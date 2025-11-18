Hey Pandas, What Joke Did You Or A Friend Make That Resulted In Chaos? (Closed)

by

Tell us about a joke that caused chaos for everyone. Recently, I joined a gifted summer program called BREGS focused on environmental studies, and we went on a trail walk. I was with three people, let’s call them L, S, and R. Something R and S were discussing prompted R to start singing “Welcome To The Internet.” I wasn’t familiar with the song, and I’m glad I wasn’t. S and L’s reactions were:

“Stop.

Please stop.

R, please stop.

There are children here, R.

R, stop.

Stop.

R, please stop.

There are innocent minds here.”

This caused quite a stir among everyone present.

#1

Okay, this joke is kind of rude, but it always works and I myself have been with the same person for almost 21 years. So, do you remember those little quirky adorable habits that made you fall in love with your partner. Well, 20 years later, the police call them motives. I always get a good laugh so there is some truth in that.

#2

My “friend” (not anymore) kept on making jokes that were either s*xist, racist, homophobic, and a bunch others. Or all the above. Basically we told him to stop because it made us feel uncomfortable and he said “I’m not changing who I am for my friends. We told him we won’t talk again until he grows up and starts behaving his age. Our friend group has now been 5 months happy without him

#3

This one time, I was at Sooubway with my 2 best friends and I said out loud “I make enough penis jokes to service Kim Kardashian”, and the Sooubway employee just about DIED laughing.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 18-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025
50 Times People Made Something Really Cool And Just Had To Share It In This Online Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post An Excerpt Of A Book You Are Working On Writing
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Tried To Make A Photo Shoot Of My Story After I Suffered From Abuse (8 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Mountain Sink: My Newest Mosaic For A Beauty Salon In Russia
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
We Quit Our Corporate Jobs To Travel The World Together
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.