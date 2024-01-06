Bourne Supremacy Cast: Then and Now

The Bourne Supremacy is the second film in the Jason Bourne series, which is based on the novels of the same name by Robert Ludlum. It is the sequel to the first film, called The Bourne Identity, and digs more into the backstory of the highly skilled former CIA assassin suffering from amnesia. The whole series is notable for its realistic and gritty action sequences — particularly the hand-to-hand combat and car chases.
Unlike many other action films of its time, The Bourne Supremacy pioneered close-quarters combat and practical effects. While the direction of Paul Greengrass is worth mentioning, the credit is also due to the excellent cast of the film who brought all those cool action sequences to life for the big screen. It has been 19 years since the film was first released and it still stands strong on IMDB with 7.7 ratings! Let’s find out what the cast of The Bourne Supremacy has been up to since then.
1. Matt Damon
Since The Bourne Supremacy, Matt Damon has reprised his role as Jason Bourne twice — first in The Bourne Ultimatum in 2007 and then again with a comeback nine years later in Jason Bourne in 2016. He has also starred in Christopher Nolan‘s Interstellar in 2014, and better yet, in the acclaimed director’s most recent Oscar-nominated feature Oppenheimer (2023). His comedic chops in The Informant, the role of Linus Caldwell in Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen in 2007, and his role in the critically acclaimed The Martian (2015) are some other prominent mentions from the actor’s portfolio.
2. Franka Potente
After her role as Marie Kreutz, Bourne’s love interest, Franka Potente took on a variety of compelling film and television gigs. She ventured back into German cinema with leading roles in films like Creep (2004), a horror movie, and Elementarteilchen (2006), also known as The Elementary Particles. She’s also credited for playing the role of Vera Less, who confronts Adolf Eichmann during his trial, in Eichmann (2007).
Moving forward, Potente continued to make a name for herself on American television with names like The Shield, American Horror Story: Asylum, and Copper. More recently, in Taboo (2017), Potente starred opposite Tom Hardy as Helga von Hinten. One of her most recent appearances has been in HBO Max’s Titans as Mother Mayhem.
3. Brian Cox
Known for his role as Ward Abbott in the Bourne series, Brian Cox has had a successful acting career. Cox starred in the television series Succession from 2018 to 2023, for which he has received significant acclaim. His other notable appearances include RED and RED 2. Cox is also recognized for his stage work — which even earned him a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor. His most recent project is Prime Video’s 007: Road to a Million where the actor is seen hosting the bond-themed reality show.
4. Julia Stiles
Julia Stiles, who played Nicky Parsons, appeared in The Omen and Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence-led Silver Linings Playbook. She also had a role in the television series Riviera from 2017 to 2020 and in Dragons: The Nine Realms from 2021 to 2023. Stiles has also remained active in stage performances — including multipole Broadway productions including but not limited to Oleanna, Phoenix (2014), and The 24 Hour Plays.
5. Karl Urban
Karl Urban was cast as Kirill in The Bourne Supremacy. He later gained fame for roles such as Dr. Leonard ‘Bones’ McCoy in the Star Trek reboot series and as Eomer in The Lord of the Rings. However, the project that has made him a household name now and a major part of present-day pop culture is the Amazon Prime series The Boys, where he stars as the lead Billy Butcher.
6. Joan Allen
Joan Allen, who played Pamela Landy, has appeared in several famous film and TV projects — Death Race, Room, The Killing, and The Family, to name a few. She is a Tony Award winner and had even received multiple Academy Award nominations (for The Contender, The Crucible, and Nixon) prior to her role as the shrewd CIA Deputy Director in The Bourne Supremacy. Her last known project was in 2021 — she played Amanda Debusher in Lisey’s Story.
7. Marton Csokas
Long before the New Zealand actor’s take as the antagonist Teddy, in Denzel Washington-led The Equalizer — Marton Csokas, played Jarda in The Bourne Supremacy. In Loving (2016), he played Sheriff Brooks and Quinn in Into the Badlands. His stage work has been equally commendable, with performances in productions like Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? One of his most recent projects was the mini-series The Luminaries (2020), set during the 1860s gold rush in New Zealand, where he played Francis Carver.
8. Gabriel Mann
Gabriel Mann was cast as Danny Zorn in The Bourne Supremacy. He went on to make an earning for himself on television. He gained prominence for his portrayal of Nolan Ross in the TV series Revenge, which ran from 2011 to 2015. Mann has also made guest appearances in various TV shows, including but not limited to Ray Donovan, Damnation, The Blacklist, and more.