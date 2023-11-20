5 Things You Didn’t Know About Blue Lagoon’s Christopher Atkins

Ranked #76 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Teen Stars for his performances in the 1980s, Christopher Atkins (Christopher Atkins Bomann) didn’t have acting on his list of career choices as a child. The Blue Lagoon star tried different things from baseball to modeling before the acting bug finally bit him. Atkins took to the performing arts with zero experience and made a name for himself.
In a career spanning over four decades, Christopher Atkins has established himself as one of the most accomplished actors in Hollywood. He has appeared in over 80 projects across film and television with awards and recognition to show prove his mettle. Aside from The Blue Lagoon, Atkins is also known for his roles in The Pirate Movie (1982), A Night in Heaven (1983), and Chinaman’s Chance: America’s Other Slaves (2008). Atkins has also garnered credits as a writer and producer among other exploits. Read on for more interesting facts you probably didn’t know about Christopher Atkins.
1. Christopher Atkins Is A New York Native
Born on February 21, 1961, in Rye, New York, Christopher Atkins is an American by nationality. He was born to Donald Bomann (father) and Bitsy Nebauer (mother) but his parents divorced when he was still very young. Atkins attended Salisbury School and Denison University before focusing on making his mark in the entertainment industry. Named Christopher Atkins Bomann at birth, Atkins dropped his last name before launching his acting career.
2. He Had No Interest In Acting Before Blue Lagoon
Influenced by a friend to audition for his debut acting project, Christopher Atkins didn’t have any interest in the performing arts before then. His initial career choice was to become a baseball player. Sadly, his aspirations were thwarted by knee problems which couldn’t allow him to play. He then went into modeling while doing other jobs to make ends meet. Atkins worked as a sailing teacher and lifeguard in his hometown before his friend suggested acting.
Subsequently, he auditioned for his first role as Richard Lestrange in The Blue Lagoon (1980), and out of 4,000 aspirants, he was picked for the part. Atkins delivered a critically acclaimed performance in his first project, establishing himself as a teen star. While he is currently an accomplished actor, Atkins has continued to nourish the businessman in him. He owns a sporting goods company called Rocky River Outdoor Products. He is also a luxury pool builder.
3. Christopher Atkins Was 18 Years Old When He Starred In His Debut Project Blue Lagoon
At the time he was cast in his first film, The Blue Lagoon, Christopher Atkins was an 18-year-old senior in high school while his costar Brooke Shields was 14 years old. Needless to say, Atkins had no acting experience when he was cast to play the role. Nevertheless, played his part alongside Shields, depicting teenage cousins who fall in love with each other after being marooned in a tropical location as children.
The innocent romance that blossomed between the young emerging stars was censored to ensure that The Blue Lagoon is not classified as child pornography. Body doubles were reportedly used for Shields’ nude scenes but Atkins appeared nude. Thus, the film was criticized for parading nude scenes and sexual content. However, it didn’t just become a pop culture phenomenon, Atkins also garnered a nomination for a Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year in a Motion Picture – Male for his role. The film also grossed over $58 million against a budget of $4.5 million.
4. His Song How Can I Live Without Her Was Used In The Film ‘The Pirate Movie’ (1982)
Following his debut film, Christopher Atkins gained prominence in the movie industry. He made a nude appearance for Playgirl magazine in 1982 and followed it up with a role in The Pirate Movie (1982) alongside Kristy McNichol. The film featured his song How Can I Live Without Her which later made it to the #71 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart the same year. In 1983, Atkins was seen in A Night in Heaven, winning the 1983 Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actor for his role. Notable television projects under his belt include Dallas (1983-1984), Suddenly Susan (1999), and Confessions of a Teen Idol (2009).
5. Christopher Atkins Had Two Children With His Former Wife
Lyn Baron Weber from Sydney, Australia, was married to Christopher Atkins from May 25, 1985, until their divorce in 2007. The marriage produced two children – a son Grant Bomann born in 1985 and a daughter Brittney Bomann who was born in 1987. Atkins has not remarried but reportedly has a girlfriend named Sandra Ankarbjork.
