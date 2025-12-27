Sol Rodríguez: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Peacemaker Actress

Sol Rodríguez is recognized for her electrifying screen presence in a range of versatile performances. The Argentine actress caught her big break with her television debut in the original production of the Nickelodeon series Grachi. The show’s success culminated in a musical tour with the cast across numerous cities. She gained further international recognition for her performances on popular television series, including Devious Maids, Star Trek: Picard, Party of Five, and Peacemaker.
While acting propelled her to the spotlight, Sol Rodríguez was originally drawn to dancing, singing, and modelling as a child. As such, her background in music and modelling influenced her transition to acting, and she showcased her musical chops in her first television role. Rodríguez has since appeared in an array of movies and TV shows, solidifying her talent and dedication to her craft through dynamic performances. Her charisma sets her apart as a rising star in film and television. Keep reading for more interesting facts about the Peacemaker actress.
1. Sol Rodríguez has Spanish and Italian Heritage
Although she was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, María Soledad Rodríguez Belli, who is professionally known by her stage name Sol Rodríguez, is of Spanish and Italian descent. The actress was born on April 17, 1990, to Olga Belli (mother) and Óscar Rodríguez (father). So far, Rodríguez is the only one in her family involved in the entertainment industry, and her parents have been supportive throughout her formative years. The family moved to Guatemala when she was eight and later to Miami in 2006, where she continued her entertainment career.
2. Sol Rodríguez was a Member of a Girl Group as a Child
Before she discovered her acting chops, Sol Rodríguez began her journey into the entertainment world as a dancer. She began dancing at the age of five and continued through her early years. Rodríguez joined a girl group in her school and performed with the band in school activities. At the age of 10, Rodríguez began appearing on TV commercials, gradually crafting her way to the spotlight.
3. She Dropped Out of Miami Dade College to Focus on Her Career
After moving to Miami with her parents in 2006, Rodríguez continued her education at Miami Dade College. However, she chose to drop out to focus on her career in the entertainment industry. Her modelling career officially began a few weeks later, with her first work coming from the athletic brand Reebok. After her stint with Reebok, Rodríguez focused primarily on her acting career.
4. She Starred in All 205 Episodes of Grachi
Before her crossover to mainstream Hollywood, Sol Rodríguez gained massive fame in Latin American television, appearing as Mercedes “Mecha” Estevez in Grachi, her first TV gig. The Spanish-language television series was created by Mariela Romero for Nickelodeon Latin America, starring Isabella Castillo in the titular role and Andrés Mercado as Daniel. Rodríguez played one of the main roles alongside Kimberly Dos Ramos, Mauricio Henao, and Lance Dos Ramos.
Grachi was an instant hit with audiences, especially in Latin American countries, Asia, and Europe. Consequently, showrunners churned out three seasons with a total of 205 episodes, all co-starring Rodríguez. She also joined the show’s musical tour, Grachi: El Show en Vivo, in 2012, touring many Mexican cities. They also took the tour to Argentina, performing 10 shows at Teatro Gran Rex, in Rosario and Santa Fé. For her performance in Grachi, Rodríguez was nominated for three awards, including Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico for Best Supporting Actress and Kids’ Choice Awards Argentina for Best TV Actress.
5. Before Her Crossover to Mainstream Hollywood, Sol Rodríguez Was a Telemundo Star
Following her first successful outing as an actress on Grachi, Rodríguez signed a deal with Telemundo to play a recurring role as Sol Porras on a telenovela titled Marido en alquiler. From 2014 to 2015, she portrayed the recurring role of Lucía Crespo on her second Telemundo show, Tierra de Reyes. Rodríguez also played a recurring role as Fernanda Sánchez on Demente criminal. She portrayed the lead role of La Promesa on Relatos de un sueño americano in 2015.
In 2016, Sol Rodríguez shifted her focus away from telenovelas and began appearing in popular American television shows, including Devious Maids and NCIS. She played the main role of Daniela Mercado in the former. Her other notable television credits are recurring roles on Party of Five as Natalia, Star Trek: Picard as Teresa, and Peacemaker season 2 as Sasha Bordeaux. In the second season of Peacemaker, she played an A.R.G.U.S. special agent with cybernetic enhancements.
