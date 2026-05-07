Why Kelsey Asbille’s Monica Dutton Was Killed Off In Marshals

When Marshals was announced in 2025, fans were quick to notice that Kelsey Asbille wasn’t named among the cast for the Yellowstone spin-off sequel. The American actress was one of the original series’ lead performers. She played Monica Dutton, the wife of Luke Grimes‘ Kayce Dutton and mother of Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill). Asbille appeared in all of the show’s episodes and was expected to return in Marshals, which revolves around her character’s husband in Yellowstone.
Fans of the neo-Western drama were taken aback when Marshals premiered on March 1, 2026, with a storyline hinting at Monica Dutton’s death. The premiere episode eventually confirms Monica’s demise with an emotional scene depicting Kayce at his late wife’s gravesite. “The best part of me died with you,” he cried as the episode ended. The character’s death has set the tone for Marshals, but that’s not the real reason behind the decision to kill off Monica Dutton.
Unpacking What Happened To Monica On Marshals
@esquire
Not a horse girl. But a #yellowstonetv girl forever. 💘 #kelseyasbille #duttonranch
The Yellowstone character died off-screen. She was killed off without any appearance in Marshals, denying fans the opportunity to follow her story as her husband takes up crime fighting with the U.S. Marshals. Regardless, her death played into Marshals’ plot, presenting Kayce with a new kind of life challenge to grapple with post-Yellowstone. The spin-off kicks off with Kayce grieving Monica’s death while scrambling to fill the void for their son, Tate.
The family of three was hopeful for a new beginning when Yellowstone wrapped up. But before viewers meet them again in Marshals, they had suffered another devastating loss that left Kayce eager to create another life worth living. He turns to crime fighting, but Monica’s death continues to hunt him. Kayce lost his wife to cancer, and her death is linked to the toxicity on the Broken Rock Reservation.
“She passes because of cancer,” Marshals’ creator Spencer Hudnut told TV Insider. “Reservations have a high rate of cancer because of all the toxins that have been dumped on them,” added Hudnut as he explained the decision to kill off the character. “We wanted to make her death about a bigger issue. We wanted to be very respectful of that character,” he said. Although she’s dead, her presence will linger throughout the series. “She’s such a huge part of who Kayce Dutton is that she will be with him along the way,” Hudnut disclosed in another interview with Entertainment Weekly.
Did Kelsey Asbille’s Conflicting Schedule Truly Inspire Monica’s Death?
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#KelseyAsbille and #Yellowstone riding off into the sunset 🐎 Kelly…not so much 😅 #monicadutton #horses #kellyclarkson
Monica was written off the Yellowstone spinoff because Kelsey Asbille was engaged with other projects. While it has been speculated that the character’s tragic exit was due to Asbille’s negligible impact on the original show, Hudnut clarified that the actress’s conflicting schedules led to the decision to kill off the character. “It was like Luke and I were sitting there saying, ‘We should kill Monica,'” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was more like, ‘If she’s not available for this, then what’s the best way to move on from that character in the least exploitive way?'”
But then, since Yellowstone wrapped up, Asbille has only two projects in the pipeline. She’s billed to star alongside Noomi Rapace and Emma Roberts in Brian McGreevy’s The Technique, just as she was cast in Harris Gurny’s Adulting, also starring Dagmara Dominczyk and Jack Ryan. It doesn’t seem like she’s too busy to reprise her most popular television role. Asbille is yet to comment on her character’s off-screen death, but her costar said she’s fine with it. “I worked up the courage to call,” Grimes told TV Insider. “I didn’t know how she was going to feel about it. I had to see how she was doing.”
The actor divulged that Asbille is at peace with the decision to kill off her character. “We had a great conversation. In true Kelsey fashion, she handled it like a pro and totally understood. She’s going to do just fine. She is so talented, gorgeous, and awesome. She’s going to work. That’s not an issue.” From Grimes and Hudnut’s comments, it can be deduced that Monica Dutton’s death wasn’t really or solely about Asbille’s conflicting schedules. The character was killed off for creative reasons.
Monica Was Killed Off To Reset Kayce For Marshals
@marshalscbs
It took time to find Kayce Dutton— now he’s not going anywhere. #MarshalsCBS #BTS #YellowstoneTV
Grimes told Entertainment Weekly he was surprised to learn about Monica’s fate in the spin-off. “I was incredibly bummed because Kelsey’s one of my really good friends and the coolest actor I’ve worked with. We’re really close, and for a while I couldn’t imagine doing it without her.” He embraced the decision after realizing that Monica’s death would reset his character for the new series. “A person in that kind of pain could do anything. There’s something very volatile and very kinetic about that. So at the same time, I did think it was a good idea, even though it was heartbreaking.”
Hudnut echoed that sentiment to TV Insider, explaining that a happy Kayce wouldn’t work for Marshals. “Kayce and Monica had such a beautiful ending in Yellowstone,” he said. “So when I first met with Luke, he was like, ‘Kayce’s really happy, are we going to make a show about a guy who’s really happy?’ We had to shake up his life, to get him off the ranch and into a new position.” Check out the burning questions Spartacus: House of Ashur Season 2 must answer.
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