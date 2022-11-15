5 Things You Didn’t Know About CWs The Winchesters

For die-hard fans of the classic series supernatural (2005-2020), you’re in for a treat. What are you waiting for if you haven’t watched a single episode of The Winchesters? Clearly, by the name, you know that this new CW series is part of the Supernatural universe. Hopefully just one of many future Supernatural spinoffs we should expect. But let’s not get too ahead of ourselves.
But we are glad to be back with this demon-hunting family.
We finally get to see what happened to John and Mary Winchester, but first, we have to start at the beginning, as all supernatural stories do. So if you’re already psyched to know what this series has to offer, here are five things you should know about CWs The Winchesters at least before you watch it:
1. The Winchesters Plot
The Winchesters plot follows John Winchester‘s monster-hunting journey and his love story with Mary, Sam, and dean‘s mother. We find out that Mary has been hunting with her family since she was a child. On the other hand, John didn’t know anything about it despite his father being one of the men of letters, a secret society tasked with hunting demons. Just when Mary is about to quit the family business, she meets John, and they go on a journey together to find their fathers. The story takes place in 1972, and John has just returned from the Vietnam war, so we have a long way to go before getting to the events of Supernatural (2005-2020). In season one, John learns how to hunt and fight monsters with the help of Mary and her team.
2. Jensen Ackles Involvement
The Boys actor, Jensen Ackles, is executive producing and acting in this new CW show thanks to the partnership with Chaos Machine Productions ( Jensen and Danneel Ackles production company). Jensen’s involvement wasn’t only behind the camera, though. He also helped the new cast members, especially when creating the pilot. According to Donnelly, who plays the young Mary Winchester, Jensen was very collaborative and would spend almost every day on sets to help them with the supernatural universe details, giving them notes and insight whenever needed.
3. The Diverse cast
The main cast of the Winchesters features Meg Donnelly( Mary Winchester) and Drake Rodger (John Winchester)as Sam and Dean’s parents. Jensen Ackles also reprises his role as dean Winchester in the show. Together with his 1967 Chevy Impala. Although he only makes one appearance on the pilot, you can hear his voice throughout the series as he tries to make sense of his father’s early life and family. Although Mary likes to work alone, she has a team that helps her fight demons, including a trainee, Latika, played by Nida Khurshid, and the funny Carlos, played by Jonathan Fleites. Other notable cast members include Bianca Kajilich(Legacies)and Demetria McKinney from Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.
Smallville fans will be happy to know that Mary’s dad, Samuel Campbell, will be played by Tom Welling. The casting seems almost perfect because Drake Roger resembles Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays John Winchester in the Supernatural series. Meet the cast of The Winchesters!
4. The Winchesters was Shot in New Orleans
Several CW shows have been shot in New Orleans, like The Originals (2013-2018), so it’s no surprise that this was their preferred location when they started filming the pilot. Although most of Supernatural (2005-2020)was shot in Vancouver, The Winchesters had a different location in mind, mostly because of the period in which the show takes place. The entire first season, including the pilot, was shot in New Orleans, and the results are beautiful.
5. The Show is Told from Deans Perspective
If you watch the first episode of CW’s the Winchesters, you know this show takes place way before the supernatural events. It is also told from Dean’s perspective, which fans will be more familiar with. It also doesn’t hurt the numbers to have him appear on the show. He not only lends his voice to narrate the story of Mary and John Winchester, but you will also occasionally see him on your screens. Although there was some behind-the-scenes drama between Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, we aren’t sure whether or not Sam will make an appearance on the show or narrate another season alongside his TV brother Dean.
But so far, we love what we see. The Winchesters premiered on October 11, 2022.