
#22
Image source: Parkerlawyer
#23
Image source: Cheeseboy22
#24
Image source: sarcasticmommy4
#25
Image source: thebabylady7
#26
Image source: sarcasticmommy4
#27
Image source: Six_Pack_Mom
#28
Image source: sweetmomissa
#29
Image source: KrisnBrit
#30
Image source: saltymermaident
#31
Image source: Kalarigamerchic
#32
Image source: QueenBlueeyed
#33
Image source: RodLacroix
#34
Image source: Cheeseboy22
#35
Image source: MacDicksonShow
#36
Image source: sweetmomissa
#37
Image source: ksujulie
#38
Image source: RodLacroix
#39
Image source: Cheeseboy22
#40
Image source: HousewifeOfHell
#41
Image source: Parkerlawyer
#42
Image source: sarcasticmommy4
#43
Image source: katierosman
#44
Image source: Parkerlawyer
#45
Image source: That1teddygirl
Follow Us