“Wild Lines 2”: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

by

We’re Loooop, a French creative studio specializing in one-line art.

“Wild Lines 2” is a collection of animal drawings drawn with just a single line. It’s a very special project to us because it’s the sequel of the very first project we shared on the internet.

If you like our drawings, check out our previous article on Bored Panda here and see you tomorrow on Instagram for a new line!

More info: Instagram | loooop.studio | behance.net

#1 One Line Cat

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#2 One Line Cow

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#3 One Line Gazelle

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#4 One Line Horse

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#5 One Line Dolphin

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#6 One Line Goose

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#7 One Line Snake

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#8 One Line Bull

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#9 One Line Monkey

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#10 One Line Panda

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#11 One Line Rabbit

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#12 One Line Giraffe

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#13 One Line Otter

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#14 One Line Turtle

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#15 One Line Rat

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#16 One Line Sloth

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#17 One Line Seagull

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#18 One Line Ibex

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#19 One Line Eagle

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#20 One Line Lion

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#21 One Line Bat

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#22 One Line Butterfly

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#23 One Line Scallop

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#24 One Line Bear

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#25 One Line Duck

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#26 One Line Octopus

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

#27 One Line Sea Snail

&#8220;Wild Lines 2&#8221;: Our Collection Of Animal Illustrations Drawn With Just A Single Line (27 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Life Lessons the Cartoon “Tarantula” Teaches Us
3 min read
Dec, 27, 2017
Mrs. Fletcher
Meet the Cast of HBO’s “Mrs. Fletcher”
3 min read
Oct, 28, 2019
Baby
Meet The Cast of Netflix Hit “Baby”
3 min read
Oct, 25, 2019
112 Pets Having Better Birthday Parties Than You
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Lucifer
Lucifer Season 2 Postmortem: EPs Explain Mom’s Fate And Season 3 Teaser
3 min read
May, 30, 2017
Bob's Burgers
Bob’s Burgers Season 5 Episode 11 Review: “Can’t Buy Me Math”
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.