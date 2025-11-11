Surprising Friendship Between Norwegian Dog And Wild Fox

Whether or not you’ve seen Disney’s beloved The Fox And The Hound movie, you’ll love Tinni the dog and Sniffer the wild fox, two unlikely friends from two different worlds.
Tinni lives with his owner photographer Torgeir Berge in the forests of Norway. One day, while they were on a walk together in the woods, they met a wild fox that they named Sniffer. Despite the thousands of years of breeding and the social circumstances that stood between them, they became the unlikely animal friends.
Now, Berge follows the cute couple around as they romp and play through the woods. Fortunately for the rest of us, he brings his camera along to capture the shenanigans of these animal friends. The way the two adorable animals play together reminds us that wild animals, which many of us fear or disrespect, can be far more similar to the domesticated animals we love than we thought.
The experience has changed Berge’s mind about Norway’s fox-fur trade – he now wants to help work to ban the hunting of foxes for their fur. He hopes to achieve this in part by publishing a book about the duo’s adventures called The Fox And The Dog together with writer Berit Helberg.
Source: Facebook | Berit Helberg (via: dailymail)
Meet Tinni the dog and Sniffer the wild fox. They met in a Norwegian forest
You might not believe it, but they’ve become the best of friends
They met each other when Tinni was taking a walk in the woods with his owner Torgeir Berge
Now, Berge tries to keep up and take pictures as the two friends play in the woods
Despite the differences in breeding and social situation, the two pals are inseparable
Seeing their friendship made Berge change his mind about the fix-fur trade. He now wants to see it banned
Berge and his friend, writer Berit Helberg, plan to release a story book with photos.
The money from the book will contribute to the fight against the fur trade
For more unusual and adorable animal friendships, check out this friendship between a dog and an elephant and this one between a dog and a lion!
Follow Us