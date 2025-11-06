I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)

by

I was always fascinated by fantasy stories, fairy tales, and magic.

I was born in Bucharest and started painting as soon as I could hold a paintbrush in my hand. Art ran through my family, as my late grandfather was a sculptor. I never got to meet him, but my mother passed on his talent and taught me the basics of painting, always nudging me forward.

After I graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts, Bucharest, I struggled to make a living doing what I loved most: art. I worked in graphic design and web design, and I even was a cake decorator for a while. It wasn’t until after I became a mother that I started creating functional art with an enchanted vibe.

My favorite things to transform are mirrors, and I wanted to share a few of my latest creations.

#1

I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)

#2

I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)

#3

I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)

#4

I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)

#5

I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)

#6

I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)

#7

I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)

#8

I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)

#9

I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)

#10

I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)

#11

I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)

#12

I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)

#13

I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)

#14

I Combine Art And Magic To Transform Mirrors Into Fantasy Worlds (15 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Freeform’s “Good Trouble”
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2019
The Vampire Diaries Season 3 Episode 12 Sneak Peek The Ties that Bind
3 min read
Dec, 6, 2011
59 Parenting Hacks That Sound Silly But Actually Save Sanity
3 min read
Sep, 19, 2025
Video Talks about The Five Things You Can’t Do on British Television
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2020
Watch Two Robots Debating The Future Of Humanity
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2017
Meet The Cast of Animal Kingdom Season 5
3 min read
Oct, 22, 2021
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.