Why The Wolf Of Wall Street Is A Classic

Ten years ago, Martin Scorsese created one of the wildest and most ambitious films ever made — The Wolf of Wall Street. It’s based on the memoir of the same name by the man himself, Jordan Belfort. Leonardo DiCaprio handled the reigns as the notorious stockbroker who became extremely wealthy. The was just one simple problem, Belfort was defrauding wealthy investors out of millions.
A crass, drug, and sex romp that documents the rise and fall of an empire, there’s no shortage of unforgettable scenes in The Wolf of Wall Street. The film also made Margot Robbie a huge star and confirmed Jonah Hill as a serious top-level actor. Altogether, it’s impossible to get shake the film off due to its bold storytelling. Sure, it may not be Scorsese’s best film, but it does qualify as top-shelf material.
The Plot of The Wolf Wall Street Was Wild
Corruption in the financial sphere is nothing new. In fact, the 1987 film, Wall Street, is another film about a sleazy stockbroker who does anything to be at the top. The only difference is that most of the events depicted in The Wolf of Wall Street are true. From the copious amounts of sex with random hookers to bribery (and alleged midget tossing), there are no lengths that this film doesn’t reach. But none of these moments exist to create a shock value.
Even though the Midget tossing wasn’t true, it gave a clear glimpse into Jordan Belfort’s life. Jordan Belfort embodied a perfect salesman. He was essentially a charming thief, which is why he was able to build such an empire in the first place. In that vein, his life was a drug-fueled rush filled with people who felt limitless and untouchable. It was a showcase of the morality of criminals who have everything in the palm of their hands.
In His Own Way, Jordan Belfort Is A Relatable Character
The film never loses sight of what it is. Regardless of the raunchy parties and charm that Belfort brings on screen, he’s a sleaze ball who’s scammed millions of their money. But the film isn’t just about him per se, and neither is it, particularly a journey of growth. It’s partly a satirical view of a bunch of cynical human beings who are living the highs that most people wouldn’t admit that they want. Truthfully, most people want to be in the top 1%. That’s just the selfish part of human nature.
It’s why the 2013 film ends with Belfort giving a motivational speech. Most people are out there trying to “get rich” quickly and better their lives. In some cases, it doesn’t matter if it means destroying dozens of others. It’s a shot at how morality goes out the window when money is involved and a brilliant commentary on society as a whole. The only drawback to the film is that it does feel a little too long. The three hours never feel earned. One of the longest scenes has Jordan and Donnie doing drugs while high on Quaaludes.
Still, it’s an entertaining affair, and the core actors are in top form. It should be no surprise, as Martin Scorsese is at the helm of the production. To top that off, DiCaprio is just bursting with charisma, and none of his roles ever feel the same. He throws himself into characters, and little nuances and tricks to his performance make him disappear into the person he’s playing. Additionally, his chemistry with Jonah Hill is incredible. These guys practically come off as brothers, making both men a compelling pair to watch.
The Wolf of Wall Street Has Left A Legacy Behind
In a nutshell, the movie pushed the boundaries of what an R-film could be. Granted, those boundaries have been pushed further since its release 10 years ago, but it’s bold showcase of drugs, and sex isn’t the reason it’s a memorable film. There’s an undeniable chaotic energy that sticks even after the credits roll. The story is a compelling viewpoint from a criminal perspective that manages to blend dark humor, drama, and satire together seamlessly. The Wolf of Wall Street is a classic.