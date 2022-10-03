Meet the Cast of Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul

If you’re looking for a black American satirical comedy to watch, you may want to consider Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. The movie was released in early September and featured a few good black American actors and new faces. The movie was directed by Adamma Ebo and takes a satirical look at some of the administrative flaws of churches and how a church founder and wife try to make a comeback after a scandal.
To help give life to the movie’s central characters, here are some of the actors and actresses featured in the movie.
Sterling K. Brown
The This Is Us actor gets in this movie as a co-producer and the protagonist, Lee-Curtis Childs. Lee-Curtis Childs is the head pastor of a Southern Baptist megachurch, Wander to Greater Paths. But unfortunately, he’s plagued with a sex scandal that caused him to close his church.
The movie centers around him and his wife’s attempt at redemption and trying to rebuild their congregation. To do this, they start by hiring a documentary crew to show the world how simple and everyday their lives behind the pulpit look. Sterling K. Brown delivers a superb performance in trying to fight his demons and also convince his dispersed congregation that he’s a changed man.
Regina Hall
As one of the top leading black American actresses, Regina Hall has several successful movies to her name. She also stars in this movie as a producer and the wife of Sterling K. Brown, Trinitie Childs. As the first lady of Wander to Greater Paths, she joins forces with her husband to help reopen their megachurch.
Regina Hall brings to life the character of Trinity, a faithful and committed wife, willing to do anything to save her marriage and lifestyle/church. Yet, against all odds, Trinitie sticks with her husband, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs.
Confidence
Uchenna Echeazu is a Nigerian American actor, producer, comedian, writer, and musician. He’s known for his role in Little America, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Sacrament, and Complications. In this movie, he plays the character of Keon Sumpter, the head pastor of Heaven’s Home church.
Keon Sumpter’s church has recently enjoyed massive followership as a result of Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs’ scandal. With the sudden growth of their church, they established a new auditorium with hopes of opening it on Easter Sunday.
Nicole Beharie
Nicole Beharie is no stranger to movie screens. She has featured in some notable movies and TV series. Some of these include American Violet, Shame, 42, Miss Juneteenth, and Sleepy Hollow. She joins this movie playing the character of Shakura Sumpter, wife of Pastor Keon Sumpter.
As the first lady of Heaven’s Home church, she loves the new-found growth of their church. Although her husband is the head of the church, she’s more vocal and intentional in ensuring the church’s growth is sustained.
Austin Crute
He plays the role of Khalil. Although not openly admitting to any wrongdoing, Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs is willing to pay settlements to the young men involved in his scandal. However, while the other young men easily accept the settlement, Khalil refuses to let go so quickly.
Although he reluctantly agrees to the settlement, Khalil is offended when he sees that Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs and his wife are trying to reopen their church. Crute embodies the character of Khalil to deliver a stunning performance of an abused youth filled with anger. On seeing and confronting Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs for the first time since the ordeal, Crute expresses an emotional range from anger through pity to open mockery.
Selah Kimbro Jones
Selah Kimbro Jones plays the role of Aria Devaughn. She’s the youngest of the Wander to Greater Paths “devout five” members. They stay true to Pastor Lee-Curtis Childs and his wife, believing all accusations about the pastor are false.
Although she’s reported to love the church, she confesses her love stems from her love for its theatrics. True to her words, she delivers an incredible show of being filled with the spirit in one of the church’s Wednesday services.
Selah Kimbro Jones is not a new face on movie screens. She has featured in movies like Hidden Figures, Christmas Everlasting, and Christmas on the Square.