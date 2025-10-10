8 Greatest Action Movies of the 2000s that Still Hold Up Today

The 2000s offered some of the best entries in the action movie genre. The decade thrived in carrying on the genre’s legacy from its predecessor, marked by action-packed blockbusters, including Total Recall (1990), The Demolition Man (1993), Con Air (1997), Blade (1998), and The Matrix (1999). The best action movies of the 2000s got off to a great start with entries such as Gladiator (2000).
The 2000s also launched some iconic franchises, such as The Fast and the Furious and The Bourne Identity, while pushing the genre forward with memorable entries from The Matrix franchise. In all, numerous action movies of the 2000s feature major hits that defined the genre and still hold up after over two decades. From epic fight sequences to fun-filled espionage and high-octane car chases, these are some of the greatest action movies from the 2000s.
1. The Bourne Identity (2002)
Matt Damon’s performance as an amnesiac who later discovers his true identity as a CIA assassin redefined the spy action sub-genre. Based on Robert Ludlum‘s novel of the same title, The Bourne Identity follows Jason Bourne’s quest to uncover his identity while defending himself from aggressive rivals, showcasing realistic fight scenes and pulse-racing car chases. The Bourne Identity was followed by several critically acclaimed sequels: The Bourne Supremacy (2004), The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), The Bourne Legacy (2012), and Jason Bourne (2016).
2. The Fast and the Furious (2001)
If you are in the mood for car chases that leave you on the edge of your seat, buckle up for The Fast and the Furious. The movie follows Paul Walker‘s Brian O’Conner, an undercover LAPD agent in a crew of street racers led by Vin Diesel‘s Dominic Toretto. The film’s heart-stopping heists and street racing culture won millions of fans and launched a massive franchise that celebrated 10 movies following the release of Fast X (2023). The high-grossing franchise is also linked to the spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw (2019), television series, video games, and several merchandise.
3. Mission: Impossible III (2006)
The Mission Impossible franchise has maintained its relevance in a highly competitive industry for so long. The franchise, which began with Mission Impossible (1996), spawned 8 movies, concluding with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (2025). In Mission: Impossible III, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) is forced out of retirement from the Impossible Mission Force (IMF) to capture notorious arms dealer Owen Davian, played by Philip Seymour Hoffman. Like the previous installments, Mission: Impossible III is every action lover’s dream, marked by amazing fight choreography and Cruise’s heart-stopping stunts.
4. Gladiator (2000)
Starring Russell Crowe as the vengeful Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridus, Gladiator is one of those original movies that raise the bar too high. As such, the 2024 sequel struggled to match the energy of its predecessor. In his quest to gain revenge for the murder of his family, Maximus leaves a bloody trail in the arena while displaying outstanding combat skills.
5. Kill Bill Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 (2003 & 4)
The display of badass martial arts skills by Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, and other cast members makes this movie a standout. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, Kill Bill chronicles The Bride’s (Thurman) bloody revenge on those who ruined her wedding after her failed attempt to retire from being a Deadly Viper assassin. The movie was split into two volumes to capture every aspect of the intriguing plot. Amid the outstanding fight sequences, Kill Bill has some incredible fun moments.
6. Spider-Man (2002)
As the first live-action Spider-Man movie, this entry exceeded expectations and launched a long-lasting franchise. Over two decades later, Spider-Man still ranks high on the list of favorite superhero movies. With elements of science fiction and action, Spider-Man earned critical acclaim and several award nominations. It was also the third-highest-grossing film of 2002, with a box office gross of $826 million.
7. Casino Royale (2006)
The James Bond film series is one of the most popular franchises that defines the action genre. Daniel Craig made his debut as Mr. Bond in Casino Royale, reinventing the renowned suave MI6 agent with a touch of darkness. Craig’s Bond introduced a fresh perspective on the popular English spy, featuring more gritty action without compromising Bond’s epic romantic adventures.
8. Taken (2008)
While the plot doesn’t waste time getting to the point, Taken grips viewers with fast-paced action scenes. Taken follows Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson), a former CIA officer who sets out to rescue his daughter from Albanian human traffickers. The movie teaches a lesson about the real world and the dangerous people who prey on the weak. One of the best action movies of the 200s, Taken was a financial success, earning a whopping $226 million against its $25 million budget.
