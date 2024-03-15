The Rookie Season 6: Everything You Need to Know

After five action-packed seasons, the much-awaited procedural drama The Rookie featuring John Nolan, played by Nathan Fillion is now finally gracing screens in the US with its Season 6. The wait has been excruciatingly long in light of production delays caused by the WGA and SAG strikes. Thankfully, the ABC series is right back to enthrall viewers as it continues to follow John and the gang at the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) — with Season 5 ending with multiple cliffhangers and has had viewers biting their nails in anticipation of the brand-new season, it’s safe to say that The Rookie Season 6 has kicked off just right on February 20, 2024.
The show follows John Nolan — a small-town middle-aged man — through his tumultuous journey as the oldest rookie at the LAPD as he navigates a career change after a life-altering incident. The series portrays the skepticism he faced and his growth as a rookie at the LAPD while exploring the journeys of supporting characters in his orbit. The much anticipated The Rookie Season 6 has so far marked a significant milestone for the show, and features a wedding, “Chenford” drama and the fate of Aaron Thorsen, among other things. This article details everything you need to know about The Rookie Season 6!
The Rookie Season 6 Picked Things Off Exactly Where Season 5 Left Them
The fifth installment left the audience with many lingering questions. For instance, The Rookie Season 5, Episode 22, kicked off with Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentino) and Celina Juarez (Lisseth Chavez) being attacked by masked criminals. The series of events then led to Thorsen getting shot and being rushed to a hospital as Juarez witnessed him fall into a coma. Thorsen’s fate lay hanging in the balance, with the audience bracing themselves for the worst. The episode ended as he went into Code Blue. The lingering question of the nature and motivation behind the masked assailants goes unanswered at the end of The Rookie Season 5. While viewers are led to believe that Luke Moran is behind the array of attacks, a man laughing in an SUV, implying he framed Moran, tells another story. The character of the mystery man, played by Kristian Bruun at the end of Season 5, teases the introduction of a new villain which might lead to further mishaps for the team at LAPD.
In Season 5 of The Rookie, fans finally saw Lucy Chen and Tim Bradford, also known as “Chenford,” get together, a development many had been long hoping for. Despite their occasional arguments, their relationship has grown stronger over time. In The Rookie Season 6, we can expect more from Chenford as they face new challenges and navigate their relationship, especially with Chen’s ambition to become an undercover cop potentially causing friction between the two. The season will likely delve into how they overcome these obstacles and continue to build their bond.
The Rookie Season 6 Marks 100th Episode Milestone for the Show
The Rookie Season 6 Episode 2, “The Hammer,” also celebrates the 100th episode milestone of the show and features the much-awaited nuptials of John Nolan and Bailey Nune (Jenna Dewan). While fans have anticipated the wedding for a long time now — this episode finally sees the whole cast come together for the festivities — but not without an endless trail of disastrous events. There are light-hearted moments when Grey (Richard T Jones) officiates instead of the minister who gets stuck in traffic, and Randy (Flula Borg) fills in as DJ. So for those who haven’t started watching The Rookie Season 6 just yet, rest assured because you’re in for a lot of fun including reunions, a kidnapping, and a lover’s tiff right from the beginning!
Who Stars in The Rookie Season 6?
The Rookie Season 6 sees the return of its dynamic cast, with Nathan Fillion leading as John Nolan. He’s joined by Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, and Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez. Shawn Ashmore has joined in as Wesley Evers, while Richard T Jones portrays Wade Grey in Season 6. Mekia Cox, Jenna Dewan, and Tru Valentino, among others, have also joined in for the sixth season of The Rookie.
It was confirmed that Lisseth Chavez would be promoted to series regular — which means Officer Celina Juarez will have much more screen time this season. Viewers can also look for new additions to the cast, including How I Met Your Father fame Dave Kumar and The Originals actress Danielle Campbell, who stars as a psychiatrist working for the LAPD in Season 6.
What s the Release Schedule of The Rookie Season 6?
The Rookie Season 6 premiered on ABC on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, and new episodes are set to air on Tuesdays at 9:00 PM E.T. The episodes are usually available to stream on Hulu the very next day. The procedural drama is reported to have only ten episodes in Season 6 — less than half the number of episodes as compared to the previous season.
It should be noted here that all the previous seasons of The Rookie (except Season 3 which had 13 episodes) have had around (more or less) 20 episodes. While the expected number of episodes for the sixth installment was initially speculated to be around 20 as well, the current reported number of episodes is 10 (as confirmed by showrunner Alexi Hawley himself). While there have been no talks of renewal for Season 7 for the ABC drama, it’s safe to say that the reception of The Rookie Season 6 will anticipate the show’s future for further seasons! Also, check out why the most heartbreaking death from The Rookie still feels just as devastating.
Follow Us