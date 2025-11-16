Hey, Pandas! What’s The Strangest Dream You’ve Had?

We’ve all had a strange dream before! I ate Captain Caveman with a Charizard, so that’s proof there are no limitations. So what’s the strangest dream you’ve had?
#1
I’ll just tell u my most recent. It was last night. It’s so weird. So basically it was the FNAF movie thing, but it got really weird. Afton somehow found a way to take over the technology in my house such as my phone, and then he sent the demonic animatronics to my house, then it turned into some DC sh*t. Then we tried calling John Constantine to perform an exorcism one the animatronics, but he didn’t pick up the damn phone. Then flash cut, somehow with Batman at the airport with some other people. Then more murderous animatronics, I think Chica FCKIN punched our car and flipped it. Idk. So somehow we end up at the airport, then Superman flies through the window. I think he was black? I don’t even FCKIN know anymore. Then he flew us to Canada. I think this all took place in Ohio or Utah? Then all of a sudden we became fish. Then lived in the water? But we were supposed to go back to Ohio/Utah to stop Afton from murdering more people? He’s a lot more insane in the dream, and he brutally kills someone with a saw..he also had like SFM ragdoll physics? Idk. At this point. Doctors say dreams have deep, important meanings, meanwhile my dreams:
#2
So I was on a camping trip with my social studies class and I went hiking with my friend and we found this big field where there was this really tiny cottage that almost looked like a kids playhouse. And this girl who I know who is in like 3rd grade was sitting outside and she looked really sad so me and my friend went over and sat with her. And we were watching this Ferris wheel at a nearby theme park. Suddenly the whole thing starts to fall apart and people are falling off. One of them somehow lands in our field and miraculously survives. So he is super mad and storms up the trail we came down, because he wants to sue the amusement park. There is a courthouse right next to the campground. So my social studies teacher gathers us all around this big stone circle to watch it happen, because she wants us to learn about the Judicial Branch.
#3
went to prom in some sort of abandoned school from the 1800s. had assigned prom partners we had to go with and mine was one of the f-boys from my school. it was also mandatory but i ditched it anyways :p
#4
ummm… ya’ll are going to think this is weird but i had a dream i was playing hide and seek with a dragon and that i was made out of chicken feathers it was so weird and i hate hide and seek it is my least favorite game if you comment i will up vote youto show you i saw it because i can’t comment (i got blocked because of my religion)
#5
I was on the beach with my boyfriend when he felt a baby kick, then he realized that I was pregnant and about to give birth, so he took me to the hospital, where I gave birth to twins, then he held my hand and said “I can’t believe that we’re parents now. This is incredible.” And then him and I got married in the dream, and we had another baby a little while after the wedding. I seriously want to spend the rest of my life with him and grow old with him.
#6
I actually had this dream last week, and I wrote it in my dream journal, so this is what I wrote:
I was in school and there was a girl–Nina–(she’s not in my school and I have no idea who that person was based on) she invited me to her house, and I graciously accepted. So after school, I walked there.
I was supposed to help her build a bicycle, but by “help” she meant “Do It For Me”.
She had a bunk bed, and I was building the bike in the lower bunk, and she was sitting in the high one, I was supposed to be ‘plugging in the bike’ because for some reason it had a cord, but my arms were broken or something they kept wiggling and it was making it impossible to plug it in.
After about 20 minutes of struggle, I didn’t want to do this anymore, but instead of telling her, I broke a chunk out of her window, (Mind you, the bunk bed was pushed against the wall so there was an outlet, and the window stretched from the top bunk to the bottom, like my irl bunk bed). She stretched her head a bit through the crack and said “Why’s the window broken?”
I put my back against the window and said “It’s not.” (Pretty sure Nina was a bit of an airhead)
She made me some tea and stew, and after I finished eating she said “Do you have Minecraft, [my name]” and I said, “Yeah, yeah,”.
So she took me to her room, and we played for a bit, then she told me she was building a town on another server “Can I see it?” I asked her.
“Oh…Uhm, it’s not built yet…Cuz I can’t find someone to build my house,” She said. And I said that I would help her. After a couple of minutes, she told me her wrists hurt, so I was left alone building her house.
After I built elaborate staircases windows and all the necessities (I would not be able to make it irl, lol), she said her wrists were fine again.
So we played Minecraft, and then she said I was her maid, so I cooked her breakfast in the game. (Here’s where it gets weird). I got invited by a couple of my other friends, and I wasn’t having much fun being her maid. So I said “Nina, I’m gonna play with my other friends,” and then she made a disgusted face and scoffed, “Those BRATS? I’m your REAL friend,” (I met that girl on the day she invited me over).
I left her server, and I was about to walk out the door because she was being really rude, but she literally FLIPPED off the top bunk and in front of the door. I sprinted and jumped out the window, and right before I landed…
I woke up.
#7
All my dreams are weird, so I’ll just say the most recent one that I remember.
I was 7, and for some reason a boy (I’m a girl, at least biologically, haven’t figured out what I am gender wise or not). My name was Ben, and I ran away from my town and met a girl (also seven-ish) named Jane. For some reason we both were dragons (like toothless from how to train a dragon) and we flew away. Next, we were having to leave a field in a rush because all the townsfolk were looking for me. We were now humans who could fly. Then a time skip happened and I was now like 12-14. I had returned to my town (without Jane) to do something. I went to a baseball place for whatever reason and was sneaking around. Some random kid who had just gotten a head injury (idk how ) and his mom (who i didn’t like) walked by to the medical place. I walked past and the kid recognized me but took a few seconds to register who I was so I ran away. I ran past some other random kid and shushed that one. Then I went through this extremely tight tunnel to the baseball field that was actually a soccer field. My baseball coach was there (irl me never played baseball) with a bunch of random seven year olds who were playing baseball. I jumped on the air and flew up and these kids were like ‘WHOA HE JUST JUMPED ON THE AIR 😱’ and my coach was like ‘don’t do that it’s illegal to fly’ and then I woke up. Never found out what happened to Jane. Weirdest thing was I recognized no one in that dream. Normally, there’s someone I recognize, but this time it was like I had stolen someone else’s dream. The only reason I think I didn’t was because there were baseball dugouts with the same paint as the ones in my town.
#8
(Copy/pasting this because I commented it on a different post about weird dreams)
I have a few really weird dreams (that I can remember): A naked-at-school dream involving a skateboard and an alligator who lived in the school bathroom; being a rat and almost driving a tiny car off a cliff; playing hide and seek in a haunted house but the floors keep turning into maple syrup; getting stuck at school because I missed the bus (the school was massive and I had left my childhood blanket and a live puppy in a classroom but I couldn’t remember which classroom); and last but not least, almost being killed by President Snow (Hunger Games) and his army of zombie lizards. I have no idea where any of these dreams came from.
#9
I was pregnant and in the ocean behind or between some rocks, quite for from the shore. I gave birth in the water. I didn’t want the baby, so as I walked out towards the shore, I started tearing of parts of the baby (under the water) and just letting go of it, as some fish around me started eating it immediately. By the time I reached the shore there was nothing left of it, I walked out alone.
#10
Last night : A goat was chasing me, I jumped into a pool, he jumped after me and turned into a fish but with hair / fur, and still had his goat head, goatee beard and all. He bit me on my foot. His tooth came out and got stuck in my foot, I had to pull it out. It was quite disturbing.
#11
A monkey was attacking me. So I fell down into a ball and protected my face. He bit into my head and violently shook his head whilst doing so. I thought that if I could keep still long enough he would stop. And he did. But he didn’t let go of my scalp, he just stopped shaking. I knew that if I moved he would start again. So I grabbed his tail and plucked him away from me, but he came so close to biting me in my face that I couldn’t let him go. I didn’t want to hurt him, but in the end I bashed his head on the side of a table and killed him. As an animal lover, this was very disturbing to me, I was extremely freaded out.
#12
I’ll just share the notes of my last insane dream;
Dream Main Points:
Battle Royal Game One Person Died Each Round
My siblings were in it with me so I volunteered to die, get hit over the head with a baseball bat, but also get married first? But it turned out to be fake
Church in Disneyland, friend’s New Church
Cried Cuz I was so happy to be at Disneyland
Dad called out Pastor
Shifted to Church in Alaska, I had to get away cuz the church was insane
Drove off cliff, car was fine I was fine
Drove through campsite
Found train station, hung out with Bart and Milhouse from the Simpsons
Ran into someone I knew from elementary school, he took me to his house cuz I was distraught and needed to get home
Was gonna make me an oat milk milkshake but didn’t, that was sad
Called mom and told her I was okay, mom and dad both came to pick me up in separate cars even though I had my own. Wouldn’t let me stay overnight cuz they thought I’d get down and dirty with the guy, but his girlfriend was at the house with us
Dream shifted to my best friend and I in my old bedroom, with an old TV. We were watching something but I don’t know what.
Her dad came to pick her up, we quickly turned it off.
Dream shifted to all her family and all my family in the car, dad was telling her dad how he told off their new pastor in Disneyland. Dream ended when my best friend’s family left the car
Yes this all happened in one dream.
#13
I used to have a recurring dream involving incest with my brother so that was weird and it made me feel s****y for a long time. There’s also a dream where I was going to live with a millionare aunt who turned out to be some cartoon character I don’t remember and my mother was her butler. The butler showed me around the house while aunt was wearing sunglasses and watching tv because she was depressed. All of a sudden when we were in the balcony, we saw Voldemort’s Death Eaters trying to hunt us so we went back inside and down to a bunker where aunt was sitting. The bunker had glass windows so Bellatrix Lestrange smashed it open and killed me. She didn’t do a good job of it so my soul was left haunting Whatsapp and that was the only way I could talk to the living but it made me irritated because my friends didn’t believe me even though they saw me get killed. I got so frustrated that I woke up
#14
Recently I had a dream where the ending really stuck out so it’s the only part I remember;
My French teacher took me to a backrooms looking pool area and said he would teach me to follow instructions quickly. We went to a sorta tunnel thing, where he would yell out to jump a certain direction before summing a tidal wave that would smash me into the wall. Suddenly my entire class was there and we played a game of Simon Says but with vague and cryptic instructions, like there would be a random plastic lawn flamingo and he’d say “The flamingo is dangerous” which meant stay away from the flamingo.
First dream in a while that genuinely made me sit up and think “Wtf???”
#15
Well there are some pretty weird ones! but this is by far the strangest. (also ask me and i WILL tell you my dreams and plz tell me yours! i don’t care where just go “hey wanna hear a dream? ok here goes…” and i will be like YASS GIVE MEEE)
So i went to this ice cream place in a strip mall with my dad and the building was completely white and there was a sign that says something like funland on the building (you know those big letters on the fronts of stores) so we go in and it’s pretty crowded but i just go and get my ice cream. And the only “scoopers” there were were a table spoon and a non- measure table spoon (like for soup or cereal or whatever you use a spoon for) so i get my ice cream and i lick the spoon and hide it so my dad doesn’t see because he hates when i do that. Then i just start using the other spoon and some random guy says “I AM ZEUS BOW TO ME MORTALS!!!” and starts beating everyone up. Then one of my friends says “stop you bully” and he songs a little song and it ends with “and i’m gonna kick your a*s” and he kicks her in the *ahem* because she was facing him (if you ask what the *ahem* is i’ll tell you) and she falls like a wooden plank. Then i go outdide and it’s a night disco party and everyone’s having fun and bouncin and dancin and then you hear BOOOMMMM and see lightning illuminate a building with FAKE ZEUS on it!! And he dragged a poor guy up there ant forced him to fight. The whole time screaming “I AM ZEUS BOW TO MEEEE” and then a RAINDEER flies from out of NOWHERE and i yell “ GO BLITZEN!!” so yeah.
#16
We call this my Siberian dream, me and my friends. I usually have a lot of weird dreams but this is like my favourite. It takes place in Siberia in the 1800s. I was in my 20s in the dream. (I was 18 when I saw this). In the dream, I was living with my husband and his family in a tiny wooden house in the middle of a snowy coniferous forest. The weird part is, I was well , white! I am in no way caucasian irl and in the dream I could see my hands all white like snow. And my husband looked like Jon Snow🙃.
There were family members like his mother, brother and his wife and our son! I had a freaking son!! (I was freaked out because I had no motherly instincts back then) Anyway, me and my family would go to the snowy forest to collect firewoods. We were dirt poor. And the atmosphere was always dark, like a Christopher Nolan film. In the dream, I was very smart and would scribble down equations in an old notebook after all the household chores. Then one day I discover the equation which contains like, the secret of this whole universe and the higher dimensional beings who control all of this, become aware of my discovery (They apparently didn’t want their cover blown). One windy and dark evening ,when I was out in the forest with my family, all hurrying up to catch home before the blizzard, a dark portel appears and I was sucked into it. I was send into the future with all my memories erased.
I felt really weird for days after this dream because it felt so real. Like I said , I had no motherly instinct back then (I was very childish) and the dream made me tear up for my son who I lost because of the stupid higher dimensional beings. I narrated this to my bestie and she was like ,was it a dream or memory?!
#17
I dreamed I was dreaming that I had a terrible nightmare (let’s not get into those details) and I woke up from the dream nightmare and it was sort of a confusing loop. I was glad and terrified when I woke up
Follow Us