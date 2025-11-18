50 Uplifting Posts That Prove We Don’t Deserve Animals, As Shared On This FB Page

Imagine how boring life would be if only humans lived on planet earth… Luckily we get to share our air, land and sea with so many other creatures. Around 2,16 million different animal species to be exact. That’s according to the IUCN Red List. And we haven’t even discovered all of them yet. Researchers are finding over 14 thousand new animal species every year.
Facebook page We Love Animal News has 109 thousand followers, and is dedicated to “cherishing all creatures, big and small”. They share wholesome and uplifting animal stories and photos. Some of which might melt your heart. Keep scrolling for our favorites, and don’t miss the chat Bored Panda had with animal rescue expert, Clare Travers. She’s the Canine Manager at Animal Welfare Helderberg.
#1
“So I’m driving down the road this morning and the cars in front of me are driving over a black thing in the road. It’s going between their tires so I’m guessing it’s a box. It’s a kitten just sitting upright shaking like a leaf. And some idio* had spread glue on its paws and stuck it to the road. I thought maybe it walked through glue somewhere but after looking at it, that was totally spread into her paws. She was wet and freezing and literally glued to the road. And NO ONE STOPPED. What the f$&k people??? I slammed on my brakes and stopped all the traffic and put my hazards on and got out and pealed her off the road. People were honking and all pissy….really??? It’s a kitten glued to the road!! So after a goo gone bath and some food and cream we have a new kitten. Luckiest kitten in the world!”
#2
My girlfriend told me she’d end our relationship if I took in a dog that was found a few blocks from our house. A year has passed, and now I’m single but have a perfectly healthy pup.
#3
“This kind woman walked into our shelter and asked who the oldest, hardest to adopt dog was. So we introduced her to Jake.
All I can say is God Bless this woman. Jake has been with us for a long time, is a senior, and has cancer in addition to skin problems. He was getting passed up time and time again.
But Melani came to the shelter not just to find a great dog, but to save a life and give unconditional love to a dog in need. As you can see, it’s a match made in heaven. Please help us thank Melani. People like her are our heroes.”
#4
In 2012, a stray cat randomly entered a home in Wales where a blind dog was living and, after sensing the dog’s disability, became its personal guide. The cat learnt to direct and nudge the dog away from obstacles, and would protect it while out on walks.
#5
After being missing for 4 days, this dog was found protecting these orphaned kitties
#6
Brazilian priest Juan Pablo takes abandoned dogs off the streets, and feeds and bathes them. Then he introduces a dog to each Mass and to find each one a home. Dozens of stray dogs have families because of this man. We hope this idea catches on. God bless you father
#7
His house was burned but he saved the most precious thing
#8
Animal rescuers paid around $8,000 to buy all the dogs that were already in a truck on its way to the slaughterhouse. This is a picture taken after they are brought to the rescue center
#9
In Argentina, there’s a restaurant called Restobar Dickens, with a sign saying:
“We ask all our customers with all our hearts not to be upset by the number of stray dogs that may be in the restaurant.
We are a pet friendly place and we give water, food and lots of love to these sweet angels. I’m sorry if it bothers you, but they’re not doing anything wrong, they’re just looking for food or shelter.”
#10
OMG. My wife and I found these three on a hiking trip tied up to a pole with wire so short, they couldn’t lay down and with no food or water, not that they could reach it even if there was. We knocked on the door, but there was no answer, so we took them. The white one collapsed on the way to the car, so I had to carry her the rest of the way. Animal cruelty should be a Class C Felony with a mandatory 10-year prison term.
#11
The owner of this shop welcomes stray dogs at night, offering them a safe haven. He even places blankets on the cold tiles to ensure every dog has a cozy bed.
#12
Today I found this kid tied up with a bag next to him that had his things. I didn’t think if I have space, if I have a job, what my husband will say or come on baby let someone else do it. I just took him, I told him it’s okay that he is scared, that I understand and that everything will be fine. I am sharing the photo so everyone can see the look of terror, sadness and shock in his eyes. The animal is in shock just like a human child would be.
Today we will become a family. I hope our hug heals this traumatic experience
#13
“My grandma passed away last week, and every day, without fail, she used to feed the foxes that visited her garden. Today, when we went over, the baby fox was sitting outside, waiting for her to come out. Seeing his little face broke my heart”
#14
George, the valiant Jack Russell Terrier, heroically saved five children from a ferocious attack by two pit bulls in Manaia, New Zealand. Despite his small size compared to the attacking dogs, George bravely defended the children by barking and charging at the pit bulls to shield them. His courageous actions resulted in severe injuries, leading a veterinarian to put him down due to the severity of the mauling. George’s heroism did not go unrecognized. The New Zealand Society for the Protection of Animals honored him with a bravery medal, and he was also awarded the PDSA Gold Medal by the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals. This medal is considered the animal counterpart to the George Cross, underscoring George’s exceptional bravery. Additionally, a monument was erected in his honor.
#15
After the loss of his parents, Roscoe, a 3-year-old orangutan, became so depressed that he refused to eat and didn’t respond to medical treatments. The vets feared he might die of sadness.
Meanwhile, the zookeepers discovered an old, sick dog wandering the zoo grounds where Roscoe resided and brought him to the animal treatment center. Coincidentally, the dog arrived just as Roscoe was receiving care.
From the moment they met, the two forlorn creatures became inseparable companions. Roscoe found a newfound purpose in life, and both strive to be the best of friends to each other.
They spend all their time together, enjoying various activities in Northern California, where swimming is a particular favorite. Although Roscoe is somewhat afraid of the water, his canine friend helps him overcome his fears. Together, they have rediscovered the joy and laughter in life, cherishing the value of their friendship.
#16
John Unger adopted his dog Schoep when he was a puppy. Today Schoep is 19 years old and has Arthritis. He’s in pain and can’t sleep. His owner John, trying to find a solution to his pain, discovered that the water from the lake helps relax Schoep, so every night he takes him for a swim in the lake so he can get some sleep. The photo was captured by Hannah Stonehouse Hudson, who wanted to portray the unlimited love this owner has for his dog.
#17
My husband and his colleague were traveling on a remote road in South Australia. About thirty kilometers from the nearest town, they encountered a dog walking along the roadside in the darkness.
The dog was old and visibly exhausted, but he gladly hopped into their work vehicle. The men decided to turn around and head back to Coober Pedy. Upon arriving, they found the local Police Station closed. Turning to Facebook, they came across a post about a missing dog and contacted the owner. It turned out that the 13-year-old dog had been missing for six days, and the owner had nearly lost hope.
The men reunited Max with his owner before heading back out on their journey.
#18
Every afternoon, when his small business closes for the day, the kind-hearted owner leaves food and water for the stray dogs in his town. I don’t know him personally, but he has my utmost respect.
#19
The groom getting his best man ready for the wedding … One of the best wedding photos ever!
#20
In 2007, a US Marine in Iraq befriended a stray desert dog called Nubs. After someone stabbed the dog with a screwdriver the marine nursed him back to health, developing such a bond that when the unit left Nubs picked up the scentand walked 70 miles through Iraqi desert warzone to be with him..
#21
“I was driving up 75, and saw the trooper in the turnout… checked my speed, oh I’m good. A few minutes later, I see a dog in the ditch by one of the signs for exit 20. She looked bad. I was in the left lane, heading to an appointment, and was torn. I decided I would go back southbound and risk a ticket by going to the turnout. I turned in and the trooper was still there! Yay! He rolled down his window and said “Yep! I’m here” to which I told him about the dog and I didn’t want a ticket, but if I could help that dog, it was fine by me. He just asked where the dog was and was on his way! I followed and we found her, still there, panting like she was fixing to die. That trooper dumped his jug out and fashioned a water bowl for her. Then poured a couple of bottles of water. The dog was scared of him, but frozen in weakness. She sniffed the water, then realized this kindness was for her! She drank that water down in minutes! The trooper went and got her some more, plus a Little Debbie. She watched him warily the whole time. She sniffed his hand but was still wary. Next thing, he goes to his vehicle and gets a chair and an umbrella. He told me he would stay here until she trusts him, so he can get her to a shelter, or take her home. I believe his being there at the right time, was one of those little messages reminding us of the good in our world. Meet Trooper Tudors of the TN State Highway Patrol. One of the good guys for sure..’
#22
This guy has this dog, and she can’t walk anymore. So he takes her out for a walk every day in a wheelchair. I couldn’t find any words for this
#23
Out on the streets, I saw a lonely dog searching for scraps, his hopeful eyes met with indifference. My heart ached, and I knew I had to help. Now, look at him curled up peacefully, his full belly a testament to a new beginning. Adoption is love, and this sweet pup has found his forever home
#24
I adopted my blind dog, and even though he can’t see, he’s just like any other dog. Every day, I remind him that he’s the most beautiful thing to me, that he’s unique, and that I love him exactly as he is. He’s a happy, healthy, confident, and loving pet! Disabled animals can absolutely enjoy well-being and quality of life, and they deserve forever families! I’ve never regretted adopting a blind animal; it was the best gift ever.
#25
Two photos taken an hour apart… before and after adoption. Dogs are like humans they don’t like to be in a cage
#26
#27
Doggo seeking shelter from rain went inside a church where a wedding was being held… And took a nap on the brides veil.
#28
#29
My dad was under a lot of stress, so we thought getting him a dog might help. Seeing him now surrounded by the dog in a cuddle puddle, it looks like our plan worked!
#30
Kabang: The Hero Who Taught Us the True Meaning of Love and Sacrifice ❤️
In the heart of Zamboanga City, Philippines, a humble dog named Kabang captured the world’s attention with a single, selfless act that would define her life and legacy forever.
One fateful day in 2011, Kabang saw two young girls—her family’s children—crossing the street, unaware of the speeding motorcycle heading straight toward them. Without a moment’s hesitation, Kabang leaped into the path of the oncoming vehicle, saving the girls from what could have been a fatal accident. Her brave act cost her dearly; Kabang sustained severe injuries, losing part of her snout and jaw in the process.
But what Kabang lost physically, she more than made up for in spirit. Her story spread far beyond the Philippines, touching hearts around the globe. People from all walks of life came together to support her recovery, raising funds to send her to the United States for the specialized surgeries she needed. Kabang became a symbol of unconditional love, bravery, and the deep bond that can exist between humans and animals.
Kabang lived the rest of her days surrounded by the love of those who admired her courage. On May 17, 2021, at the age of 13, she peacefully passed away in her sleep, leaving behind a legacy that would inspire generations to come. In July 2021, she was laid to rest near a statue of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, a fitting tribute to a dog whose spirit embodied the very essence of compassion.
In recognition of her extraordinary bravery, a statue was unveiled in Kabang’s honor in Pasonanca Park, Zamboanga City, on August 13, 2021. The statue stands as a permanent reminder of the little dog with a huge heart, who taught the world about the power of love and sacrifice.
Kabang may be gone, but her story will live on forever in our hearts.
#31
I can’t believe it, 6 months ago I saved your life, and today you are enjoying it, I love you with all my being
#32
#33
This powerful photo captured the moment 40- year-old chimpanzee Dorothy, who died of heart failure, was being carried away. Behind the fence, at the Sanaga-Yong Chimpanzee Rescue Center, together all of the chimpanzees stood silently. Some with hands on the shoulders of one another.
#34
This pitbull pulled out her teddy to show it to a dog of another car
#35
This is Togo, the unsung hero of a daring 1925 mission that saved a whole town in Alaska. When a deadly diphtheria outbreak hit Nome, over 10,000 lives were in grave danger. The only hope was to get life-saving medicine across 1,120 miles (1,800 kilometers) of frozen wilderness in just five days. It was a race against time through some of the most extreme and dangerous conditions imaginable. Togo, a brave sled dog, took on the hardest part of the journey, covering an incredible 260 miles (418 kilometers). This is the inspiring story of a real-life hero who defied the odds to save an entire town.
#36
“My husband and I rescued this little guy last year…we rescued him from this crazy lady, you could feel him relax when we started to drive away. This was taken on the ride home, he was literally smiling at my husband like this for the rest of the day. Best decision ever. Meet Harry Houdini”
#37
Sisu. The dog who broke into a Dollar General Store 5 times to steal the same purple unicorn-the same exact one. Not others like it near by, but that one in particular. Animal control was called, and the officer, Officer Lane, bought the toy for him before she brought the dog to the Duplin County Animal Shelter. I got to talk to Officer Lane. She purchased the unicorn with her own money, and said, ‘well, it is what he wanted”
#38
I spotted a woman at a feral cat colony, sitting on the cold ground, all bundled up and offering bites of canned cat food to the cats. These feral cats were all over her, rubbing against her and even climbing onto her beat-up old Ford to sit on its warm engine hood. The selflessness of some people is truly heartwarming, especially in our “me-first” society.
#39
After enduring abuse and spending over 450 days in the shelter, a dog has finally found a forever home.
Neo had faced numerous challenges, transitioning from an abusive environment to a prolonged stay in the shelter, but one rescue remained determined to see him through
#40
#41
#42
Participated in 12 combat missions, 150 air raids, and a typhoon in Okinawa. Awarded 8 Battle Stars and credited as being one of the first therapy dogs.
#43
Happy 92nd birthday to this incredible soul! 🐾🎉 Not only does she celebrate with cake and candles, but she also shares her special day with her beloved dogs.
#44
There is a festival in Nepal that dedicates an entire day to thank dogs for their friendship and loyalty. Nepal’s Kukur Tihar Festival is a heartwarming celebration where dogs are honored with garlands and treats.
#45
“Come on, boy!” On our way home, we had stopped by a pet shop to pick up cat food. While there, I noticed a baby crying and saw a sign indicating it was up for adoption. The lady at the shop explained that someone had left the baby near a tree outside. When I looked into the baby’s eyes, I felt an immediate connection and decided, ‘You’re coming with me!’ No lives should be lost!”
#46
Bandit, a sweet wheelchair-bound dog, had been returned to shelters four times. His special needs scared off potential adopters. But then, Darrell and Sue Rider saw Bandit’s Facebook post. Darrell, also in a wheelchair, felt an instant connection. “He was just like me,” Darrell said.
After careful consideration and discussions with the shelter, they finally met Bandit. The connection was undeniable. Bandit’s tail wagged furiously, his “smile” wider than ever. They knew Bandit was home.
Saying goodbye at the shelter was bittersweet. But as Bandit settled into his new home, his joy was contagious. He explored every corner, his wheels whirring happily. The Riders were finally complete, their hearts overflowing with love for their furry companion. Bandit, surrounded by love and understanding, had finally found where he belonged.
#47
13 years later, and the bond is as strong as ever. From nap times as a baby to shared moments as a teenager, this boy and his loyal dog have grown up together, proving that true friendship stands the test of time. Best friends forever
#48
I adopted this little guy yesterday. He’s spent his entire life in a shelter and looks so happy to be going to his first home
#49
Actual photo of service dogs watching Billy Elliot The Musical as part of their behaving in a theater training. My heart can’t take it
#50
This amazing person’s dog is terminal, → so they’ve made a bucket list for him. Here’s Dylan living his best life- enjoying a steak and rocking a top hat!
