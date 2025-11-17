45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

by

Like it or not, digital security has become an intrinsic part of your day. Passwords and even biometric data now affect large chunks of your life—from work to leisure. However, if you get a bit lax with your passwords and hand them out like candy, or you are unlucky enough to get hacked, things can take an uncomfortable turn. There are also uncomfortable moments when you uncover that someone’s been leeching off your account for ages without you realizing it.

Our team at Bored Panda has traveled to the far corners of the internet to compile this list of the biggest password-sharing fails and most unpleasant hacks ever. Scroll down to check them out. If this won’t convince you to keep your passwords strong and secret, then nothing will.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about why people feel so strongly about their digital privacy, so we reached out to Phil Reed, a professor of psychology at Swansea University and the host of the ‘Digital World, Real World’ blog on Psychology Today. He was kind enough to shed some light on the issue for us. You’ll find his insights as you read on.

#1 My Son Failed To Inform Me That His Ex-Roommate Was A Netflix Freeloader

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: notusuallyhostile

#2 Person Who Hacked My Credit Card Emailed Me Asking Why I Canceled His Flight

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: AshesfallforAshton

#3 Friend Of My Ex Has Been Using My Netflix Details Without My Knowledge For Years. Calls Me Cheap

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: The_Duff

#4 Shared My Netflix Years Ago With My Mom And Sister. Had An Issue Last Night So I Checked The Recent Devices. Found Out There Were Tons Of People With My Password, Plus Someone Upped My Plan

Reset my password and told my sister I wasn’t going to share my password anymore. Chaos.

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: Blue_ilovereddit_72

#5 My Brother Gave Our Netflix Password To A Friend And They Started Using My Profile. I Reacted Swiftly

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: ottles

#6 My Ex That I Haven’t Talked To In 6 Months Had The Audacity To Ask Me To Renew My Netflix Account So She Could Use It

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: drashtant23

#7 First We Broke Up, Then – “Don’t Contact Me Again But Let Me Use Your Netflix”

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: Lochness50

#8 Gave My Netflix Password To My Two Little Cousins (Squidgame Avatars) And They Changed My Previous Profiles To Their “Mom” And “Dad”. My Family Members And I Are Considered As “Guest”

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: princesspolkadottie

#9 Apparently I Am A Jerk For Not Giving My Email Password To Someone I Sold My Old Xbox One To

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: drewgarr

#10 My Mom Casually Using Netflix On Two Screens At Once So Nobody Else Can Watch Anything

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Bratty Cousin Stole My Netflix Password And When I Changed It He Wants Me To Give It To Him

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: 69theenvironmnet

#12 We Got An Email From Mojang About Two Days Ago, Changed The Password, And Today My Boyfriend Receives This Email

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: 420wasabisnappin

#13 Logged In To Google Slides And Found This

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: kachiggamybigga

#14 How Dare They Inconvenience You By Being Too Poor

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: acfcrystal

#15 Expecting Someone To Pay For Your Netflix When You Don’t Even Know Who They Are

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: Doomsday2507

#16 My Girlfriend’s Instagram Account Got Hacked. There Is The Response They Gave Me

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: Ash_The_Iguana

#17 I Was Feeling Nice So I Offered Free Hulu To A Guy Who Couldn’t Afford It

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: Cola54Official

#18 Brother Who Refuses To Work Tries To Emotionally Blackmail Me Over Netflix Subscription

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Got Off Work This Morning And Checked My Phone To See Someone In China Was Trying To Access My Apple ID

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: DrTreesus

#20 Roommate Is Using My Hulu To Watch The Game Making Me Not Able To Watch It, I Never Gave Him The Login

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: Active-Ambassador194

#21 Letting People Use Your Hulu

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: x19DALTRON91x

#22 We Got Hacked At Work And The Private Work Email Got Leaked, Yes It Says 186497, And It Is Still Going On At Around 2 Emails A Second

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: rubdoev

#23 Someone Hacked My Taco Bell Account And Ordered $40 Worth Of Food

They used my debit card that was already hooked up to pay and didn’t leave their delivery address in the recent addresses. (The address on the delivery screen is the store it’s coming from) Although I’m pretty sure they forgot to delete their phone number from the profile section so I have that. Is there a way I could give it to the police to try and go after them?
I might be a bit more than mildly infuriated.

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: ricierice

#24 Guy Who Hacked My PS4 Account Admits It And Would Like Some More Free Games

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: cerebralspinaldruid

#25 Good Day Sir

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: jbvance23

#26 My Fiancee Gave Me The Login Info To Our Baby Registry And Then Changed The Password Right After My First Addition

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: FallenHierarchy

#27 After A Year Of Separation, She Says She’s Going To Use My Netflix

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: reddit.com

#28 Won’t Pay For Streaming

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: sudutri

#29 My Good Friend Who Has Been Posting 400+ Memories To His Instagram Account Since 2012, Has Been Hacked By Russians. Instagram Won’t Do Anything To Get It Back For Him

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: Lawrence_The_Lurker

#30 My Sister Asking For My Netflix When She Is 33 And Lives With My Mom And Dad

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: krisprieto

#31 I Accidentally Left My YouTube Account Logged in On My Laptop That I Had To Share With My Sister Last Night And This Is What She Has Done To The Recommended Section In 5 Hours

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: samstermani456

#32 My Little Brother Used My Account To Subscribe To 50 Or More YouTubers. It’s Been Two Hours

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: slow-clap-recever

#33 Never Speak To Me Again… But Wait, Just Two More Episodes

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: MindPattern

#34 Sure, I’ll Just Kindly Ask The Person That Stole My Previous PS4 To Deactivate My Account

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: derage88

#35 My Buddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Stole My Netflix Info And Got Angry At Him When I Changed The Password

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: maneatingrabbit

#36 Someone Hacked My Spotify And Liked 241 Songs. They Also Made Their Own Playlist

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: itspoodle_07

#37 This Guy Got Into My Account And I Changed The Password So He Wanted It Back

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: SonGomatYt

#38 My Xbox Account With Over A Few Months Of Play Time And Has Had A Few Hundred Pounds Spent On It Has Been Hacked, Passwords Changed

I’ve had this account since the beginning of Xbox 360.

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: puppydawgsarecute

#39 Hacker Got My Instagram For A Week And Today I Received This On My New Private Account. The Audacity

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: CyrusTheCray

#40 My Husband Shared The Hulu Password With A Friend Who Won’t Stop Sending Requests For Progressive Info To My Phone Every 15 Minutes

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: writingtheides

#41 Girlfriend’s Instagram Got Hacked And Instagram’s “Help Center” Has Not Helped Us Recover It. Now The Hacker Has Been Making These Posts About Some Crypto Scam

Linking to his own main account and when we report her old account or the hacker’s, Instagram says there seems to be nothing wrong.

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: mnoodles

#42 I Gave My Sister The Password To My Premium Spotify Account

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: HighSeass

#43 A Random Person Has Been Using My Disney Plus Account, After I Deleted Their Profile They Came To Mine And Started Watching There

This was their profile, I deleted it after making sure it wasn’t one of my brother’s friends or something, for some reason everything inside their profile was in Spanish.

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: dat0neb0i

#44 Some Jerk Hacked My Steam Account With 2FA And Gifted Two Of Their Alts Rust And Now I’m 80-Something Bucks Down The Drain

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: yoshiroxx

#45 Netflix 16+ Membership. Wife On One TV, Kid On The Other

45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Image source: dont_care_much

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What’s The Cringiest Experience You Or Someone Close To You Has Had? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Biology Professor Accidentally Reveals This Girl’s Dad Is Not Her Dad, And Things Escalate Quickly
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hey Pandas, Draw Your Self Portrait (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Monica Crowley a No Go for Trump Administration Due to Plagiarism Scandal
3 min read
Jan, 16, 2017
Others Get Married, Have Kids, And I Turn Random Families Into Guessing Games
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Artist Transforms Her Favorite Disney Princesses Into Anime Art And They Look Too Kawaii
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.