Tobin Bell Confirmed For The Next Saw Film

Jigsaw is back, baby! At this point, never underestimate if another Saw film is coming out. Spiral: From The Book of Saw brought heavy hitters Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson into the feature and took a slightly different direction, but unfortunately, critics didn’t exactly review the film in a positive light. The ninth Saw feature garnered 37% on rotten tomatoes, though audiences were a bit kinder to the feature by giving it 75%.
More importantly, Spiral only made $40.6 million at the box office. Of course, Spiral came out during the time when the coronavirus was still relevant. Though, given the fact that A Quiet Place: Part II came out strong several weeks later with an astounding $48 million and ultimately made $297.4 million, it certainly stings that Spiral didn’t connect much with audiences. It certainly didn’t help that The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It banked $206.4 million at the box office a month later.
Still, the Saw franchise was never a big-budget franchise, and the 40-plus million was enough to greenlight a sequel. Not many details are known about the upcoming tenth film, though according to a known industry insider, ViewerAnon, the movie “looks to be a prequel focusing on Tobin Bell.” Reportedly, the writers of Jigsaw and Spiral are tapped for the next feature, but there will be no story connection to those features. The speculation hasn’t been confirmed by director Kevin Greutert – who previously helmed Saw 6 and the much-despised Saw: The Final Chapter. However, it’s been confirmed that Tobin Bell will reprise his role as John Kramer in the next movie. Though the plot details aren’t confirmed, it does seem to indicate that the latest feature is a prequel.
“What a thrill to be reuniting with Tobin,” said Saw producers Mark Burg and Oren on One Take News. “His performance as John Kramer is part of the magic that made this franchise a phenomenon and his character is an active part of this film.”
It’s agreed that John Kramer is a big reason why Jigsaw became such an iconic villain in the world of horror, but a prequel does seem unnecessary. Of course, money is the ultimate reason that this feature is being made, but the Saw franchise has showcased why Kramer became Jigsaw, his first trap, and even dived deep into the relationship of Jill Tuck and Karmer during his evolution.
There’s no word on whether the upcoming feature will continue on the story that’s already been set within the Saw films and if the prequel will focus on the exact moment John decided to go down such a dark path. Whatever the case may be, it’s certainly interesting to see what the writers come up next with the tenth installment, especially with Kramer being a featured act in this version. Perhaps we’ll get more depth on how he came up with the creepy puppet design.
At the moment, there’s been no other confirmation on the remaining cast of the next movie. Betsy Russell played a pivotal role as Kramer’s wife, Jill Tuck, before her grotesque demise in Saw: The Final Chapter, so it’s likely that she’ll make her return as well, though that’s just pure speculation right now.
The upcoming Saw film will go back to its original release schedule and come out in theaters on October 27, 2023. Production is scheduled to start later this month. It will surely be fun to see Kramer reprise his role as Jigsaw, but hopefully, the sequel can add a fresh take on the latest chapter of the series. Of course, the film’s signature traps have to be memorable as well. Saw is nothing without its iconic traps.