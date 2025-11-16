Our Simple But Challenging One-Line Drawings Of Iconic Fictional Characters (30 Pics)

We’re Loooop, a French creative studio specializing in one-line art and we’d like to share our last project with you: we reinterpreted 50 of the most iconic fictional characters with one line.

We are living in an era of visual abundance and every day we’re overwhelmed by more details, more colors, and more everything… We chose the opposite: our passion is to design subjects in the simplest form of art, a single unbroken line. The result looks simple but it’s indeed quite a challenge to achieve and a single drawing can take several hours… or days!

We hope you’ll like it and appreciate this ‘less is more’ moment.

More info: Instagram | loooop.studio | behance.net

#1 Shrek

#2 Homer

#3 Simba

#4 Pink Panther

#5 Spock

#6 Iron Man

#7 Sonic

#8 Lisa

#9 Flintstone

#10 Batman

#11 Darth Vader

#12 Pluto

#13 Porky Pig

#14 Mickey

#15 Mario

#16 Wolverine

#17 Buzz

#18 Harry Potter

#19 Black And White Little Mermaid

#20 Donald Duck

#21 Walter White

#22 Pikachu

#23 Donkey Kong

#24 Sponge Bob

#25 Hulk

#26 Luffy

#27 Yoda

#28 Cartman

#29 Barbie

#30 Princess Mononoke

Patrick Penrose
