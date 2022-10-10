Home
Five Nights at Freddy’s Has Finally Found a New Director

It seems the world is finally getting a Five Nights at Freddy’s film.

In 2014, Scott Cawthon created the title and it became an instant sensation. Five Nights at Freddy’s is a simple horror game where players must guard a pizza restaurant at night. However, strange things happen after dark, as an animatronic bear and his crew of demonic creatures lurk inside after closing. Following the success of the first game, four more sequels were made, along with spin-offs, a novel, and even a comic book!

A year after the game was released, Warner Brothers acquired the rights to make a film adaptation of the popular video games, with Roy Lee, David Katzenberg, and Seth Grahame-Smith penciled down as the producers. Poltergeist and Monster House director Gil Kenan signed on board the project, with Child’s Play (2019) screenwriter Tyler Burton Smith scheduled to pen the movie adaptation. All seemed to go well until problems in the pre-production phase were reported. In 2017, a new production company took the franchise as Blumhouse Productions became the new home of the series. Given the company’s strong track record, which had produced the likes of Get Out and Whiplash, it finally seemed that the project was seriously moving forward.

Credit: Five Nights at Freddy’s

Then years went by with barely a word spoken about the film. In fact, Nicholas Cage’s Willy Wonderland actually beat Five Nights at Freddy’s to the punch with a very similar premise. At that point, the movie adaptation seemed dead in the water; however, Jason Blum reassured fans that the film was still on track to go into production. Now, the feature appears to be moving forward (again) as Emma Tammi is tapped to direct the upcoming feature. The filmmaker is relatively new to the scene, with credits stemming from the television series, In The Dark and The Wind.

“In meeting with Emma, I felt she had a great understanding of the franchise, and really felt that she could craft something that would please the fanbase and keep people on the edge of their seats,” Scott Cawthon tells Deadline.

“Stepping into the rich, terrifying world of Freddy’s alongside Scott Cawthon, Blumhouse and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop is beyond thrilling. I cannot wait for audiences to immerse themselves in the wild and wonderful playground we are creating.” Tammi added.

Credit: Five Nights at Freddy’s

However, the biggest piece of news coming from this is that Jason Blum has finally set a production start date, which will be in early 2023. Of course, given all the roadblocks that this film has gone through since 2015, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if plans fell through again, but it does seem as if the feature is finally moving forward.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is more consistently asked about than any other film I’ve ever worked on, and I’m thrilled to confirm it’s finally happening! With Enma Tammi at the helm, we’re committed to making Scott’s vision of the movie come to life. Rest assured, it will be and is worth the wait,” said Blum.

Five Nights at Freddy’s was written by Cawthon, Tammi, and Seth Cuddeback. Cawthon and Blum will produce the film, with Russell Binder on board as an executive producer. The film has all the potential in the world to be a chilling horror feature and the one good thing about this is that Blumhouse didn’t simply rush this feature out for the sake of a quick buck (See the latest Black Christmas remake). While Blumhouse has had some misfires like Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island, the production company has had more hits than misses with The Black Phone, The Invisible Man, and as previously mentioned, Get Out.

