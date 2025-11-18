How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

by

I have always struggled with depression, ADHD, and dyslexia. However, in October 2012, I found myself in an especially dark place. Fortunately, a moment of clarity allowed me to realize what I was about to do, and I stopped myself. That same weekend, we discovered two Galgos had just arrived in Chicago and were available for adoption. The following weekend, we adopted Leena. When I learned that Leena’s previous owner planned to hang her from a tree because he deemed her no longer useful, the irony was not lost on me.

We spent months helping Leena learn to trust people again, and in the process, my focus shifted away from my own depression. Leena literally saved my life. She has also taught me to be more open about my struggles with depression and has given me the confidence to step out of my comfort zone.

After adopting Leena and witnessing her trauma, we wanted to learn more about her past and the lives of hunting dogs in Spain.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | stinkeyephotography.com

#1

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#2

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#3

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#4

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#5

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#6

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#7

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#8

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#9

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#10

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#11

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#12

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#13

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#14

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#15

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#16

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#17

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#18

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#19

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#20

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#21

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#22

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#23

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#24

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#25

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#26

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#27

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#28

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#29

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#30

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#31

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#32

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

#33

How Adopting A Galgo Español Helped Me Find Purpose In Life (33 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
271 Years Before Pantone, One Man Painted Every Color Imaginable In An 800-Page Book
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Gifted
The Gifted Series Premiere Review: Fans Are “eXposed” to Fox’s New X-Men Series
3 min read
Oct, 2, 2017
Who Plays Young Ned Stark in Game of Thrones?
3 min read
Dec, 28, 2023
50 Interesting Solar System Facts Scientists Have Learned So Far
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Lesbian Woman Makes Sure Her Entire Homophobic Family Knows About Her Engagement And The Post Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I’ve Colorized These 100-Year-Old Photos To Show How Much Of A Struggle It Was To Have The Women’s Rights That We Have Today
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.