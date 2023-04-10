Dead City: Everything We Know About Maggie & Negan’s TWD Spin-Off

Set in the zombie universe of The Walking Dead, Dead City follows fan-favorites Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) as they form a surprising alliance on a rescue mission. November 20, 2022, marked the end of AMC’s The Walking Dead but the post-apocalyptic horror drama TV series has continued to churn out new spin-offs for zombie lovers all over the world. From Fear the Walking Dead to Tales of the Walking Dead, the multiple award-winning show now has at least 8 spin-offs.
So what is the series all about? Fans of The Walking Dead know how much Maggie and Negan hate each other and don’t get along, as such, their unexpected collaboration in Dead City is something to look out for. Explore all the details about the spin-off in this article, including the cast and release date.
What Will Dead City Be About?
Technically speaking, Dead City will still revolve around a zombie apocalypse. Originally titled Isle of the Dead, the Walking Dead spin-off Dead City will maintain its post-apocalyptic plot but the focus will be on Maggie Rhee and Negan Smith. Disregarding the bad history between them, the pair would work together to hunt down a killer while encountering native New Yorkers as they go deeper into the walker-infested city.
In the TWD spin-off, Maggie and Negan patch things up enough to travel together. Their sojourn into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan filled with the dead reveals new and thrilling danger. Maggie may never forgive Negan for killing her husband Glen Rhee (Steven Yeun) in TWD season 7, but she has to trust him on this journey through their apocalyptic world.
Who Is Cast In The Walking Dead’s Dead City?
The cast list of The Walking Dead‘s Dead City is out and it’s nothing but star-studded. At the top of the list is Cohan who will reprise her role as Maggie Rhee – Glenn Rhee’s widow who was in charge of the Hilltop Colony. Her co-star, Morgan, is also coming back as Negan Smith – the ruthless character who served as the leader of the Saviors.
Alongside Cohan’s Maggie and Morgan’s Negan, the tension-packed Dead City will introduce a few new faces, including Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong, another ruthless character who will do anything to protect his loved ones. Jonathan Higginbotham who is known for his role in The Blacklist will appear as Tommaso. Other fresh faces to expect on Dead City are Mahina Napoleon as Ginny, Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano, Charlie Solis as “The Bartender”, and Zeljko Ivanek as The Croat.
Michael Anthony, Alex Borlo, David Chen, John Wu, Alex Huynh, Aixa Kendrick, Karina Ortiz, Caleb Reese Paul, Eleanor Reissa, and Randy Gonzalez are also part of the cast to portray yet-undefined roles. Hershel Rhee – Maggie’s son will also join the characters but it remains unknown who will bring him to life.
Why Are Maggie & Negan Working Together In The Walking Dead Spin-Off, Dead City?
Whatever made Maggie work with the same man who killed her husband must be worth it, and it certainly is. Negan and Maggie are not just traveling into a post-apocalyptic crumbling city of Manhattan for fun in Dead City. They are actually scouring the city cut off from the mainland in search of Maggie’s son, Hershel, who had been kidnapped.
When Will The Walking Dead’s Dead City Release?
In the meantime, The Walking Dead: Dead City’s release date is set for June 18, 2023. The show will premiere on AMC on the due date as production on the six episodes of the AMC series is a wrap. Production began in July 2022 and ended in October 2022 in The Big Apple.
To date, no explanation has been offered on the reason the title of the series changed. AMC had announced in March 2022 that the fourth TWD spinoff is in the pipeline and the title would be Isle of the Dead, created to focus on Maggie and Negan. However, in August 2022, the show was renamed to The Walking Dead: Dead City. It will be interesting to see if Dead City lives up to its predecessor when it debuts.
