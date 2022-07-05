Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Graham Elliot

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Graham Elliot

10 seconds ago

Graham Elliot is a very creative person, and cooking is his favorite way to express that side of himself. Not only is cooking something Graham likes to do, but it’s also something he’s very good at. Graham has become one of the most well-known celebrity chefs in the business and he has appeared on several cooking shows including Top Chef, Iron Chef, and Master Chef USA. Whether he’s competing or judging, Graham always brings fun and positive energy to everything he is a part of. Most recently, he has been working as a judge on The Great American Recipe. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Graham Elliot.

1. He Is Originally from Seattle

Graham was born in Seattle, but he moved around a lot as a child due to his father’s career in the Navy. This sparked a lifelong love for travel in Graham. In addition to having visited all 50 states, he has also done a lot of traveling outside of the country. His interest in traveling has also allowed him to learn about foods from different parts of the world.

2. He’s a Musician

Cooking may be Graham’s primary way of expressing his creativity, but it isn’t the only one. He is also a talented musician who sings and plays the guitar. That said, it doesn’t appear that Graham has released any original music or that he has any plans to do so in the future.

3. He Had Weightloss Surgery

Maintaining a healthy weight is something that a lot of people struggle with. In Graham’s case, he eventually reached a point where he knew he was going to need medical intervention in order for him to reach his goals. In 2013, he underwent weight-loss surgery (gastric sleeve) and has since been focused on living a healthier lifestyle.

4. He’s a Proud Dad

Graham has never been the kind of person who likes to share too much when it comes to his personal life, but one thing he has never been shy about sharing is the fact that he’s a family man. He and his wife Allie have been happily married for many years and they have three children together.

5. He’s Done A Little Acting

It’s no secret that most of Graham’s on-screen activity has involved cooking competition shows. However, he has also briefly ventured into the acting world. According to Graham’s IMDB page, he has one acting credit for a 2016 appearance in the TV show The Real O’Neals.

6. He’s A Cookbook Author

Graham doesn’t just like cooking for people, he also enjoys sharing his knowledge. In 2015, he released a cookbook titled Cooking Like a Master Chef: 100 Recipes to Make the Everyday Extraordinary. That is his only cookbook to date, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he decided to release more in the future.

7. He’s A Dog Person

Graham’s three sons aren’t technically the only children he has. He is also a very devoted dog dad and his fur baby is very important to him. Graham has an adorable little Brussels Griffon that has made several appearances on his Instagram profile. Graham’s followers seem to really enjoy it when he posts dog content.

8. He Dropped Out of High School

There are lots of people out there who believe that dropping out of high school is automatic proof that a person is going to fail in life. However, Graham Elliot is one of the many examples of how that isn’t the case. In an interview with Food Beast, Graham said, “I started working in a kitchen doing some prep work and stuff and seeing certain cookbooks inspired me and I realized that could be a creative outlet just like music was. I really loved it and enjoyed it and decided to drop out [of high school], get my GED, and go to cooking school for a year.”

9. He Hosts a Podcast

Graham is the host of a podcast called PopChef. According to the show’s description, “Pop Chef is a pop-culture inspired podcast hosted by celebrity Chef Graham Elliot. Each episode of Pop Chef tells the story of a defining moment, work, or person of pop culture. At the end of the episode, Chef Graham invents a recipe inspired by the subject. Chef Elliot and co-host Michael Furno talk with and about the people and works that impacted our culture to create a moment in time. It’s a journey of insight and inspiration with plenty of good stories along the way.”

10. He Likes Taking Pictures

Taking pictures is also an important part of being a chef because it’s no secret that people typically ‘eat’ with their eyes first. Fortunately, Graham seems to enjoy taking pictures. In addition to snapping shots of his food, he also likes taking pictures during his outdoor adventures.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Meet The Cast Of “Shantaram”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Me or the Menu”
Meet The Cast Of “Three Pines”
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Movie Review: A Beautiful Mind
Best of 2021: Edgar Wright’s ‘Last Night in Soho’
Barbarian Looks Terrifying, and We Love It
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Graham Elliot
Great Mismatch: Ghost Rider vs. Jinx
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Snowflake Mountain
Revisiting Netflix’s Devilman Crybaby
Is It Time To Put An End To The Pokemon Anime?
crunchyroll funimation merger sony
Funimation Content Moving to Crunchyroll
Characters On The Legend Of Korra That Deserve A Spin-off
Duke Nukem Is Finally Getting The Movie Treatment
Guy Uses Colonist IO to Propose to Girlfriend
Hogwarts Legacy Takes Us Right Into The Wizarding World
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content