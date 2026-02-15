Every Gen V Character You Should Expect In The Boys Season 5

Gen V Season 2 features several characters from the original show, and ended with a scene that ties into The Boys Season 5. The Eric Kripke satirical superhero series was an instant crowd-pleaser when it premiered in July 2019. From its ballsy depiction of superheroes as villains to its many jaw-dropping moments, The Boys has been a treasure trove for mind-bending, raunchy scenes and plot twists.
Scheduled for release sometime in early 2026, The Boys’ fifth and final season will continue to follow The Boys’ quest to rein in Homelander and other corrupt supes abusing their superpowers. Fans expect the last entry to consolidate the show’s precedents for over-the-top violence, gore, and disturbing sexual scenarios. Gen V season 2 seems to have set up an epic showdown for The Boys’ last entry, which will feature several supes from God U. Here are the Gen V characters to expect in The Boys’ final chapter.
1. Marie Moreau
Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) will be pivotal to the anticipated success against Homelander (Antony Starr) in The Boys Season 5. Gen V Season 2 saw her emerge as one of the most powerful supes in the universe. With her as part of the resistance against Homelander and Vought, the series is poised to deliver an action-packed final season.
Apart from Homelander, the character might also face Karl Urban’s William Butcher, who’s now out to get rid of all supes. Considering how Butcher eliminated Claudia Doumit’s Victoria Newman, who has the same powers as Marie, Billy and Marie’s face-off might amount to one of the season’s most memorable moments. In all, Marie might play a significant role that influences how the series ends.
2. Keeya King
Gen V Season 2 introduced Keeya King as Annabeth Moreau, Marie Moreau’s long-lost sister. Thomas Godolkin used Annabeth to reach Marie, and the antagonists of The Boys Season 5 might do the same. Besides, her precognition abilities might prove to be useful to the resistance. It’s left to see how The Boy’s final season will utilize the character. Be that as it may, King will reprise the role as a minor character. However, she might take on a bigger role and get more screen time if Gen V returns for Season 3. This way, her powers and struggles can be explored in greater detail.
3. Sam Riordan
The Boys Season 5 wouldn’t be Sam Riordan’s (Asa Germann) first appearance in the series. His picture was seen in Season 4’s “Wisdom of the Age,” after which he appeared as one of Homelander’s supporters from God U in “Beware the Jabberwock, My Son.” This culminates in a significant showing in the season’s finale, “Assassination Run,” where Sam and other supes ambush members of The Boys, stopping them from leaving New York. The character has come a long way since then. He joined the resistance in Gen V Season 2’s finale, so it’s expected that he will be using his superhuman strength against Homelander this time around.
4. Cate Dunlap
Maddie Phillips’ Cate Dunlap was one of the supes who ambushed members of the resistance in The Boys Season 4’s finale. She was also among the God U students Starlight recruited in Gen V Season 2’s ending. Based on that, it’s safe to assume she will use her mind-controlling abilities against Homelander and Vought, unless the creators come up with another twist that pits the character against her friends. But after the mayhem she spearheaded in Gen V Season 1, Cate worked hard to redeem herself in the second season. It doesn’t seem like she will ever betray her friends again unless her hands are forced.
5. Emma Meyer
Lizze Broadway's Emma Meyer is also expected to make her The Boys debut in Season 5. The God U student with the ability to shrink and grow in size was among those Starlight recruited to join the resistance. While it's unlikely she will feature as a major character, her powers and good judgment position her for a memorable entrance. Supporting the resistance against Homelander and Vought might be the character's ultimate chance to deal with her self-esteem problems for good. Should that happen, the fandom can anticipate a different Emma Meyer if and when Gen V returns for a third season.
