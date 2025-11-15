Hey Pandas, Describe A Cool But Not Very Publicized Invention Here (Closed)

Post a description of an uncommon invention!
#1
Very simple invention: the Egg Spinner! It doesn’t sound promising, but you basically place an egg into this gadget, and you yank a string that spins the egg thoroughly. After you boil it and cut it open, you can see that the egg white and yolk have combined, where people call it the “golden egg.”
#2
The University of Rochester has developed a method for near-room temperature superconductivity, which uses Diamond Anvil Cells. Why superconductivity is super-useful is because it can transfer energy without losing it. Now, we mostly need liquid nitrogen to achieve superconductivity, which is really cold compared to room temperature. This invention requires high pressure to work, but now it can be achieved at 15 degrees Celsius, so shows promise in this field.
#3
Scientists have found a way to produce energy from the Brownian movement of molecules in graphene. It is still theoretical in the sense that there’s no cost-efficient way of extracting the energy, but it shows promise, and it’s been proven experimentally.
