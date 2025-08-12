Who is Arabella Stanton? Meet Harry Potter Series’ Hermione

Arabella Stanton established herself as a perfect pick for HBO’s Hermione Granger with an uncanny audition for the highly anticipated Harry Potter TV reboot that has gone viral. The exceptional talent stood out from over 30,000 auditions following an open casting call for the three leads. Completing the lead trio are more newcomers, Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.
Though she’s a newcomer onscreen, Arabella Stanton is making her mark on stage, performing in notable West End plays in London. Stanton seems to be on her way to fulfilling her dream of becoming a prominent actor by playing iconic roles at an early age. She has also shown incredible singing chops in her journey to fame. Keep reading to learn more interesting facts about the rising star and what her future in the industry looks like.
How Old is Arabella Stanton?
Arabella Stanton is around the same age as Emma Watson when the latter gained prominence for her performance as Hermione. Stanton was born on April 11, 2014, but her exact place of birth has not been established. However, she is of British descent and currently resides in the United Kingdom. As an upcoming star, details of Stanton’s background have not become public knowledge, but her footsteps in the movie industry seem to be leading her to international stardom.
She Began Her Acting Career in London’s West End
Arabella Stanton might be making waves for being cast in the Harry Potter television reboot, but she is no stranger to acting. The rising British actress is best known for starring as the title character, Matilda Wormwood, in Matilda the Musical in London’s West End production. She began playing the iconic role in September 2023 and concluded in 2024.
She also performed as Control in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s play Starlight Express at Wembley Park Theatre. Her stint in the West End production lasted from July 2024 to February 2025. The multitalented performer has also showcased her singing ability in the theater. Having made her theatrical mark, Stanton is set to begin another important stage in her career, and she is going in with a bang.
Arabella Stanton is Making Her Screen Debut on the Harry Potter TV Reboot
Though she has big shoes to fill, the Harry Potter fandom already thinks Stanton has what it takes to nail it. Arabella Stanton is making her screen debut by stepping into the iconic role of Hermione Granger, the young, vibrant witch at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry previously portrayed by beloved British actress Emma Watson.
The Harry Potter TV show will be based on J.K. Rowling’s novel series chronicling the adventures of the titular young wizard, and his friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger. When Harry discovers his magic powers, he is sent to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry to hone his skills, opening a new realm in his life. The three leads originally played by Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Emma Watson (Hermione), and Rupert Grint (Ron) will now be filled by Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout, respectively.
The leading trio joins previously confirmed cast members for the Harry Potter TV reboot, including John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Paapa Essiedu (Severus Snape), Janet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid), Luke Thallon (Quirinus Quirrell), and Paul Whitehouse (Argus Filch). Further cast announcements for major roles like Lord Voldemort are expected soon.
Her Hermione Granger Audition Video Made Waves on the Internet
After Hermione’s casting announcement was released, there were several raised concerns over Arabella Stanton’s ability to fit into the role perfectly. However, when a clip from what appears to be her audition for the role was released, the narrative changed. Fans of the Harry Potter series are now rooting for her, believing she will do a great job in the upcoming Harry Potter series.
Additionally, there have been comparisons between Stanton’s audition and Emma Watson’s portrayal of Hermione in the Harry Potter films. As the audition clip is making the rounds on social media, more fans are convinced that Arabella Stanton is the perfect Hermione. She has received applause for nailing the attitude and facial expression of the young witch.
Arabella Stanton aced the audition by impressing casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann over thousands of young, talented stars who answered HBO’s open casting call for children between the ages of nine and 11 who reside in the U.K. or Ireland. While Stanton is yet to speak out about her casting, there’s no doubt she’s excited about the amazing turn her career is about to take.
