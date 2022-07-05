Graham Elliot is a very creative person, and cooking is his favorite way to express that side of himself. Not only is cooking something Graham likes to do, but it’s also something he’s very good at. Graham has become one of the most well-known celebrity chefs in the business and he has appeared on several cooking shows including Top Chef, Iron Chef, and Master Chef USA. Whether he’s competing or judging, Graham always brings fun and positive energy to everything he is a part of. Most recently, he has been working as a judge on The Great American Recipe. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Graham Elliot.
1. He Is Originally from Seattle
Graham was born in Seattle, but he moved around a lot as a child due to his father’s career in the Navy. This sparked a lifelong love for travel in Graham. In addition to having visited all 50 states, he has also done a lot of traveling outside of the country. His interest in traveling has also allowed him to learn about foods from different parts of the world.
2. He’s a Musician
Cooking may be Graham’s primary way of expressing his creativity, but it isn’t the only one. He is also a talented musician who sings and plays the guitar. That said, it doesn’t appear that Graham has released any original music or that he has any plans to do so in the future.
3. He Had Weightloss Surgery
Maintaining a healthy weight is something that a lot of people struggle with. In Graham’s case, he eventually reached a point where he knew he was going to need medical intervention in order for him to reach his goals. In 2013, he underwent weight-loss surgery (gastric sleeve) and has since been focused on living a healthier lifestyle.
4. He’s a Proud Dad
Graham has never been the kind of person who likes to share too much when it comes to his personal life, but one thing he has never been shy about sharing is the fact that he’s a family man. He and his wife Allie have been happily married for many years and they have three children together.
5. He’s Done A Little Acting
It’s no secret that most of Graham’s on-screen activity has involved cooking competition shows. However, he has also briefly ventured into the acting world. According to Graham’s IMDB page, he has one acting credit for a 2016 appearance in the TV show The Real O’Neals.
6. He’s A Cookbook Author
Graham doesn’t just like cooking for people, he also enjoys sharing his knowledge. In 2015, he released a cookbook titled Cooking Like a Master Chef: 100 Recipes to Make the Everyday Extraordinary. That is his only cookbook to date, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he decided to release more in the future.
7. He’s A Dog Person
Graham’s three sons aren’t technically the only children he has. He is also a very devoted dog dad and his fur baby is very important to him. Graham has an adorable little Brussels Griffon that has made several appearances on his Instagram profile. Graham’s followers seem to really enjoy it when he posts dog content.
8. He Dropped Out of High School
There are lots of people out there who believe that dropping out of high school is automatic proof that a person is going to fail in life. However, Graham Elliot is one of the many examples of how that isn’t the case. In an interview with Food Beast, Graham said, “I started working in a kitchen doing some prep work and stuff and seeing certain cookbooks inspired me and I realized that could be a creative outlet just like music was. I really loved it and enjoyed it and decided to drop out [of high school], get my GED, and go to cooking school for a year.”
9. He Hosts a Podcast
Graham is the host of a podcast called PopChef. According to the show’s description, “Pop Chef is a pop-culture inspired podcast hosted by celebrity Chef Graham Elliot. Each episode of Pop Chef tells the story of a defining moment, work, or person of pop culture. At the end of the episode, Chef Graham invents a recipe inspired by the subject. Chef Elliot and co-host Michael Furno talk with and about the people and works that impacted our culture to create a moment in time. It’s a journey of insight and inspiration with plenty of good stories along the way.”
10. He Likes Taking Pictures
Taking pictures is also an important part of being a chef because it’s no secret that people typically ‘eat’ with their eyes first. Fortunately, Graham seems to enjoy taking pictures. In addition to snapping shots of his food, he also likes taking pictures during his outdoor adventures.