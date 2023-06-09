In January 2022, Netflix announced the green light for The Diplomat, a gripping series created by Debora Cahn. The series made its highly anticipated debut on Netflix on April 20, 2023. Altogether, it was met with critical acclaim, leading to its renewal for a second season in May 2023.
Filming took place in various locations throughout the UK, adding to the show’s authenticity. London served as a key backdrop, with special permission granted to film inside the American Embassy in Nine Elms and the Foreign Office in Westminster. Besides the catchy locations, the cast of The Diplomat is notable. Here is where you know some of the actors from.
Keri Russell as Kate Wyler
Kate Wyler, brought to life by seasoned actress Keri Russell, is a diplomatic powerhouse. No doubt, having her as a part of the cast of The Diplomat was a credit to the show. Recently appointed as the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kate combines intelligence, resourcefulness, and determination to tackle international crises.
She demonstrates strategic acumen, coupled with the ability to maintain grace and composure under intense pressure. However, her professional life is not without personal challenges. Balancing the complexities of her marriage to fellow diplomat Hal Wyler adds another dimension to her character.
Russell, who began her acting career in television commercials, found her breakthrough in 1998. Back then, she was cast as the title character in the hit TV show Felicity. She has since demonstrated her acting prowess in critically acclaimed series such as The Americans. In the show, her portrayal of Elizabeth Jennings earned her several Emmy nominations.
Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler
Rufus Sewell embodies Hal Wyler, a compelling member of the cast of The Diplomat who adds a layer of emotional complexity to the show. As Kate Wyler’s husband and a former ambassador, Hal is a seasoned diplomat. Yet, his current lack of posting brings personal and professional challenges, creating tension in his identity and marital relationship.
Sewell, a British actor known for his versatility, has left his mark on both the silver screen and television. His notable roles include John Murdoch in Dark City, Count Adhemar in A Knight’s Tale, and Crown Prince Leopold in The Illusionist. On the small screen, his performance as Lord Melbourne in Victoria has further solidified his acting credentials.
Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge
Nicol Trowbridge is a charismatic and astute political leader who serves as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Played by Rory Kinnear, Trowbridge exudes an air of authority and confidence. Known for his shrewdness and ability to make calculated decisions, Trowbridge is a masterful strategist. Kinnear, who hails from a family steeped in the performing arts, has performed a variety of roles, including Bill Tanner in the James Bond franchise.
Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford
Stuart Hayford, played by Ato Essandoh, is the Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassy in London. His character brings a wealth of experience in international relations, deftly understanding and managing political dynamics. As Deputy Chief, Hayford assists Ambassador Wyler in managing the embassy’s operations.
Beyond his official responsibilities, Hayford navigates a complex web of relationships within the embassy, adding a layer of intrigue to his character. Essandoh has delivered notable performances in several films and TV shows. These include a memorable role in Django Unchained and a recurring character in the TV show Elementary. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University. However, he decided to pursue his passion for acting and studied at the Acting Studio in New York City. His other film credits include Blood Diamond, and Jason Bourne, among others.
David Gyasi as Austin Dennison
Austin Dennison, portrayed by David Gyasi, is a pivotal member of the cast of The Diplomat. Serving as the UK Foreign Secretary, Dennison wields significant influence within the British government. His commanding presence, coupled with his sharp intellect, makes him a formidable force in international diplomacy.
Dennison is a seasoned politician known for his unwavering dedication to his country’s interests and deep understanding of geopolitical dynamics. Gyasi, a London native of Ghanaian descent, has portrayed a handful of characters. This ranges from a scientist in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar to the legendary Greek hero Achilles in the BBC and Netflix co-production Troy: Fall of a City.
Ali Ahn as Eidra Park
Ali Ahn takes on the role of Eidra Park, a highly skilled and enigmatic character in The Diplomat. As the CIA Station Chief in London, her character plays a crucial role in the intelligence community, working closely with the United States ambassador and her team. With a deep understanding of global politics, counterintelligence operations, and covert diplomacy, she is a seasoned intelligence operative, offering invaluable expertise to the mission. Ahn is known for Liberal Arts, Supernatural, and Billions.