It’s true when they say that laughter is the best medicine. Call it cheesy or what, but a good laugh can certainly ease the daily stresses that life brings. Unwinding with a comedy film can help us get away from the chaos happening around, albeit momentarily. They are stress relievers that give a natural dopamine boost in under two hours. We sometimes put so much pressure on ourselves to find ways to be happy daily, when sometimes it is just one movie ticket away. One comedian who has managed to make us laugh our hearts out over the years is Jonah Hill. The actor has starred in memorable comedy flicks over the years, and has gifted us with unforgettable characters who we don’t mind going back to from time to time. Hill has also managed to hone his craft by putting his screenwriting skills to good use. He is the brains behind a lot of his comedy films and a good reason for us to watch out for his next moves. Here are five hilariously entertaining scenes starring Jonah Hill:
5. Superbad
The coming-of-age comedy film followed two teenagers, Evan, portrayed Michael Cera (Juno) and Seth, portrayed by Hill, who want to make the most out of their high school experience before graduating. They plan this epic party with hopes of finally getting laid and closing this chapter of their lives with a bang. The scene where an underaged Seth was tasked to go to the liquor store and to discreetly purchase alcohol was made even funnier with Seth’s inner thoughts. The daunting task got the best of him, as he imagined the most hilarious worst-case scenarios of him getting busted for illegally buying alcohol. This was just one of the scenes that made the film a cult classic filled with iconic characters and wickedly good humor.
4. The Wolf of Wall Street
The biographical black comedy screamed “go big or go home” from all fronts. It told the notorious story of Jordan Belfort, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant), a disgraced stock broker who committed rampant corruption and fraud. Hill stood alongside him as his trusty sidekick and colleague, Donnie Azoff. The duo’s humble beginnings, meteoric rise, and imminent fall were all playfully depicted in the film, making it one chaotic adventure that no movie lover should dare miss. The scene where Jordan and Donnie’s luxurious yacht escapade turns awry when they get caught up in the middle of a huge storm was meant to be heart-stopping, but turned out to be highly entertaining. The two grown men certainly knew how to live lavishly, and this included going through life-threatening situations the most outrageous way possible.
3. 21 Jump Street
Hill goes uncover in the action comedy as he portrayed the role of Morton Schmidt, a police officer tasked to conduct a drug bust in a high school with his partner Greg Jenko, portrayed by Channing Tatum (Magic Mike). The two had to relive their high school experience by pretending to be high school students until they find the drug supplier. The scene where Morton and Greg accidentally ingested the drugs that they were supposed to track down was one heck of the trip. The duo went on different phases of hallucinations that were made even funnier with Hill and Tatum’s portrayals. The film was so well-received and paved the way for another collaboration for the two actors in the film’s sequel, 22 Jump Street.
2. This Is the End
The apocalyptic comedy was unique in its method of featuring a fictionalized version of the all-star cast in the wake of a global biblical apocalypse. It was an overall imaginative film that had the actors portraying their real-life selves in a different light. The storyline would have been hard to pull off it not for collaborative efforts of comedians, such as Hill, Seth Rogen (Knocked Up), and James Franco (Pineapple Express), who are known for their out-of-the-box comedies. The hilarious scene where Hill’s character is being exorcised stood on its own. It was hard not to laugh out loud at the silliness of the whole scene that shed a whole new light on creepy exorcism scenes. The entire movie was a wild riot filled with unexpected moments. The script felt spontaneous and free-flowing, and this added all the more to the charm of the film.
1. Don’t Look Up
Hill starred alongside an all-star ensemble who made the apocalyptic black comedy even more entertaining. He portrayed the role of Jason, the spoiled son and Chief of Staff of narcissistic United States President Orlean, portrayed by Meryl Streep (Julie & Julia). The film followed the discovery of a comet that was making its way to earth to destroy human civilization. The scene where President Orlean and Jason first found out about the comet from Dr. Randall Mindy, portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant) and Kate Dibiasky, portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook), the astronomers who discovered it, was like something straight out of a skit. The President was downplaying the whole thing while Jason supported his mother’s nonchalant attitude with his snarky comments. Seeing all these acclaimed actors in such a hilarious scene was mind-blowingly awesome and definitely one for the books.