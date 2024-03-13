3 NCIS Characters You Won’t See in Season 21

NCIS and the Art of Character Goodbyes
Let’s face it, NCIS has been playing the long game in the world of TV dramas, and it’s no stranger to the revolving door of characters. As we gear up for Season 21, we’re waving goodbye to some familiar faces. Change is as much a part of this show as the naval crimes they solve, so let’s dive into the who’s and why’s of these departures.
Gibbs Takes a Permanent Fishing Trip
The man, the myth, the legend – Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Mark Harmon’s exit has fans feeling like they’ve lost a family member. Gibbs was more than just a boss; he was the glue holding everyone together. Remember when McGee sought his advice about Bishop’s potential prison time? It was like watching a kid asking his dad for help with the impossible.
Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go, said Steve Binder, NCIS executive producer. But alas, our beloved Gibbs decided that Alaska’s tranquility was more appealing than crime scenes and paperwork.
Bishop Bows Out with a Bang
Ellie Bishop, played by Emily Wickersham, left viewers reeling with her unexpected exit strategy – being branded a disgraced agent. It felt like a punch in the gut, right?
Bishop needed to be a disgraced NCIS agent to move on to wherever she’s going next, but did she really? Fans are still scratching their heads over this narrative choice. It’s like watching someone build a beautiful sandcastle only to kick it down themselves. Could’ve been a different story for Bishop, but hey, that’s showbiz.
Sloane Says Sayonara
The team’s resident psychologist, Jack Sloane, brought to life by Maria Bello, decided that her time at NCIS was up. After packing up her office and sharing heartfelt moments with Gibbs, she hinted at a slower pace of life away from the high-stakes world of federal investigations.
I think it’s time I slowed my life down a bit… maybe go to Costa Rica… just be, she mused. And just like that, Bello took Sloane off to greener (and presumably less explosive) pastures.
The Future Without These Familiar Faces
The departure of these key players will shake things up for sure. NCIS thrives on change though – it’s part of its charm. While fans might need a moment to mourn their absence, there’s always excitement brewing over who will step up next. The show must go on, and if there’s one thing we can count on, it’s NCIS finding new ways to keep us glued to our screens.
