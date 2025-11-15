Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney’s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

by

Whatever your age is, we all loved Disney growing up and feel pretty nostalgic about it, but when you look back at the cartoons from the past, there is something oddly creepy about them. New York-based artist Mike Chiechi, who is known on social media as Frank’s Kid, has been a fan of monster movies, drawing, and cartoons from childhood and noticed that classic cartoons are not as innocent as they seem,so he decided to take them to the next level of spookiness by placing some of his favorite horror characters into them.

In his series of black and white gruesome illustrations, iconic characters who have been keeping us up at night such as Freddy Kruger, Leatherface, and Jason Voorhees play a special cameo in the 1930s Mickey Mouse cartoon, and, surprisingly, these pop-culture crossovers look like they could be a real thing.

Chiechi told Bored Panda about the idea behind his fanart:

“Well, I just remember watching the old Disney cartoons when I was a kid, and finding them to be pretty spooky. Even when it was completely unintentional! Now, as an animator and a lover of horror, I figured it was only natural to mix them with my favorite horror icons! To me, they really don’t seem THAT out of place next to Mickey and Minnie!”

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | frankskid.com

#1 Looks Like Mickey Chose The Wrong Day To Go Fishing

Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney&#8217;s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

Image source: franks_kid

#2 Freddy Pays Poor Mickey A Visit

Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney&#8217;s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

Image source: franks_kid

#3 “What An Excellent Day For An Exorcism!”

Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney&#8217;s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

Image source: franks_kid

#4 Mickey And Minnie Embark On A Groovy Adventure!

Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney&#8217;s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

Image source: franks_kid

#5 Minnie Is A Punk Rocker Now…

Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney&#8217;s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

Image source: franks_kid

#6 Mickey Has A Good Head On His Shoulders…and Another One On His Desk!

Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney&#8217;s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

Image source: franks_kid

#7 Minnie Should Have Never Moved To Haddonfield!

Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney&#8217;s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

Image source: franks_kid

#8 The Ground Is Sour, Mickey!!!”

Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney&#8217;s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

Image source: franks_kid

#9 Oh Toodles, Freddy Worm Has Got Minnie!

Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney&#8217;s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

Image source: franks_kid

#10 They Have Such Sights To Show You, Mickey!

Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney&#8217;s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

Image source: franks_kid

#11 Mickey Meets His New Friend To The End!

Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney&#8217;s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

Image source: franks_kid

#12 Minnie Walks In On Mickey At An Unfortunate Time…

Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney&#8217;s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

Image source: franks_kid

#13 Mickey And Minnie Meet The Firefly Gang!

Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney&#8217;s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

Image source: franks_kid

#14 A Still From The Lost Cartoon, “Mickey’s Texas Adventure”!

Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney&#8217;s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

Image source: franks_kid

#15 Watch Out Minnie… Zelda Is Coming For You

Artist Imagines Iconic Horror Characters In Classic Disney&#8217;s Mickey Mouse (15 Pics)

Image source: franks_kid

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
