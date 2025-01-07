Good Reasons Why Carry-On Isn’t Your Typical Christmas Movie

Having an action thriller for a Christmas movie is the hallmark of everything right with Carry-On. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Carry-On’s arrival on Netflix redefined how Christmas films should be made. If that’s overreaching, it’s at least conceivable the film is on a path to becoming the most popular Christmas title of 2024. Released on December 13 to positive reviews and approval ratings, the Christmas thriller is expected to break into Netflix’s top 10 most-watched films of all time.
Carry-On stars Welsh actor Taron Egerton alongside Sofia Carson, Jason Bateman, and Danielle Deadwyler in an expeditious tale about an airport security officer drawn into a quest to stop a terror attack targetting a flight on Christmas Eve. Collet-Serra partly attributed Carry-On’s success to the experience he gained from making big studio movies like Black Adam and Jungle Cruise. Beyond that, here are some reasons why the action thriller stands out from most Christmas films.
Carry-On’s Refreshing Original Story Sets It Apart From Other Christmas Films
Carry-On offers a refreshing take on Christmas films with its unique premise. Over time, the genre has gained a bad reputation for its predictable, unrealistic, and cheesy storylines. These are all elements the Netflix thriller avoided to stand out. Much of Carry-On’s appeal hinges on its unique story built around the Christmas rush. As the unpredictable plot unfolds, the film’s originality captures viewers’ interest while exploring themes revolving around the importance of being intuitive and proactive, resilience, romance, and growth.
Collet-Serra encapsulated the uniqueness of Carry-On’s story when he told TheWrap he was drawn to its main idea — “the concept that the main character has to do nothing to save his loved one.” In addition to that, the movie’s premise about the lead character’s stagnated career resonated with the director. He loved that the film speaks to people who aren’t passionate about their jobs. “…They know they have the potential, but they haven’t really failed. They really haven’t succeeded (and) they haven’t had any real test. Having that thriller with the pressure in like one day, in a few hours, to take this character and really test him, was exciting as well,” added Collet-Serra.
Its Fast-Paced Plot Allows For Great Rewatch Value
Unlike most Christmas films, Carry-On’s unpredictable plot unfolds in a way that grasps viewers’ attention from the get-go. While establishing the mood for the narrative, its fast-paced tone sustained audience engagement with the story right up to the climactic scenes. The film’s perfect pacing allows the story to flow naturally, immersing viewers into the world of the characters.
Without the clumsy pacing, predictable storylines, and unoriginal ideas typical of Christmas films, Carry-On offers great rewatch value that affirms the movie’s depth and entertainment value. Although critics have pointed out several goofs with the Carry-On story, especially in terms of airport security operations, the thriller continues to gain popularity. It has 88% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and a 6.5/10 IMDb rating.
Carry-On’s Strong Lead Performance Elevated Its Overall Appeal
Taron Egerton’s portrayal of Ethan Kopek crowns Carry-On’s charm. The Golden Globes award-winning actor delivered an authentic performance, making the film a genuine crime-action thriller. His brilliant interpretation of the character lures viewers into his experience, spellbinding them to follow his journey as an apathetic airport security who eventually lands his dream job after taking the initiative to stop a domestic terror attack. Other cast members, especially Jason Bateman (Traveler), complemented Egerton’s performance. The actor told Screen Rant that Bateman helped him bring the character to life.
Responding to a question about sharing most of his screen time with just Bateman's voice, he said: "…Jason was amazing. He did a couple of days with me where he actually provided the voice, and he was there recording live with me, and that was a real luxury." Egerton added that he wanted the role because it was challenging. "So much of the film… is me being kind of sat at a monitor, not really interacting with anything other than this voice," he explained. "I think the script is so strong in terms of setting up the intrigue and the tension that I didn't really have too many fears around it."
