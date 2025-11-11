21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women’s Day

by

Today, March 8th is International Women’s Day. And what better way to celebrate it than to shine a light on the famous women who have contributed to society with their talent, perseverance, and timeless wisdom.

Women’s day has emerged as such in the early 1900s from the movements for women’s rights. Much has been achieved since those days, but much remains to be done in the fight of gender equality. To quote a historical figure by the name of Golda Meir, “Whether women are better than men I cannot say – but I can say they are certainly no worse.”

Bored Panda has compiled a list of inspirational quotes of many great women. Do you have your favorite women’s quote which is not here? Then upload it to the list, we’d love to see it! Don’t forget to vote for these strong, confident woman quotes!

#1 Malala Yousafzai

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: Noam Galai

#2 Eleanor Roosevelt

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: AP

#3 Aung San Suu Kyi

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: Max Rossi

#4 Judy Garland

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: Silver Screen Collection

#5 Eleanor Roosevelt

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

#6 Golda Meir

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: Public Domain

#7 J.k. Rowling

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

#8 Mother Teresa

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: Keystone Features

#9 Coco Chanel

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: Man Ray Trust

#10 Simone De Beauvoir

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

#11 Margaret Thatcher

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: The Economist

#12 Ellen Degeneres

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: Nino Munoz 1 / 8

#13 Charlotte Bronte

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: J. H. Thompson

#14 Michelle Obama

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: Ben Baker

#15 Aung San Suu Kyi

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: Suzanne Plunkett

#16 Oprah Winfrey

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: Herring & Herring

#17 Audrey Hepburn

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

#18 Mae West

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: archive.longislandpress.com

#19 Beyonce

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

#20 Cher

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: cherworld.com

#21 Nora Ephron

21 Powerful Quotes To Celebrate International Women&#8217;s Day

Image source: USA Network

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
