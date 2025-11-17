45 Infuriating Screenshots Of People Who Got Way Too Comfortable Leeching From Someone’s Accounts

Like it or not, digital security has become an intrinsic part of your day. Passwords and even biometric data now affect large chunks of your life—from work to leisure. However, if you get a bit lax with your passwords and hand them out like candy, or you are unlucky enough to get hacked, things can take an uncomfortable turn. There are also uncomfortable moments when you uncover that someone’s been leeching off your account for ages without you realizing it.
Our team at Bored Panda has traveled to the far corners of the internet to compile this list of the biggest password-sharing fails and most unpleasant hacks ever. Scroll down to check them out. If this won’t convince you to keep your passwords strong and secret, then nothing will.
Bored Panda wanted to learn more about why people feel so strongly about their digital privacy, so we reached out to Phil Reed, a professor of psychology at Swansea University and the host of the ‘Digital World, Real World’ blog on Psychology Today. He was kind enough to shed some light on the issue for us. You’ll find his insights as you read on.
#1 My Son Failed To Inform Me That His Ex-Roommate Was A Netflix Freeloader
Image source: notusuallyhostile
#2 Person Who Hacked My Credit Card Emailed Me Asking Why I Canceled His Flight
Image source: AshesfallforAshton
#3 Friend Of My Ex Has Been Using My Netflix Details Without My Knowledge For Years. Calls Me Cheap
Image source: The_Duff
#4 Shared My Netflix Years Ago With My Mom And Sister. Had An Issue Last Night So I Checked The Recent Devices. Found Out There Were Tons Of People With My Password, Plus Someone Upped My Plan
Reset my password and told my sister I wasn’t going to share my password anymore. Chaos.
Image source: Blue_ilovereddit_72
#5 My Brother Gave Our Netflix Password To A Friend And They Started Using My Profile. I Reacted Swiftly
Image source: ottles
#6 My Ex That I Haven’t Talked To In 6 Months Had The Audacity To Ask Me To Renew My Netflix Account So She Could Use It
Image source: drashtant23
#7 First We Broke Up, Then – “Don’t Contact Me Again But Let Me Use Your Netflix”
Image source: Lochness50
#8 Gave My Netflix Password To My Two Little Cousins (Squidgame Avatars) And They Changed My Previous Profiles To Their “Mom” And “Dad”. My Family Members And I Are Considered As “Guest”
Image source: princesspolkadottie
#9 Apparently I Am A Jerk For Not Giving My Email Password To Someone I Sold My Old Xbox One To
Image source: drewgarr
#10 My Mom Casually Using Netflix On Two Screens At Once So Nobody Else Can Watch Anything
Image source: reddit.com
#11 Bratty Cousin Stole My Netflix Password And When I Changed It He Wants Me To Give It To Him
Image source: 69theenvironmnet
#12 We Got An Email From Mojang About Two Days Ago, Changed The Password, And Today My Boyfriend Receives This Email
Image source: 420wasabisnappin
#13 Logged In To Google Slides And Found This
Image source: kachiggamybigga
#14 How Dare They Inconvenience You By Being Too Poor
Image source: acfcrystal
#15 Expecting Someone To Pay For Your Netflix When You Don’t Even Know Who They Are
Image source: Doomsday2507
#16 My Girlfriend’s Instagram Account Got Hacked. There Is The Response They Gave Me
Image source: Ash_The_Iguana
#17 I Was Feeling Nice So I Offered Free Hulu To A Guy Who Couldn’t Afford It
Image source: Cola54Official
#18 Brother Who Refuses To Work Tries To Emotionally Blackmail Me Over Netflix Subscription
Image source: reddit.com
#19 Got Off Work This Morning And Checked My Phone To See Someone In China Was Trying To Access My Apple ID
Image source: DrTreesus
#20 Roommate Is Using My Hulu To Watch The Game Making Me Not Able To Watch It, I Never Gave Him The Login
Image source: Active-Ambassador194
#21 Letting People Use Your Hulu
Image source: x19DALTRON91x
#22 We Got Hacked At Work And The Private Work Email Got Leaked, Yes It Says 186497, And It Is Still Going On At Around 2 Emails A Second
Image source: rubdoev
#23 Someone Hacked My Taco Bell Account And Ordered $40 Worth Of Food
They used my debit card that was already hooked up to pay and didn’t leave their delivery address in the recent addresses. (The address on the delivery screen is the store it’s coming from) Although I’m pretty sure they forgot to delete their phone number from the profile section so I have that. Is there a way I could give it to the police to try and go after them?
I might be a bit more than mildly infuriated.
Image source: ricierice
#24 Guy Who Hacked My PS4 Account Admits It And Would Like Some More Free Games
Image source: cerebralspinaldruid
#25 Good Day Sir
Image source: jbvance23
#26 My Fiancee Gave Me The Login Info To Our Baby Registry And Then Changed The Password Right After My First Addition
Image source: FallenHierarchy
#27 After A Year Of Separation, She Says She’s Going To Use My Netflix
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Won’t Pay For Streaming
Image source: sudutri
#29 My Good Friend Who Has Been Posting 400+ Memories To His Instagram Account Since 2012, Has Been Hacked By Russians. Instagram Won’t Do Anything To Get It Back For Him
Image source: Lawrence_The_Lurker
#30 My Sister Asking For My Netflix When She Is 33 And Lives With My Mom And Dad
Image source: krisprieto
#31 I Accidentally Left My YouTube Account Logged in On My Laptop That I Had To Share With My Sister Last Night And This Is What She Has Done To The Recommended Section In 5 Hours
Image source: samstermani456
#32 My Little Brother Used My Account To Subscribe To 50 Or More YouTubers. It’s Been Two Hours
Image source: slow-clap-recever
#33 Never Speak To Me Again… But Wait, Just Two More Episodes
Image source: MindPattern
#34 Sure, I’ll Just Kindly Ask The Person That Stole My Previous PS4 To Deactivate My Account
Image source: derage88
#35 My Buddy’s Ex-Girlfriend Stole My Netflix Info And Got Angry At Him When I Changed The Password
Image source: maneatingrabbit
#36 Someone Hacked My Spotify And Liked 241 Songs. They Also Made Their Own Playlist
Image source: itspoodle_07
#37 This Guy Got Into My Account And I Changed The Password So He Wanted It Back
Image source: SonGomatYt
#38 My Xbox Account With Over A Few Months Of Play Time And Has Had A Few Hundred Pounds Spent On It Has Been Hacked, Passwords Changed
I’ve had this account since the beginning of Xbox 360.
Image source: puppydawgsarecute
#39 Hacker Got My Instagram For A Week And Today I Received This On My New Private Account. The Audacity
Image source: CyrusTheCray
#40 My Husband Shared The Hulu Password With A Friend Who Won’t Stop Sending Requests For Progressive Info To My Phone Every 15 Minutes
Image source: writingtheides
#41 Girlfriend’s Instagram Got Hacked And Instagram’s “Help Center” Has Not Helped Us Recover It. Now The Hacker Has Been Making These Posts About Some Crypto Scam
Linking to his own main account and when we report her old account or the hacker’s, Instagram says there seems to be nothing wrong.
Image source: mnoodles
#42 I Gave My Sister The Password To My Premium Spotify Account
Image source: HighSeass
#43 A Random Person Has Been Using My Disney Plus Account, After I Deleted Their Profile They Came To Mine And Started Watching There
This was their profile, I deleted it after making sure it wasn’t one of my brother’s friends or something, for some reason everything inside their profile was in Spanish.
Image source: dat0neb0i
#44 Some Jerk Hacked My Steam Account With 2FA And Gifted Two Of Their Alts Rust And Now I’m 80-Something Bucks Down The Drain
Image source: yoshiroxx
#45 Netflix 16+ Membership. Wife On One TV, Kid On The Other
Image source: dont_care_much
