Hey Pandas, Share A Crazy Story About You Or Someone You Know (Closed)

#1
I found a body while cleaning the track at my school…
The day was hot, the breeze was non existent, and there were no donuts in sight.
Basically i had the job of raking and my friends would hold the bag of leaves. After a good hour of raking i came across a very large pile of leaves. I approached the very orange pile and accepted the challenge. As i raked all the leaves into multiple liftable piles i came across my last rake. I removed the leaves, and as i looked down i saw what would make anybody squirm. Loads of ants crawling in blood, and the worst part MY FOOT WAS AN INCH AWAY FROM THEM. after i moved my foot i called my friends over and jokingly said “something died right ther'”. While my friends looked at the thousands of ants i went back to raking. As i went to bring my rake over to more leaves, i notice it was a LOT heavier than it was. I looked down and saw a corpse.
I dropped that rake and said a huge NOPE as i walked away.
So that was my saturday, wbu :P
#2
This isn’t even a little bit of the dumb stories my dad has
One time my dad lit a firework in his house when he was a teenager. It only caught one thing on fire. His foot. He was flailing around like a cat with tape on its foot when his mom walked in the door. Safe to say he was grounded for quite a bit.
He also cut his knee open while trying to fling a machete at the grass one time. These two events weren’t even a month apart.
This was in the late 80s btw. My dad was a self admitted dumbass growing up.
#3
my older brother (he’s in high school) has this one teacher who lets the students eat food in class as long as it’s healthy. so my brother made an ENTIRE CHICKEN POT PIE and ate it in class!
