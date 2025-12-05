Heat 2 Could Be Saved by Leonardo DiCaprio

Michael Mann has expressed his interest in making Heat 2 since 2019. However, he was rather vague at that time. Then in 2022, the possibly really ramped up when he released his novel Heat 2, which served as both a sequel and a prequel to the original 1995 movie.
Since the release of his book, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker has been busy with other projects. He served as an executive producer on the TV series Tokyo Vice, and directed the 2023 docudrama, Ferrari. Yet all the while, he has been teasing the notion of taking his Heat 2 novel to the silver screen. Although there has been many bumps in the road, with Leonardo DiCaprio now circling a role in the film, it looks like it could finally be happening. Here’s everything we know.
Exploring the Grand Premise of Heat 2
Michael Mann co-wrote the novel Heat 2 with Meg Gardiner, but it was obvious that this was his baby. After all, it was the continuation of one of his most acclaimed and successful films, Heat, which was released in 1995. From the offset, when Heat 2 hit bookshelves in 2022, Mann made it clear that he was looking to adapt it into a movie. This straight away got moviegoers and avid readers excited, but also somewhat confused. The perplexing aspect of turning this book into a movie lies with the story’s sweeping timeline, which spans multiple arcs between 1988 and 2000.
A large chunk of the novel focuses on police detective Vincent Hanna, charting his investigations straight after the events of the original 1995 film. This storyline sees him attempt to track down the only surviving member of the crew, Chris Shiherlis. At the same time, he quizzes Neil McCauley‘s girlfriend Eady. The book also explores Shiherlis’ life in Paraguay as he hides out while working for a powerful crime syndicate. The novel then traces back to 1988, where McCauley pulls off scores with his crew on the West Coast and in Chicago. That’s certainly a lot to extrapolate for the screen, and some of it feels impossible.
Firstly, Val Kilmer (who played Shiherlis in the original movie) passed away on April 1, 2025. Secondly, Al Pacino was 54 years old when he took on the role of Vincent Hanna, and by the time Heat 2 begins filming, he will be 86. Robert De Niro (who played McCauley) will be 83 years old when filming starts for Heat 2. This takes us to the possibility of AI involvement, as well as the rumors around younger stars stepping in to these iconic roles instead of the original actors.
Who Will Star in This Long-Awaited Follow Up?
Back in 2022, the first name attached to star in Heat 2 was Adam Driver. This likely came about through conversations with Michael Mann on the set of Ferrari. At the time, it was rumored that Driver will be taking on the role of the younger McCauley. Also around this timeframe, Austin Butler had his name whispered around Hollywood about a potential part in the film. Due to his rather striking resemblance to Val Kilmer, many speculated that he would be transforming himself for the role of Shiherlis. However, neither of these casting choices have been confirmed.
The latest development sees Leonardo DiCaprio emerging as the frontrunner to lead Heat 2. It is rumored that he is eyeing the role of Shiherlis. Since 2022, Mann has had a difficult time securing the budget needed for his passion project. In October 2025, Variety reported that movie changed studios from Warner Bros. to Amazon MGM Studios, specifically its division United Artists. This change is believed to be due to budget disagreements. After Mann lowered the original $200 million budget estimate, a value of about $170 million is now being discussed during negotiations. But why does he need such a massive budget?
Michael Mann has expressed his interests to potentially use AI for Heat 2. During a masterclass, he said: “Ageing and de-ageing may be very important in the next film.” This has led to speculation that original stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro may return. This wouldn’t be a complete surprise as they we were both de-aged for Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman in 2019. Although this was met with some harsh criticism at the time, the technology has advanced massively since then.
Does Leonardo DiCaprio Hold the Key?
As well as the potential for AI to help Mann cast Pacino and De Niro in Heat 2, it could also be utilised for Leonardo DiCaprio’s rendition of Shiherlis, if he officially signs up. This would likely be needed as DiCaprio is now over a decade older than Kilmer was when he filmed Heat, and Shiherlis’ scenes in the sequel will take place immediately after the events of the 1995 movie. DiCaprio’s involvement would also explain the need for such a large budget as he typically commands around $20 million per role.
So, where does this leave the rest of the cast? As of writing, there only four names attached to Heat 2 on IMDB; DiCaprio, Butler, Driver, and Bradley Cooper. If DiCaprio plays Shiherlis, that could rule out Butler. And word around Tinseltown is that Cooper is the backup incase DiCaprio backs out. This means that Butler could now be playing a completely different character. Speculation and hearsay aside, DiCaprio is the biggest name of the bunch for sure, so it’s likely that Mann is pursuing him hard. Typically, he is a solid choice to ensure a movie gets audiences in seats and critics taking notice. So, only time will tell to see how and when this ambitious project falls into place, and what Hollywood A-listers will be there to make crime drama history.
