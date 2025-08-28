Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Cast: Iconic Characters Fans Expect as the Franchise Hoists Its Sails For Another Adventure

Hoist the colours! Pirates of the Caribbean is returning for another exciting adventure. After eight long years, the long-awaited Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is setting sail, and fans can’t wait to reunite with the iconic characters. In the events leading up to the return of the beloved franchise, rumors and conflicting reports about the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast have been circulating. Despite hints of a possible reboot with new characters, the sixth entry is set to bring back some iconic characters.
Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most iconic franchises ever created, a feat made possible by legendary characters such as Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp. However, controversies surrounding Depp since his appearance in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) have threatened the franchise’s future, which seems incomplete without him. Beyond Depp, fans also look forward to seeing more old characters, and with a post-credits scene in Dead Men Tell No Tales teasing the return of Davy Jones, more franchise stars are expected.
Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp)
The exciting buzz about Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is mostly tied to Depp’s potential return as the beloved Captain Jack Sparrow. However, Disney has shared that the franchise will set sail into a new horizon with new actors. According to tidbits, the Black Pearl’s former captain will be part of the sixth installment, but with limited capacity. As such, the movie will focus on developing new characters while preserving the franchise’s legacy.
Johnny Depp has been an integral part of the franchise since the release of the first movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, in 2003. He embodied his role as Jack so well that it’s difficult to picture anyone as his replacement. Depp reprised the role in all five Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and fans can’t wait to see him do the same in the sixth entry. Hopefully, he is among the returning stars of the franchise for the next entry.
Will Turner (Orlando Bloom)
Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner is one of the key characters in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie franchise. A blacksmith’s apprentice and the son of Bootstrap Bill Turner (Stellan Skarsgård), Will played a key role in the original trilogy’s story arc and made a cameo appearance in the post-credits scene of the fifth film Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), setting up a spot for the character in future installments. However, there are rumours that the role might be recast to complement the new direction the franchise is taking.
Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley)
Like Bloom, Keira Knightley made a huge impact on the Pirates fandom with her role as Elizabeth Swann in the first trilogy and the fifth entry. Miss Swann is from a noble home, born to Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce). She later married Will Turner and gave birth to their son Henry. After her cameo in the fifth film, Knightley revealed her intention to boycott any additional Pirates of the Caribbean movies because they take too long to shoot. She also felt trapped in her breakout role as Elizabeth Swann. On the bright side, there are rumors that Miss Swann might get a new face in the next entry.
Captain Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush)
Jack’s longtime frenemy, played by Geoffrey Rush, has become a fan favorite for his tricky ways and funny one-liners. Rush portrayed Barbossa in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, playing a major role in the core elements that make the franchise stand out. Although Barbossa died at the end of the first film, Tia Dalma (Naomie Harris) resurrected him in the second installment. The character has evolved, becoming one of the nine Pirate Lords and a privateer under the service of King George II and the British Navy.
Joshamee Gibbs (Kevin R. McNally)
Mister Gibbs is one of the few characters seen in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. He is considered a trusted ally and one of Jack’s closest counterparts. Fans love Gibbs’ penchant for perfect comic timing, and setting sail with him on the cast of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be appreciated.
Davy Jones (Bill Nighy)
Davy Jones is the most feared villain in the Pirates of the Caribbean. His reputation precedes him, and sailors dread the mention of his name. Before his first appearance in Dead Man’s Chest (2006), the legendary captain of the Flying Dutchman was mentioned in the first Pirates film. Jones sailed with a crew of monsters who traded their soul to serve the Flying Dutchman in exchange for immortality. Despite being a ruthless murderer and Captain Jack’s worst enemy, Davy Jones is one of the celebrated characters fans would love to see in the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast.
