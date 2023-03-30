Dexter Characters Who Deserve A Spin-Off Series

Editor’s Note: The article below contains spoilers for the Dexter Series finale and Dexter: New Blood’s Season 1 finale.
Now that the character of Dexter (Michael C. Hall) is dead, having been killed by his son Harrison (Jack Alcott) after Dexter: New Blood season 1, the show’s writer Clyde Phillips is focused on expanding the universe through numerous spin-offs. One of these spin-offs that has been confirmed so far is Dexter: Trinity, which will focus on the character of Arthur Miller (John Lithgow) in the years before Dexter season 4 as he commits horrific crimes as the Trinity Killer. Along with Dexter: Trinity and Dexter: New Blood season 2, it has been revealed that more shows are in the works.
One show in development is Dexter: Origins, which will serve as a prequel and highlight the early years of Dexter as a serial killer. There will also be one more show focusing on a specific character from the Dexter series, but that show has yet to be officially announced. Here are four other original Dexter characters that deserve a spin-off show.
Debra Morgan
One spin-off show that would be a great choice, as well as going against the grain and not just another show focused on serial killers, is a show focusing on Debra Morgan (Jennifer Carpenter) and other members of the Miami Police Department. Shows such as Law and Order, CSI, and Chicago P.D. are nothing new, but they work and have continued to keep viewers interested for many years. There are many interesting characters in the Miami Police Department that viewers became emotionally attached to during Dexter‘s eight seasons. Some of these include Angel Batista (David Zayas), María LaGuerta (Lauren Velez), Vince Masuka (C.S. Lee), Joey Quinn (Desmond Harrington), and Dexter’s adoptive sister Debra Morgan.
This spin-off show could let viewers take a break from the constant serial killer arcs, focus on other crimes, and allow them to flesh out the characters, and build upon those relationships. This would also allow deceased characters like James Doakes (Erik King) to return to the show, which many people would be happy with. When thinking of ideas for new Dexter shows, this is one that we’d be most excited to see explored.
Angel Batista
Since Debra died during Dexter‘s final season, a show based around her would need to take place during the timeline of the original show. But, when it comes to Angel Batista, it should be a sequel. The final two seasons of Dexter were very rough for Batista, with his ex-wife dying at the end of season 7 after discovering that Dexter is a serial killer. Also, his long-time friend and colleague Detective Mike Anderson (Billy Brown) is killed during season 7, which made Batista retire from the police to run a restaurant on the beach instead.
Eventually, Batista returns to the Miami Police Department and, a short time later, has to deal with Debra’s death and Dexter’s apparent death too. Despite being promoted to Captain of Homicide following the end of Dexter, the tragedies that he dealt with in the final two seasons likely took an incredible toll on him which could make for an exciting sequel story as he continues to run the department while dealing with the loss of many influential people in his life. This would also help to bridge the gap between Dexter and his appearance in Dexter: New Blood, giving the viewer a look at what life was like while Dexter was living a new life in Iron Lake.
Frank Lundy
Frank Lundy (Keith Carradine) made appearances in seasons 2 and 4 of Dexter, eventually being killed as he got closer to solving the Trinity Killer case. Focusing on Lundy could be an excellent direction for a future spin-off series of Dexter. Lundy had an incredibly long career, so there are plenty of periods to explore and build stories from; however, the main focus is likely on Trinity.
With a Trinity show in development, it could make more sense for its focus to be Lundy rather than the Trinity character. Despite Lithgow’s incredible acting ability, the character of Trinity has very few redeeming qualities, so it will be difficult for the audience to get behind him, unlike Dexter, who killed in the name of justice so in the viewer’s mind, the murders could be justified in their minds. This direction could be a good way to focus on Lundy in more detail without having to dedicate an entire show to him since so much of his story is already tied into the plot of Dexter: Trinity.
Harry Morgan
Like Lundy, a show based around Harry Morgan (James Remar) would be exciting as it would take the viewer back in time to well before the events of the original Dexter series. The character is dead during the events of Dexter and is used as an internal voice for Dexter, but before his death, he was a police officer at the Miami Police Department. One defining part of Harry Morgan’s career was finding Dexter in a pool of blood as a small child after his mother (Katherine Kirkpatrick) was murdered, leading to him adopting Dexter as his son.
Although the born in blood story was shown and briefly explored throughout the Dexter series, a spin-off show based on Harry Morgan would allow the story to be filled out further, with Morgan working on the case that led to the murder of Dexter’s mother. With Dexter: Origins focusing on his early years as a serial killer, this show will take viewers back even further at the pre-murderous Dexter and could deal with the trauma and issues he developed from seeing his mother be killed. This would be a really interesting story and would make Harry a perfect character for the next Dexter spin-off show.
