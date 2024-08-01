Bachelor Season 21 Contestants Mourn Hailey Merkt’s Passing

The entertainment world and Bachelor Nation were struck with grief on August 1, 2024, following the devastating news. Hailey Merkt, a former contestant on season 21 of The Bachelor, passed away after her courageous battle with leukemia.

Reflecting on a Bright Light

Hailey had been vocal about her health struggles, sharing updates on social media. Her final post reflected her resilience: Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness.” Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets.

Vanessa Grimaldi Expresses Heartbreak

Vanessa Grimaldi, the winner of season 21, shared her sorrow on Instagram: Our beautiful girl!! ? This news broke me. You are such a light, your beautiful big smile will always be something I remember. Always. Rest easy, friend! ❤️ Sending big hugs to your loved ones xoxo

Raven Gates’ Emotional Tribute

Another co-star, Raven Gates, shared: You fought harder than most. And now you can rest peacefully angel we will take it from here.Author: Raven Gates

Merkt had announced earlier this year that she was temporarily leukemia-free after an experimental treatment with only a 2% chance of working. This momentary victory was underscored by her profound words: I don’t care about myself anymore, but I can’t bear being the cause of so much pain for the people I love.

Danielle Maltby Pays Homage

Season 21’s Danielle Maltby also commemorated Hailey: I count myself so lucky to know your laugh and grateful to have met and loved the realest, warmest, most beautiful soul in the weirdest of places … What a force my girl, rest easy.

The Legacy of Hailey Merkt

A GoFundMe page had been created by Hailey’s family earlier this year following a bone marrow transplant. While initially told she had nine months to not think about cancer, Hailey shared in April that only six weeks later she learned her leukemia had returned aggressively. Despite this setback, her indomitable spirit shone through as she spent time doing what she loved with those she cherished.

