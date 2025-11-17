Hey, Pandas! What’s A Life Hack You Don’t Think Enough People Know About?

Feel free to share more than one, if you want. I think the title is pretty self explanatory.
#1
Bananas. When you want to eat one, make sure it is not a measuring banana.
Also, look how chimps open bananas, instead of splitting the “top end”, pinch the “bottom” end. Easier to peel.
#2
When using a public bathroom, use the first stall. Ppl tend to do their business in the back
#3
Life hack I think most people don’t know: listen and think before you speak. You’d be amazed how much you learn, and avoid, by taking just a couple extra seconds to actually process what’s going on.
#4
You are always allowed to skip, cancel, change your mind or say no….the world does not end if you do so. You always come’s first, if you’re not okay you cant do anything for someone else.
#5
If you’re nervous about something, chew gum.
It fools your brain into thinking ‘oh I’m eating so I must be safe’.
#6
If you’re starting to spiral or are struggling with something mentally, do something physical. Obviously, first you know yourself, and don’t be afraid to seek outside help, but doing something such as baking, drawing, excercise, or gardening will help. It gives you something to focus on outside of your thoughts, and in many cases it gives you an end product, something to be proud of.
#7
Body language. Being intentional about your body language can help people perceive you a certain way. If you can interpret body language, you can also get a better read on people’s emotions.
#8
My mom has a ton of life hacks she likes to share with me, but the main one is:
Put a slice of bread with your cookies (which are usually kept in a ziplock bag) to keep them soft! Works every time :)
#9
If you cut your dogs nail too short and it starts to bleed put some potato starch in a bag and put the paw in the bag. Press the starch against the nail for few minutes and it should stop bleeding
#10
I found a lot in a book called Life Hacks (I know, very creative name), I think it’s by Keith Bradford
I read the whole book and don’t remember any of them so…
#11
Oh boy, I have a lot but here’s some that spring to mind..
1.) If you’re feeling nauseous – Sometimes it can be hard to figure out if you’re going to throw up/puke or not. The main tell, is your mouth flooding with saliva. The majority of the time, this happens BEFORE your stomach starts contracting so you have a limited amount of time to try and calm it down entirely (which you can do sometimes) or keep it calm long enough to get to a toilet or a bowl, a pot, get outside to a bush, etc.
–The second you start salivating, DO NOT PANIC. I know this is easier said than done, but it CAN be easier if you follow some simple steps.
a.) Start breathing – take in long, deep breaths through your nose, and exhale them slowly through your mouth. DO NOT contract your abs to push all the air out, this could trigger your stomach to convulse early.
b.) Keep swallowing – each time your mouth fills with saliva, swallow it down. Don’t let it build up too much, this can be triggering.
c.) Get up and walk – this should be a no brainer, since you probably need to get a toilet, or a bucket or a pot or outside. DO NOT RUN. The adrenaline kick won’t do you any favors. Walk steadily and quickly, but NOT jogging or running. Keep breathing through your nose, out through your mouth, and keep swallowing the saliva build up.
d.) Keep your head tilted upwards at a 45 degree angle. Not all the way back, but tilted up, like you’re looking at where the wall meets the ceiling, rather than the ceiling itself.
This tips can help you get somewhere where you can throw up, rather than where you are now, all over yourself, etc.
2.) Diarrhea – These tips can buy you time to get to the toilet, but again the main tip is DO NOT PANIC. Adrenaline will make cramps and contractions worse, stay as calm as you can.
a.) Breathe – in deep through your nose, out slow through your mouth. DO NOT contract your abs to push out all of the air.
b.) Clench – yes, you want to clench your butt cheeks TIGHT, and keep them that way. this might force you to walk like a semi-waddling penguin, but it does help. Walk steadily and quickly, but NOT with long strides.
c.) FREEZE – Just like with throwing up, you’ll feel your bowels contract, a “push” or a “rush” – when you feel that, FREEZE. DO NOT MOVE. Keep your buttocks clenched, stand up straight, with a slight curve to your spine bending backwards just a bit. Keep that clench, and keep breathing.
Once that “rush” feeling passes, keep walking steadily to the toilets.
d.) If in a public toilet, or a private one at home, DO NOT BEND DOWN. Use your eyes or finger tips to check for toilet paper. Once confirmed, take down your pants/hike your shirt/dress but DO NOT BEND DOWN.
—To sit on the toilet, keep your feet shoulder width apart or less, keep your spine straight, lower down and use your hands to feel the edges of the toilet seat and to help lower you the rest of the way, clenching all the while.
3.) If you don’t have any access to medicines for nausea or diarrhea, eat white foods. White breads, white noodles, white rice, white crackers, etc. These foods are bland, filling in even small amounts, can help stop your symptoms until you can get the appropriate medicines.
**Why does breathing help? It helps to keep you calm, and also when it comes to vomiting, your diaphragm helps to play a part. By keep your breathing slow, deep and even, you can buy yourself time and even avert throwing up entirely if you’re lucky.
#12
Nutmeg is toxic (like organ failure lethal) if you take more than 50 grams, 10 grams will make you nauseous (yeah I found out the hard way). Just a little tip, don’t eat that much 😂
#13
I learned this one the hard way, but it may help someone else save their microwave oven. No matter what I’ve nuked, a cup of water, little meal, etc. I always leave the door open afterward. Even after wiping the inside dry. No matter the make or model of microwave it will begin to rust, underneath the glass part. Not a life hack, but it’s something I do all the time now. Just make sure the interior is bone-dry before closing its’ door.
#14
Check your assumptions going in to anything – works both ways: you might be assuming every one knows something or that they don’t know anything. Check if either is true ( helps me when writing). Also check if your first read of a person is correct. Another – sometimes if you are thinking a thing, especially a kind thing, it’s good to go ahead and say it.
#15
if you dont have glass cleaner and you need you to clean your mirror or windows use toothpaste it works miracles!!!!! just… dont use it on your glasses i may or may not have tried that and it rusted the metal on it because i tried to get it off of the screw and my glasses wouldn’t close😐 so…..yeah
anyhoosies have an amazing day hope its filled with joy,laughter,and everything in between
#16
You have no right to be a d1ck with anyone.
No-one has the right to be a d1ck with you.
