We Designed These Lamps To Grow Plants In Windowless Spaces

We think that indoor plants are playing an increasingly significant role in our urban environment. The conditions for growing have always been an intensive care and plenty of natural light.

So we decided to design the mygdal plant light to greenery to grow in windowless spaces like hotels or restaurants. This lamp design doesn’t require any human care like ventilation or irrigation. The plant light makes use of the physical similarity between Led and sunlight. Thus, the house plants can perform photosynthesis.

The luminaire is a completely self-sustaining ecosystem where the cool plants can grow undisturbed for years. The room lighting provides a new type of electrically conductive glass coating (patent requested), which is able to stream the electricity invisible along the surface. There is no longer a cable connection between the power source and the Led necessary. This clever design opens up absolutely new opportunities in greenery at home.

How the lamp was made:

