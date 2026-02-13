6 Big Movie Roles Denzel Washington Nearly Starred In

Two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington likely needs no introduction. As one of the most acclaimed actors to ever live, he truly is one of the finest of his generation. His movies have grossed over $4.8 billion worldwide, and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
Today, a host of iconic movies fit nicely in his eclectic portfolio, some revered Oscar winners adored by critics and others blockbusting crowd-pleasers. Yet there lies a string of big movies he nearly starred in. Some he flat out rejected, others he lost out on. So, let’s break them down.
6. 48 Hrs. (1982)
Eddie Murphy was just 21 years old when he boarded 48 Hrs. Following its release in 1982, he became a global sensation, rising from a boundary-pushing comedian to one of the world’s biggest movie stars. While the film is dark in places, its murky themes are elevated by Murphy’s quick wit. However, it could have been a much darker and dramatic movie if the studio went with their initial pick, Denzel Washington.
At this point, Washington wasn’t a major name yet in Hollywood, but neither was Murphy. So, both newcomers were up for the role in equal measure. Murphy did a great job and 48 Hrs. kickstarted a wave of buddy cop movies. Washington would have undoubtedly brought his own flair to the role, however, it could have sent him down a very different path thereafter.
5. Se7en (1995)
Denzel Washington was an Oscar winner by the time Se7en entered production, meaning he had offers stacking on his lap due to countless filmmakers wanting to work with him. Before Brad Pitt starred as homicide detective David Mills in a career-launching role, the part was offered to Washington. However, he turned it down to pursue other projects.
Se7en is now highly-regarded as one of the best thrillers ever made and is one of the top-rated movies on IMDB. When featuring on Off Script, Washington expressed some regret for turning down the part, saying: “I turned down Se7en. They wanted me to play the Brad Pitt role. I thought the script was too demonic. Then I saw the movie, and I was like ‘Aw. I blew it.’ But it’s worked out alright.” Although he may now have a bitter taste in his mouth about rejecting the role, 1995 was still a big year for Washington, starring in Crimson Tide, Virtuosity, and Devil in a Blue Dress.
4. Blade (1998)
Wesley Snipes wasn’t a backup option to play the half-vampire, half-mortal superhero in Blade, but he did have competition. The story goes that the movie’s budget balanced on which lead actor the production team could reel in. Reportedly, the list was quite extensive and Snipes was up against Denzel Washington.
When speaking with Entertainment Weekly in 2018, Blade screenwriter David S. Goyer broke down his meeting with the head of New Line Studio: “Mike DeLuca said ‘I’ll make it for $40 million if you can get Denzel Washington, 35 if you can get Wesley Snipes, and 20 if you can get Laurence Fishburne.’ And that was it. We wanted Wesley.” That year, Washington went on to star in Fallen, He Got Game, and The Siege.
3. I, Robot (2004)
Before Will Smith donned the leather jacket of the robot-skeptic Detective Del Spooner in I, Robot, the role was initially offered to Denzel Washington. His decision to pass on the project remains unknown but makes perfect sense when you consider his filmography. Science fiction has never been a genre he’s explored much throughout his illustrious career, and perhaps the futuristic world of robots and AI simply wasn’t the direction he wanted to take at that point.
While Washington has consistently gravitated toward grounded dramas, thrillers, and character-driven stories, I, Robot would have stood as a departure into blockbuster sci-fi territory. However, he may have some regrets as the film ultimately became a significant commercial success, earning over $353 million worldwide against a production budget of $120 million. Nevertheless, Washington made his own mark in 2004 with two critically acclaimed performances: the intense revenge thriller Man on Fire, where he played a bodyguard seeking vengeance in Mexico City, and the political conspiracy remake The Manchurian Candidate.
2. Dreamgirls (2006)
Dreamgirls is an Oscar-winning musical drama that charts a Motown-style girl group’s rise to fame in the 1960s and 70s. On the surface, this seems like a natural fit for Denzel Washington, who has long been drawn to powerful stories centered on the Black experience – from Malcolm X to The Great Debaters to Fences. The film’s exploration of Black music history and culture would have aligned with many of his career choices. However, Washington turned down the role of the ambitious record executive Curtis Taylor Jr.
According to reports, Washington cited his lack of singing ability as the primary reason for passing on the part. Given that Dreamgirls is a full-fledged musical requiring its cast to carry numerous musical numbers, this makes perfect sense. Washington has built his career on intense dramatic performances and action-driven roles, but musicals have never been part of his repertoire. The role ultimately went to Jamie Foxx, who delivered a standout performance as the charismatic and calculating Curtis. That same year, Washington made his own strong showing with two compelling films: Spike Lee‘s taut heist thriller Inside Man, where he played a detective in a high-stakes hostage negotiation, and the mind-bending sci-fi thriller Déjà Vu, where he portrayed an ATF agent investigating a terrorist attack using time-folding technology.
1. Michael Clayton (2007)
Denzel Washington is no stranger to legal thrillers, however, he wasn’t keen on starring in this one. 2007 was a remarkable year for movies, and Michael Clayton was near the top of the pile. The plot focuses on the titular Michael Clayton, a “fixer” brought in by a massive law firm to rectify the situation after one of their lawyers has a breakdown while representing a chemical company that he knows is guilty in a multibillion-dollar class action suit. George Clooney shines in a nuanced rendition as Clayton, a flawed man who begins to face his own moral quandary.
Washington has all the right skills for such a role, however, he rejected the part as he was nervous about working with first-time director Tony Gilroy. He later admitted he was wrong about his decision and would ironically go on to work with Tony’s brother Dan Gilroy for the 2017 legal thriller Roman J. Israel, Esq. But 2007 was by no means a flop for Washington, delivering one of his most iconic renditions in Ridley Scott‘s American Gangster.
