129 Twin Quotes That Speak Volumes Of This Special Bond

If having a sibling is quite a majestic experience, then having a twin must be purely ethereal. It’s like having a best friend bestowed upon you at the instance of birth! How cool must that be? We can only imagine or read about it in these twin quotes by famous people and those who had some pearls of wisdom to share from their own experience of having such a sibling. Yes, you got it right; this is our article dedicated solely to quotes for twins! However, they aren’t repeated twice, so you’ll have to kindly share them with your sibling.
These quotes about being twins speak volumes about the unbreakable bond such pairs have. Those who come in a set of two might nod their heads reading these sibling sayings, while those slightly less blessed might get a glimpse into their world. These sibling quotes also emphasize the importance of unconditional love to your kin – truly a quality we could all use more of! So, whether you have a twin, a regular sibling, or none of the above, these moving quotes are a worthy read nonetheless.
Now, get yourself ready for some beautiful quotes that are waiting for you just a tiny bit further down! Once you are there, give the most heartwarming quote your vote and share this article with your friends.
#1
“A man says to his mate: “My wife is a twin.” His mate says, “How do you tell them apart?” The man says: “Her brother has a beard.” – Frank Carson
#2
“If ever you feel stupid, remember that one time, my sister forgot my birthday.”
#3
“If one of the twins was born at 11:59 and the other came out 2 minutes later do they get separate birthdays?”
#4
“When my twin takes a really good selfie… I steal it.”
#5
“That awkward moment when you see twins fighting and of them calls the other ugly.”
#6
“It’s double the giggles and double the grins, and double the trouble if you’re blessed with twins.”
#7
“The hospital was having a buy one, get one special.”
#8
“I make two humans at a time, what’s your superpower.”
#9
“Raising twins is a walk in the park… Jurassic Park.”
#10
“Being a twin means spending your life arguing about who is the original and who is the remix.”
#11
“A good neighbor will babysit. A great neighbor will babysit twins.”
#12
“Two brains cooking up mischief 24-7. That is what it’s like having a twin.”
#13
“If I ever had twins, I’d use one for parts.” – Steven Wright
#14
“Haha! You didn’t get lunch because mommy thought I was you and fed me twice!”
#15
“There are two things in life for which we are never truly prepared: twins.” – Josh Billings
#16
“Look at identical twins. When you get closer, you start to see the small differences. It all depends on how much you magnify it.” – Brian Swanson
#17
“That awkward twin moment when you see a picture of your twin…”
#18
“Being a twin is like being born with a best friend.” – Tricia Marrapodi
#19
“You can spend too much time wondering which of identical twins is the more alike.” – Robert Brault
#20
“Twins need to know that they can be alone without their twin.” – Joan A. Friedman
#21
“Twin problem – when people try to test your psychic powers.”
#22
“I’m telling you, this twin business is no joke. She takes my toys. She pulls my hair. Then, just as I scream loud enough to make them look, she hugs me!”
#23
“Having a twin means always having someone to blame.”
#24
“Twins. Twice the love, half the sleep!”
#25
“So many good things come in pairs, like ears, socks, and panda bears. But, best of all are the set of twins, with extra laughter, and double grins.”
#26
“Twins are more than just friends. They are more like a very small gang.”
#27
“My twin sister never forgets my birthday!”
#28
“Twins are so practical. It’s always nice to have a spare.” – Billie Burke
#29
“You know, identical twins are never really identical. There is always one that is prettier, and the other one does all the work.” – Hedra Carlson
#30
“Mum used to say we were the same soul split in two and walking around on four legs. It seems unnatural being born together and then dying apart.” – Melodie Ramone
#31
“What can I tell you about the alchemy of twins? Twins are two bodies that dance to each other’s joy. Two minds that drown in each other’s despair. Two spirits that fly with each other’s love. Twins are two separate beings conjoined at heart!” – Kamand Kojouri
#32
“There are stars in the night sky that look brighter than the others, and when you look at them through a telescope you realize you are looking at twins. The two stars rotate around each other, sometimes taking nearly a hundred years to do it. They create so much gravitational pull there’s no room around for anything else. You might see a blue star, for example, and realize only later that it has a white dwarf as a companion – that first one shines so bright, by the time you notice the second one, it’s too late.” – Jodi Picoult
#33
“Sometimes you make a wish and are granted two.”
#34
“Yes, we’re twins. No, we can’t read each other’s minds.”
#35
“Life is so much better when you have a twin to share the ride.”
#36
“Twins: two unique souls united by birth.”
#37
“Some twins create their own language…”
#38
“All we do is twin, twin, twin, no matter what.”
#39
“The moment when you realize that you’re talking with the wrong twin…”
#40
“Happy National Twin Day! Your present is being related to me.”
#41
“Cross one of us and it will be both you have to deal with.”
#42
“In every set of twins, there is one angel, one devil. The right-handed twin tells the truth, the left-handed twin tells lies.” – Jandy Nelson
#43
“After raising twins, you get organized.” – Scott Ellis
#44
“You can’t understand why other people can’t tell you apart from your twin because you know all the differences.”
#45
“My strength and my weakness are twins in the same womb.” – Marge Piercy
#46
“They’re not just sisters and twins. They’re best friends, and they care genuinely about each other.” – Chelsi Welch
#47
“I may be a twin, but I am one of a kind.” – Jerry Smith
#48
“They’re not just sisters and twins. They’re best friends, and they care genuinely about each other.”
#49
“Just because two people look the same, doesn’t mean they have the same dreams.” – Brandy Scraps
#50
“Twins have a special bond. They feel safer with each other than with their peers.” – Jeanne Phillips
#51
“Real excellence and humility are not incompatible ones with the other, on the contrary, they are twin sisters.” – Jean-Baptiste Henri Lacordaire
#52
“I’m an only child. My mum and dad are six in each family. They’re both twins, and they only wanted one. I always say to them though that they’re lucky – it could have all gone wrong.” – Luke Evans
#53
“True twins share womb chemistry and endure many fateful slings and arrows together. The fabled connection between twins is true in my case.” – Gregory Benford
#54
“If you are a twin, you watch yourself live two lives–yours and hers. It’s a constant comparison. I am never as good as the bad I wanted her to be. I was the only soldier I needed. We couldn’t have known what splitting would mean. Time speeds past fast, scattering like shrapnel, and is quiet as cobwebs. We wait for the ambush. Sister will find out first; she’ll be my living memory. She will be the body left standing.” – Christa Parravani
#55
“You can’t live like a monk if you have two five-year-old twins. That ain’t happening. Just the opposite, actually.” – Scott Ellis
#56
“When you have twin four-year-olds, you are able to dance like a fool, often. And I do.” – Neil Patrick Harris
#57
“The goddess Artemis had a twin brother, Apollo, the many-faceted god of the Sun. He was her male counterpart: his domain was the city, hers the wilderness; he was the sun, hers the moon; his the domesticated flocks, hers the wild, untamed animals; he was the god of music, and she was the inspiration for round dances on the mountains.” – Jean Shinoda Bolen
#58
“I’m your twin. You’re my twin. We stick together through thick & thin. No matter what I do I’m always stuck with you. And if trouble comes our way I know my twin will save the day. Wherever you may be you’re always stuck with me. When you’re feeling sad & blue call my name & I’ll find you. We have a bond that’s tried & true, you and me, me and you, two by two.”
#59
“Nothing scares me. I have twins.”
#60
“I had twins before Beyoncé made it cool.”
#61
“Twins. God’s way of saying, ‘One of you is a rough draft.’”
#62
“A twin sister is like a good BRA. Supportive, comfortable, there to lift you up, and always close to your heart.”
#63
“You don’t know how crazy you can be until you bicker with an identical twin over who is prettier.”
#64
“You can try to break into our secret twin circle, but it is going to be difficult.”
#65
“It’s a twin thing. 10 tiny fingers, 10 tiny toes, 2 babies to cuddle, 2 babies to snuggle, 2 babies sleeping side by side, 2 babies growing side by side, 2 babies chatting, 2 babies giggling, 2 heart-melting smiles, 2 heart-melting kisses, 2 best friends to share their life together, with double the hugs and double the love!”
#66
“At times like this, Eryn didn’t feel like they were just twins. They were teammates. They were partners. They were two halves of the same brain.” – Margaret Peterson Haddix
#67
“I guess because twins have this mystique, and triplets – I think the normal sibling connection potentially can be very powerful, and there’s this idea that it’s even more powerful. It really is, not just someone like me, but another version of me.” – Curtis Sittenfeld
#68
“The special relationship with twins is that, if there’s anyone else in the world that’s going to get or be the confidant that you need, it’s an identical twin.” – Sam Underwood
#69
“It is not economical to go to bed early to save the candles if the result is twins.” – Chinese Proverb
#70
“Constant togetherness is fine – but only for Siamese twins.” – Victoria Billings
#71
“Twice as much to love, two blessings from above.”
#72
“There was nobody in the family who had ever done anything like that before. My brothers – I had two brothers. They were twins. They both became architects. They were both six years older.” – Maggie Smith
#73
“Sometimes miracles come in pairs.” – Richard Branson
#74
“I fought with my twin, the enemy within.” – Bob Dylan
#75
“Persistence is the twin sister of excellence. One is a matter of quality; the other, is a matter of time.” – Marabel Morgan
#76
“Identical twins are endemically alike in many ways.” – Edward Norton
#77
“In this life, we will never truly be apart, for we grew to the same beat of our mother’s heart.” – Daphne Fandrich
#78
“I was much distressed by next door people who had twin babies and played the violin; but one of the twins died, and the other has eaten the fiddle, so all is peace.” – Edward Lear
#79
“Yet, before the twins were born or had done anything good or bad.”
#80
“All the work on heritability was never based on looking at genes; it was based on the similarity between identical twins or between parents and children. Now that geneticists can look at genes, they can’t find genes that account for more than 10 percent of the variation in any human trait.” – Jerome Kagan
#81
“Without identical twins, you’ll never get to experience entering a hotel room with one of them and watching him run into the full-length mirror because he thought he saw his brother.” – Ray Romano
#82
“I’ve been competitive since day one. Even in little things as a child, like having a twin and a direct competitor for who makes better cookies.” – Gracie Gold
#83
“With twins, reading aloud to them was the only chance I could get to sit down. I read them picture books until they were reading on their own.” – Beverly Cleary
#84
“I can’t tell you how terribly glad I am that you’re going to be all right, George said, rather thickly. I wouldn’t know how to act without a twin.” – Sarah Brazytis
#85
“Ah, how little you know of human happiness – you comfortable and benevolent people! For happiness and unhappiness are brother and sister – or even twins who grow up together – or in your case – remain small together!” – Friedrich Nietzsche
#86
“Identical twins who have the exact same genes, one may die early of a heart attack and the other may live a long, healthy life – depending on their lifestyle and what they eat.” – Michael Greger
#87
“A lot of people say, ‘Wow, you’re a single father of twin boys, that’s crazy!’ Two toddlers can get hectic, but I wouldn’t change it for anything. Every day they teach me different things. The love is there. When you have a two-year-old saying every other hour, ‘Papi, te amo. Papi, I love you,’ it can’t get better.” – Ricky Martin
#88
“There is a special bond between twin soul mates – unconditional love, respect for each other, bringing out the best in each other, and highly compatible.” – Julien Offray de La Mettrie
#89
“I always wondered what it must be like to lose a twin—if somehow Mary felt it like it was happening to her. If she felt physical pain.” – Francesca Lia Block
#90
“A twin knows exactly when the other one is spitting up, but that’s all they know about anything.” – Mary-Kate Olsen
#91
“Twins are usually hailed with delight, because they swell the power of the family, though in some instances they are put to death.” – John Hanning Speke
#92
“I would love to have twins. I think there’s something nice about having two babies, and they’re there for each other their whole entire life.” – Melanie Brown
#93
“Wisdom and goodness are twin-born, one heart must hold both sisters, never seen apart.” – William Dean Howells
#94
“Yes, I have a twin. No, we do not switch places…”
#95
“God has a sense of humor; he created two of us…”
#96
“Twin problem – when you find a picture from when you were younger…”
#97
“No, your closely spaced children are nothing like having twins. But thanks for trying to relate.”
#98
“Having another person know your every thought can be a real gift and a real curse.”
#99
“When people ask if we are natural twins, we say, “Why yes. Naturally awesome.””
#100
“My sister and I, you will recollect, were twins, and you know how subtle are the links which bind two souls which are so closely allied.” – Arthur Conan Doyle
#101
“You were born together, and together you shall be forevermore… but let there be spaces in your togetherness. And let the winds of the heavens dance between you.” – Kahlil Gibran
#102
“A joy that is shared is a joy made double.” – English Proverb
#103
“When I was born, the doctor took one look at my face, turned me over, and said, “Look, twins!”” – Rodney Dangerfield
#104
“I believe the only people who truly experience and test the application of equality are twins.” – Janis Joplin
#105
“When you gaze upon the lovely sight. Of twins, arm in arm, asleep at night. Think not that the house has been doubly messed. But that you, as parents, have been doubly blessed.” – Jon Bratton
#106
“It’s a twin type of telepathy. My sister and I, share the same DNA, so on paper, we’re the same person. I knew she was pregnant, like, right away – it’s so crazy – but I asked her, and she said yes.” – Tia Mowry
#107
“Being a twin is not always easy. Why is everyone so blind? I may look like my brother, but I am one of a kind.”
#108
“Being a twin, and knowing if my twin was gone or lost – that’s a part of me. There’s no way I could be the same person knowing my brother had passed away.” – Scott Ellis
#109
“In the world we live in, what we know and what we don’t know are like Siamese twins, inseparable, existing in a state of confusion.” – Haruki Murakami
#110
“Not even identical twins can have the exact same experiences, and their brains are not wired the same way.” – John Medina
#111
“Anybody who objects to cloning on principle has to answer to all the identical twins in the world who might be insulted by the thought that there is something offensive about their very existence. Clones are simply identical twins.” – Richard Dawkins
#112
“I love to be with my twins. They are my true joy in life.” – Nancy Grace
#113
“I’m a twin, I’m a Cancer; I’m always taking care of other people. I’ve always been the fixer in the family, the responsible one.” – Gisele Bundchen
#114
“Twins – will make love stronger, days shorter, nights longer, bank accounts smaller, home happier, clothes shabbier, the past is forgotten and the future worth living for…”
#115
“God creates twins when he makes a face he really likes.”
#116
“Being a mother of twins is learning about strengths you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you didn’t know existed.”
#117
“When twins are separated, their spirits steal away to find the other.” – Jandy Nelson
#118
“Body and spirit are twins: God only knows which is which.” – Algernon Charles Swinburne
#119
“Doubt is a pain too lonely to know that faith is his twin brother.” – Khalil Gibran
#120
“Some twins feel like they need to compare themselves to each other, but we’re not that way. That’s because of my parents, though, and having six kids in the family.” – Ashley Olsen
#121
“I had twins, so it was really uncomfortable [to sleep] because you lay on one side, and there’s a baby, and you lay on the other side and there’s a baby. So I had a really hard time with it.” – Jennifer Lopez
#122
“I’ve always been fascinated by twins. In my forty years of photographing, whenever there was an opportunity, I would take a picture of twins. I found the notion that two people could appear to look exactly alike very compelling.” – Mary Ellen Mark
#123
“I realized late in life that my twin passions are music and people.” – Yo-Yo Ma
#124
“My twin sister, my cousin, and I used to write and perform plays for my family. We raided the closets for costumes and fought over parts. I’m sure I was the bossiest one.” – Connie Britton
#125
“When you swear, swear seriously and solemnly, but at the same time with a smile, for a smile is the twin sister of seriousness.” – Plato
#126
“I would love to have twins – a girl and a boy – but who knows if that would happen. It would be my ideal situation. Wham, bam, be done with it.” – Joanna Krupa
#127
“Being a twin, and being my sister’s twin, is such a defining part of my life that I wouldn’t know how to be who I am, including a writer, without that being somehow at the center.” – Taiye Selasi
#128
“It’s the most breathtakingly ironic thing about living: the fact that we are all-identical twins included-alone. Singular. And yet what we seek-what saves us-is our connection to others.” – Wally Lamb
#129
“All who joy would win must share it. Happiness was born a Twin.” – Lord Byron
Follow Us