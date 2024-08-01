‘The Bachelor’ Season 21 Contestant Hailey Merkt Dead at 31

Hailey Merkt charmed her way into many hearts when she appeared on The Bachelor season 21. Though she was eliminated quite early, the Canadian beauty endeared herself to audiences with her charming smile and graceful personality. Long after she left the show, she continued to receive goodwill messages from fans, boosting her popularity and online presence.
Before her death, Hailey Merkt touched many lives with her determination to overcome health challenges and the beautiful spirit she carried on with. Her resilience saw her through the darkest times but when it seemed a light had appeared at the end of the tunnel, the former reality TV star died in her prime. Let’s take an intimate look at her life and career, as well as the battle with cancer that eventually claimed her life.
Who Was Hailey Merkt and What Did She Do For a Living?
The Bachelor alum was a native of Vancouver, British Columbia. Merkt was born on November 3, 1992, to her mom Michele. Due to her limited time in the spotlight, most of Merkt’s family members are unknown to the public. She attended Carleton University where she graduated with a degree in Communication and Media Studies. Merkt also held a diploma in print journalism from Conestoga College.
Merkt introduced herself as a photographer on The Bachelor but her LinkedIn profile shows she worked as a senior marketing and communications manager before her death. Beyond reality television, Merkt’s career life didn’t get the deserved attention. However, her Instagram page is filled with modeling photos of her and the things she loved the most.
She showcased different brands such as Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Versace on her social media pages. Merkt often shared useful beauty and makeup tips with her followers. She loved nature, especially the seas. Merkt was also an animal lover and owned a few dogs in her lifetime. In her final days, she was surrounded by people who loved and cherished her.
Remembering Hailey Merkt’s Journey On The Bachelor
Perhaps the best part of her career journey, Hailey Merkt was a contestant on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor. Her reality television experience was spent on the 21st season of the dating show held in 2017. Presented by Chris Harrison, the season which aired on ABC featured 30 contestants who vied for Viall’s heart. Though she spent a memorable time on the show, Merkt was eliminated during the second week after the third episode.
Vanessa Grimaldi emerged as the winner of The Bachelor season 21 but Merkt went home with a slew of fans. After her final episode, Merkt took to social media to thank her supporters. “Cheers to all of the lovely people that are STILL rooting for me, even after being sent home. You all know how to make a girl smile,” she wrote on X (Twitter). She returned to her happy life which she shared with her followers on social media but the reality TV star only got a few years before cancer struck.
Hailey Merkt Chronicled Her Battle With Cancer On Social Media
Being open about her leukemia diagnosis on social media kept Hailey Merkt going strong. She shared the good and bad days with pictures and videos chronicling her battle for life. In October, The Bachelor alum shared a heart-warming photo of herself in the hospital with a lovely smile on her smile.
The happiest moment for Merkt and her followers was in April 2024 when she shared some encouraging news about her treatment. She had pulled through a successful stem cell transplant from her brother Kyle and was declared cancer free. Sadly, the victory dance didn’t last for long before tragedy struck.
Amid Her Suffering, Hailey Merkt Worried About Her Loved Ones
An update on the GoFundMe account set up for her revealed how heartbroken Merkt was about the emotional suffering her family and friends had to go through. “After the bone marrow transplant had taken, she was told she had nine months to not even think about cancer but in truth she only had 6 weeks before she got the terrible news that leukemia cells were back and moving fast.” Merkt’s reaction to the news was to say, “I don’t care about myself anymore, but I can’t bear being the cause of so much pain for the people I love.”
She Succumbed To Cancer In July 2024
Hailey Merkt died after a brief battle with cancer on July 26, 2024. The former reality TV star was 31 when she succumbed to leukemia. A statement released by her family on her Instagram page on July 30, 2024, shared the sad news:
“It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life. Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets,” part of the statement reads
Among other heartwarming messages, Grimaldi, the winner of The Bachelor Season 21, paid tribute to Hailey Merkt on Instagram: “Our beautiful girl!! 💔 This news broke me. You are such a light, your beautiful big smile will always be something I remember. Always. Rest easy, friend! 🤍🕊️ Sending big hugs to your loved ones xoxo.” Merkt’s family will be honoring her wish by not holding an official funeral. Here are tributes from The Bachelor season 21 contestants.
