“Wild Lines 2”: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

We’re Loooop, a French creative studio specializing in one-line art.
“Wild Lines 2” is a collection of animal drawings drawn with just a single line. It’s a very special project to us because it’s the sequel of the very first project we shared on the internet.
If you like our drawings, check out our previous article on Bored Panda here and see you tomorrow on Instagram for a new line!
More info: Instagram | loooop.studio | behance.net
#1 One Line Cat
#2 One Line Cow
#3 One Line Gazelle
#4 One Line Horse
#5 One Line Dolphin
#6 One Line Goose
#7 One Line Snake
#8 One Line Bull
#9 One Line Monkey
#10 One Line Panda
#11 One Line Rabbit
#12 One Line Giraffe
#13 One Line Otter
#14 One Line Turtle
#15 One Line Rat
#16 One Line Sloth
#17 One Line Seagull
#18 One Line Ibex
#19 One Line Eagle
#20 One Line Lion
#21 One Line Bat
#22 One Line Butterfly
#23 One Line Scallop
#24 One Line Bear
#25 One Line Duck
#26 One Line Octopus
#27 One Line Sea Snail
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us